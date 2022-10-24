Companies Lure Hourly Workers with College Tuition

Since 2021 alone, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's, Citi and Lowe's have made free college available to more than 3 million U.S. workers.

Anne D'InnocenzioDee-Ann Durbin
Oct 24, 2022
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. While working full time for Chipotle, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from the restaurant chain. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020.
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. While working full time for Chipotle, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from the restaurant chain. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education.

While working full time for the chain, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from Chipotle. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020.

“I didn’t have to pay for my education,” said Malave, 24, who now works as a recruiting analyst for Chipotle in New Jersey. “Every time I say it out loud, I’m like, ‘Is this real?’”

Chipotle is one of more than a dozen companies that have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade. Since 2021 alone, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's, Citi and Lowe's have made free college available to more than 3 million U.S. workers.

Companies see the programs as a way to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market or train them for management positions. For hourly employees, the programs remove the financial barriers of obtaining a degree.

Thousands of people are now taking advantage of the benefits. Starbucks, which operates an online college program through Arizona State University, says 22,000 workers are currently enrolled in its program. Guild Education, which administers programs for Walmart, Hilton, Disney and others and offers online programs at more than 140 schools, says it worked with 130,000 students over the last year.

But some critics question whether the programs are papering over deeper problems, like pay so low that workers can't afford college without them or hours so erratic that it's too hard to go to school in person.

“I do think they are providing these programs to skirt around the issue of just paying people more, giving people more certainty, improving their quality of life," said Stephanie Hall, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank.

Hall said a lack of data also makes it difficult to judge the programs' effectiveness. Chipotle, Walmart, Amazon and Starbucks, for example, don't share graduation rates, in part because they're hard to calculate because students often take a semester off or take more than four years to earn a degree. Rachel Carlson, CEO for Guild Education, which also doesn't reveal graduation rates, says the more relevant data is whether college classes help employees get promotions or wage increases.

Others question the quality of the online programs and whether students' degrees will be marketable or help them pursue other careers, especially since many companies limit what employees can study. Discover only fully funds 18 bachelor's degrees at eight universities through Guild, for example.

“My sense is that most of these programs are hoping that employees would stay with the company," said Katharine Meyer, a fellow in the governance studies program for the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution.

Amazon for its part touts college programs that offer opportunities outside the company, like nursing. But Walmart pared down the number of programs it offers to 60 from 100 because it wanted to focus on skills that would align with careers at the company.

More than 89,000 workers have participated in Walmart's college program and more than 15,000 have graduated, said Lorraine Stomski, Walmart’s senior vice president of associate learning and leadership.

Tanner Humphreys is one of them. He started working at Walmart in 2016, bouncing around hourly jobs as he tried to accommodate his in-person class schedule at Idaho State University. But under the company’s online program, which it launched with Guild in 2018, he transferred his credits to Southern New Hampshire University and graduated in February with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. At 27, he now works at Walmart’s headquarters for its cybersecurity team as a salaried employee.

“I was working paycheck to paycheck, living with a whole bunch of friends to pay my rent and stuff,” he said. “The change from an hourly to salary is truly life changing.”

Companies paying for college or graduate school isn't new. But for decades, the benefit was mostly offered to salaried professionals. In many cases, workers were required to spend thousands of dollars for tuition up front and then get reimbursed by their company.

Starbucks' program, which launched in 2014, was initially a tuition-reimbursement program, but in 2021, it began covering tuition costs upfront. Now, 85% of the company's stores have at least one employee in the program, which will celebrate its 10,000th graduate in December.

Carlson said companies see an average return of $2 to $3 for every dollar they put into education because it saves recruitment and retention costs. Walmart said participants leave the company at a rate four times lower than non-participants and are twice as likely to be promoted.

“If I know it's going to cost me $7,000 to have my cashier not show up tomorrow, I would rather spend our average of our partners today — $3,000 to $5000 — paying for her to go to college," Carlson said.

Companies say the programs also give opportunities to minorities. Macy's, which started its program with Guild earlier this year, said that half of the women enrolling are women of color.

Some companies, like Chipotle and JPMorgan Chase, offer online programs through Guild as well as stipends students can put toward in-person learning at local institutions. Amazon’s college programs offer a mixture of online and in-person learning at local community colleges or universities.

Hall said she would like to see more companies offer that kind of flexibility, since online learning isn't ideal for everyone.

Zachary Hecker, 26, a Starbucks employee in New Braunfels, Texas, began working toward his bachelor's in electrical engineering last summer through the company's college program.

Hecker appreciates the free tuition, but he often wishes he could attend classes in person or have more choices beyond Arizona State. His classes are challenging, he said, and professors aren’t always able to meet and offer guidance.

But Carlson said online classes are ideal for the average Guild enrollee, who is a 33-year-old woman with children. Carlson said students in its programs often lack consistent access to a car and need to be able to study anytime, like after kids are in bed.

The chance to earn a free degree can be life-changing. Angela Batista was 16 and homeless when she started working for a Starbucks in New York.

“College was never in my dream,” Batista said, now 38. “I didn’t even have the audacity to fantasize about it.”

This December, she will graduate from Arizona State University with a degree in organizational leadership paid for by Starbucks. And now her son, who also works at Starbucks, is starting work toward his own degree.

Latest in Labor
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table.
Labor Agency Tallies Votes in Another Amazon Union Election
October 18, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
October 14, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
October 3, 2022
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019.
California OKs Bill to Protect Workers Who Use Pot at Home
August 31, 2022
Related Stories
In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 that it is making grants of more than a $1 billion as part of a sweeping national plan to improve math education over the next four years to help students land well-paying jobs when they graduate, given research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success.
Labor
Gates Foundation Donates $1B for Math Education
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table.
Labor
Labor Agency Tallies Votes in Another Amazon Union Election
I Stock 1388062897
Labor
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
Automating the Design to Manufacturing Lifecycle
Sponsored
Automating the Design to Manufacturing Lifecycle
More in Labor
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Sponsored
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Cyberthreats are escalating. With a low tolerance for downtime, industrial control system networks are frequently subjected to cyberattacks. This new paper shows you how to transform your network’s performance to meet demands for security...
October 7, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Railroads Reject Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike
If both sides can't agree, Congress could step in.
October 21, 2022
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
IOT
Elon Musk Plans to Cut 75% of Twitter Workforce: Report
It would leave the company with a skeleton crew.
October 21, 2022
In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 that it is making grants of more than a $1 billion as part of a sweeping national plan to improve math education over the next four years to help students land well-paying jobs when they graduate, given research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success.
Labor
Gates Foundation Donates $1B for Math Education
They cite research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success.
October 20, 2022
Chris Smalls, right, the head of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks to Amazon workers and supporters at a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Warehouse Workers Reject Union Bid
About 66% of workers voted against the unionization effort.
October 18, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table.
Labor
Labor Agency Tallies Votes in Another Amazon Union Election
The group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test.
October 18, 2022
I Stock 1388062897
Labor
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
The charges included disorderly conduct, assault and battery.
October 18, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Faces Off with Union in Fight for Second Warehouse
The vote could force the reluctant e-commerce behemoth to the negotiating table.
October 17, 2022
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board. The vote on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
Labor
Labor Wins Again as Okla. Apple Workers Vote to Unionize
The labor movement has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
October 17, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Supply Chain
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
A crippling nationwide strike could still happen.
October 14, 2022
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
5 of 12 Unions Have Approved Deals with Freight Railroads
All 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.
October 13, 2022
BNSF rail yard, Kansas City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Large Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renewing Strike Possibility
Union leaders said railroads didn't do enough to address workers' concerns about paid time off.
October 10, 2022
In this photo provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian workers rescued after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand arrive at the airport in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.
Labor
Indian Workers Rescued from Job Scams
Citizens of other countries in the region have suffered in similar scams.
October 10, 2022
In this image from video, Amazon workers line up outside the company's facility in Staten Island, New York, March 25, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Suspends at Least 50 Workers After Fire Protest
Employees refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire.
October 6, 2022
This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton told employees Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that it will cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as post- pandemic sales of its indoor exercise equipment continues to tail off.
Labor
Peloton to Cut 500 Jobs
This amounts to about 12% of the workforce of this embattled company.
October 6, 2022