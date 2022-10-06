Peloton to Cut 500 Jobs

This amounts to about 12% of the workforce of this embattled company.

Michelle Chapman
Oct 6, 2022
This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton told employees Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that it will cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as post- pandemic sales of its indoor exercise equipment continues to tail off.
This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton told employees Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that it will cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as post- pandemic sales of its indoor exercise equipment continues to tail off.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Peloton is looking to trim hundreds of jobs as the company continues to reorganize its business which has stalled as the coronavirus-related surge fades.

The maker of high-end exercise equipment plans to cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce.

"A key aspect of Peloton's transformation journey is optimizing efficiencies and implementing cost savings to simplify our business and achieve break-even cash flow by the end of our fiscal year," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Peloton Interactive Inc. said Thursday that it has completed the vast majority of a restructuring plan that it started in February. That plan included a new chief executive and a smaller store base.

Peloton has been attempting to adjust its business to the current market after experiencing incredible sales growth during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The New York-based company's shares surged more than 400% in 2020 amid lockdowns that made its bikes and treadmills popular among customers who pay a monthly fee to participate in its interactive workouts.

But Peloton's sales began to slow last year as the distribution of vaccines sent many people out of their homes and back into gyms. The company has steadily worked on its restructuring efforts this year. In August it announced that it would cut 784 jobs, close its North America distribution network and shift its delivery work to third-party providers. A push is also being made to sell its equipment to consumers through various retailers, including Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The company is working to return to profitability. In its fourth quarter, Peloton lost $1.24 billion, stung by restructuring and other charges. Revenue dropped to from $936.9 million to $678.7 million. Its annual loss for the fiscal year totaled $2.8 billion.

In morning trading, shares added 10 cents to $8.59. The stock is down about 76% in the year to date.

Latest in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019.
California OKs Bill to Protect Workers Who Use Pot at Home
August 31, 2022
Blackboard With The Word Millennials 000084280137 Medium
Future-Proofing for 'Millennial Manufacturing'
July 28, 2022
I Stock 1357676694
Virtual Labs Accelerate Manufacturing Upskilling, Increase Retention
July 26, 2022
Related Stories
Help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation. There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the government said Tuesday, Sept. 4, down a huge 10% from 11.2 million openings in July. In March, job openings had hit a record of nearly 11.9 million.
Labor
U.S. Job Openings Sink
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the federal minimum wage in 2021 was worth 34% less than in 1968, when its purchasing power peaked.
Labor
Poll Reveals Pessimism about Standard of Living
Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. 'If I felt that it wasn't compensated then I wouldn't go for it because I wouldn't have the funds to cover it,' Aina says. 'I wouldn't want to ask my parents, who are helping me pay for college, to pay for something I'm doing over the summer.'
Labor
Unpaid Internships Face New Scrutiny
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1169572096
E-Commerce
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Workers for Holidays
The e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than competitors.
October 6, 2022
Amazon campus in Kent, Wash.
Labor
Amazon Sues Labor Agency Over Alleged Hazards
The company and regulators have sparred over citations and fines imposed for worker safety issues.
October 5, 2022
A work truck leaves the San Juan Generating Station near Waterflow, New Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Shift Away from Coal Hits Tribal Community in New Mexico
Families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work.
October 3, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Labor
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay.
October 3, 2022
Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. 'If I felt that it wasn't compensated then I wouldn't go for it because I wouldn't have the funds to cover it,' Aina says. 'I wouldn't want to ask my parents, who are helping me pay for college, to pay for something I'm doing over the summer.'
Labor
Unpaid Internships Face New Scrutiny
Students say they shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field.
September 30, 2022
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
Labor
Amazon to Raise Hourly Pay
The pay bump comes amid a growing unionization movement inside its warehouses.
September 29, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Rail Unions Emphasize Positives of Tentative Deals
Unions are fighting rumors that they will impose the deals on workers if they vote to reject them.
September 29, 2022
I Stock 1253537126
Labor
Brewing Company Terminated Workers for Asking About Pay
Federal officials recovered back wages and damages for the employees.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1356164830
Labor
How to Cultivate a Happier Retirement
It's not just money.
September 26, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Deal That Prevented Rail Strike Still Needs Worker Support
Many rail workers remain unhappy.
September 22, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
A provision regarding unpaid time off for medical procedures was a key sticking point.
September 16, 2022
Selkirk rail yard, Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Tentative Railway Labor Deal Reached, Averting Strike
The strike could have shut down rail lines across the country.
September 15, 2022
The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee confirmed the tentative agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Labor
Work at Stellantis Plant to Resume After Deal With UAW
The strike was related to health and safety issues.
September 13, 2022
Bailey rail yard, North Platte, Neb., July 2014.
Labor
Pressure Mounts on Railroads, Unions to Reach Deal
A strike deadline looms at the end of the week.
September 13, 2022