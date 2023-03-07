A Job Board for the CNC Machining industry

The goal is a streamlined way of connecting CNC jobs seekers with employers.

Mar 7, 2023
Hire Cnc

hireCNC, Inc. recently launched its job board, connecting CNC jobs seekers with employers. Applicants (CNC machinists) can use the platform to see who is hiring and for what positions. Employers (machine shops) can enjoy a job board whose audience is completely dedicated to CNC machining.

“hireCNC was founded with the mission of better connecting CNC trades people with employers.” Said Jon House, CEO and Co-Founder of hireCNC. “Machine shops everywhere are constantly struggling to recruit, hire, and then retain skilled labor. When hiring on non-industry specific job boards, significant time can be wasted sifting through resumes with no relevant experience in CNC machining. With hireCNC we are removing the fluff and providing a more niche and quality experience for both the applicant and the employer.”

hireCNC is focused on CNC related jobs in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and upon launch there were approximately 8,700 jobs on the site. Visit hireCNC to see more.

Are you an employer? Check out www.hirecnc.com/employer

Are you an application (active or passive)? Check out www.hirecnc.com/applicant

Latest in Labor
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
Gm
GM Making Some Performance-Related Job Cuts
March 1, 2023
3 11 (1) (1)
Labor Challenges Drive Packaging Automation
February 28, 2023
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
February 24, 2023
Related Stories
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Labor
Stellantis to Open More Lactation Rooms at Michigan Plant
This image provided by Catalina María Gomez Caycedo shows Aleena Rupani, from left, Catalina María Gomez Caycedo, Henry Crabtree, and Michael Watkins in Crabtree's London flat. The close friends met through their work at a software company with workers scattered around the globe. A recent Gallup survey says just 2 in 10 adult U.S. employees say they have a best friend at work.
Labor
Gallup: Just 2 in 10 U.S. Employees Have Work `Best Friend'
Woman
Labor
Carhartt Empowers Women in Skilled Trades with Call for Grant Applications
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Labor
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Mb 244 Thumb
Video
Auto Rivals Team Up to Train EV Workforce
General Motors and Ford are part of a new hiring initiative in their home state.
March 3, 2023
I Stock 894206694
Labor
$1M Settlement in Lawsuit Over Federal Immigration Raid
Some 100 people were arrested at a Tennessee meatpacking plant in 2018.
March 1, 2023
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference at the HHS Humphrey Building, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Labor
White House Promises Crackdown on Migrant Child Labor
Officials have seen a dramatic increase in child labor in the U.S.
March 1, 2023
Aam Logo Sized
Trade
AAM President Scott Paul Testifies in House Select China Committee Hearing
Paul called the economic policies of the Chinese Communist Party "a clear and present danger to the American worker."
March 1, 2023
Gm
Automotive
GM Making Some Performance-Related Job Cuts
The automaker is planning for $2 billion in cost savings over the next two years.
March 1, 2023
3 11 (1) (1)
Automation
Labor Challenges Drive Packaging Automation
All types of manufacturers and distributors are turning to packaging automation to ease pressures.
February 28, 2023
I Stock 1430047894
Automotive
Stellantis Investing $155M in Three Indiana Plants
With the investment, more than 265 jobs will be retained across all three plants.
February 28, 2023
I Stock 1420834516
Labor
Illinois Investigating Drugmaker's Abrupt Closure
Akorn laid off hundreds of workers with almost no warning.
February 27, 2023
I Stock 1340194939
Labor
BASF to Shed 2,600 Jobs in Cost-Cutting Drive
The chemicals maker has been hit by high energy prices.
February 24, 2023
I Stock 139547727
Labor
Historic UAW Election is Bringing Profound Changes to the Autoworker Union's Leadership
And chances of better pay, more strikes and higher car prices.
February 24, 2023
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
Labor
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
An overwhelming majority of companies that participated will keep the shorter hours.
February 24, 2023
Security stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court, Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington.
Labor
Justices OK Overtime Pay for $200,000-a-Year Oil Rig Worker
He was paid a minimum of $963 a day.
February 23, 2023
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim, left, for school, Feb. 10, 2023, Chicago.
Labor
Illinois Poised to Mandate Paid Leave for Nearly All Workers
The proposal would go beyond requirements in other states.
February 20, 2023
A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., on Oct. 12, 2020.
Labor
Meat Plant Cleaning Service Fined $1.5M for Hiring Minors
The company employed more than 100 children in dangerous jobs at 13 U.S. meatpacking plants.
February 20, 2023