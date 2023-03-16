Dozens at Big Nissan Tennessee Plant Will Vote on Own Union

The workers want to negotiate retirement, work-life balance and health care issues.

Jonathan Matisse
Mar 16, 2023
Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan, May 15, 2012.
Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan, May 15, 2012.
AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several dozen workers among thousands at a Nissan factory in Tennessee will hold a long-delayed vote on whether to unionize Thursday. Those leading the drive hope for an elusive win at a foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South.

After years of legal wrangling that spanned two presidential administrations, organizers successfully argued that the group of 75 tool and die technicians are eligible for standalone representation because they have extremely specialized skills for a job that can't be done by others at the facility. The Japan-based company has contended the employees are not sufficiently distinct from other plant workers to be eligible for their own unionized bloc.

Organizers have cited a variety of reasons to unionize at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside Nashville. Those include retirement, work-life balance and health care issues they want to negotiate.

Nationwide, several high-profile unionization campaigns — at Starbucks, Amazon, Apple and other companies — have given organized labor a renewed spotlight of late, even as the union membership rate reached an all-time low last year. The number of workers belonging to a union actually increased by 1.9% to 14.3 million, but that failed to keep pace with higher overall employment rates.

A federal ruling in 2021 nearly killed the union drive in Smyrna. After that decision was overturned this year, organizers said the election could now be a close call instead of an easy win, saying years of waiting have taken a toll on the campaign.

A National Labor Relations Board official sided with Nissan in June 2021, ruling that the smaller group of workers couldn't vote to unionize without including thousands more employees at the plant. The union didn't pursue the facility-wide vote.

But once the U.S. Senate completed its confirmations of new Biden administration appointees, control of the board switched from Republicans to Democrats. The panel overturned the previous ruling last month, giving the union a green light for the vote.

Since plant workers first reached out to the machinists union in 2020, some supporters have quit, others retired and some moved on to unionized workplaces elsewhere, said Tim Wright, grand lodge representative for southern territory with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

"This two-year process, it chilled this campaign to the point to where this is going to be a close election, potentially," Wright said in an interview Tuesday. He said he hopes the campaign can create a "buzz" with other workers as well.

A spokesperson for Nissan, which has about 7,000 employees at the Smyrna facility, has said the company believes its workplace is "stronger without the involvement of third-party unions" like the machinists union. Still, it emphasized that employees have the right to decide whether to join a union — a right that has been enshrined in federal law since the 1930s.

Unions have run into opposition from Republican politicians when they attempt to organize at foreign automakers in the South, including in Tennessee. Still, it doesn't appear that GOP officials have sought to weigh in much on the campaign at Nissan.

Tennessee already has a big union presence at an American automaker: The General Motors plant in Spring Hill has thousands of production and skilled trades workers represented by the United Auto Workers union.

In a radio ad for the campaign — which featured former University of Tennessee and Pittsburgh Steelers football player Ramon Foster — the machinists union highlighted its representation of some workers at Trane Company, Tennessee Valley Authority, Arnold Air Force Base, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, NWI Aero and in the railroad industry.

Nissan does work with organized labor in the rest of the world, but votes to unionize broadly at the two Nissan plants in the U.S. have not been close. Workers in Smyrna rejected a plantwide union under the UAW in 2001 and 1989.

The automaker's other U.S. assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, rejected facility-wide representation by the UAW during a 2017 vote.

The margin was much closer in 2014 and 2019 votes at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where workers twice rejected a factory-wide union under the UAW.

The year after the 2014 vote failed, 160 Chattanooga maintenance workers won a vote to form a smaller union, but Volkswagen refused to bargain. The German automaker had argued the bargaining unit also needed to include production workers. As a result, the 2019 factory-wide vote followed.

There's also an open question about whether workers will unionize at four sprawling new factories planned by Ford in Kentucky and Tennessee by 2025, with an aim of hiring nearly 11,000 workers. Three of the plants — two in Kentucky, one in Tennessee — will be built with Ford's South Korean corporate partner, SK Innovation, to produce electric vehicle batteries. A fourth, in Tennessee, will make electric F-Series pickup trucks.

Latest in Labor
Ergonomic Back Pain I Stock 1372698223
New Ergonomic Risk Assessment Tool Designed to Circumvent Workers' Comp Claims
March 15, 2023
Hire Cnc
A Job Board for the CNC Machining industry
March 7, 2023
Gm
GM Making Some Performance-Related Job Cuts
March 1, 2023
3 11 (1) (1)
Labor Challenges Drive Packaging Automation
February 28, 2023
Related Stories
Meat
Labor
Minnesota Meat Processing Firm Accused of Employing Minors
Ergonomic Back Pain I Stock 1372698223
Labor
New Ergonomic Risk Assessment Tool Designed to Circumvent Workers' Comp Claims
Payton Lane, 19, left, and Boone Williams, 20, talk during a second-year apprentice training program class at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 572 facility in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Labor
Jaded with Education, More Americans Are Skipping College
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Labor
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Above The Clouds 4
Aerospace
Virgin Orbit Pausing All Work, Reportedly Furloughs Staff
The U.S.-based satellite launch company confirmed it's putting all work on hold, but didn't say how long for.
March 16, 2023
Ergonomic Back Pain I Stock 1372698223
Labor
New Ergonomic Risk Assessment Tool Designed to Circumvent Workers' Comp Claims
More than 27% of workers compensation claims in manufacturing and wholesale segments are strain-related.
March 15, 2023
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker sign the Paid Leave For All Workers Act, Chicago, March 13, 2023.
Labor
Illinois Enacts Mandatory Paid Leave 'for Any Reason'
The law takes effect next year.
March 14, 2023
A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Facebook’s parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
Technology
Meta Cuts 10,000 More Jobs
“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
March 14, 2023
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Operations
Caterpillar Workers Ratify New Contract
The deal covers 7,000 employees.
March 13, 2023
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a municipal building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Labor
U.S. Adds 311,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
It was fewer than January's huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
March 10, 2023
The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
Automotive
GM Offers Buyouts to Most U.S. Salaried Workers to Trim Costs
GM has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S.
March 9, 2023
Payton Lane, 19, left, and Boone Williams, 20, talk during a second-year apprentice training program class at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 572 facility in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Labor
Jaded with Education, More Americans Are Skipping College
Some are being recruited by manufacturers that have aggressively raised wages to fill shortages.
March 9, 2023
Hire Cnc
Labor
A Job Board for the CNC Machining industry
The goal is a streamlined way of connecting CNC jobs seekers with employers.
March 7, 2023
A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little Rock, Ark.
Labor
Tyson Workers Sue Over Lack of COVID Protections
Employees say the company's negligence and disregard led to emotional distress, illness and death.
March 7, 2023
Mb 244 Thumb
Video
Auto Rivals Team Up to Train EV Workforce
General Motors and Ford are part of a new hiring initiative in their home state.
March 3, 2023
I Stock 894206694
Labor
$1M Settlement in Lawsuit Over Federal Immigration Raid
Some 100 people were arrested at a Tennessee meatpacking plant in 2018.
March 1, 2023
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference at the HHS Humphrey Building, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Labor
White House Promises Crackdown on Migrant Child Labor
Officials have seen a dramatic increase in child labor in the U.S.
March 1, 2023
Aam Logo Sized
Trade
AAM President Scott Paul Testifies in House Select China Committee Hearing
Paul called the economic policies of the Chinese Communist Party "a clear and present danger to the American worker."
March 1, 2023