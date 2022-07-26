Virtual Labs Accelerate Manufacturing Upskilling, Increase Retention

Virtual reality training that can prepare businesses for rapid transformation will be on display on IMTS 2022.

Jul 26th, 2022
IEN Staff
I Stock 1357676694
iStock

Continuing its decades-long tradition of harnessing technology to advance manufacturing training, Tooling U-SME, a provider of manufacturing training solutions, is showcasing its new Virtual Labs at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), Sept. 12-17, 2022.

This innovative, immersive virtual reality training curriculum bridges the gap between learning and doing to enhance productivity, increase safety, lower costs and engage a younger workforce. IMTS visitors may experience the Virtual Labs by visiting Tooling U-SME in Booth 431678, the SME Education Foundation in Booth 215100 or the SME Technology Hub in Booth 236900, where live, hands-on demonstrations will be taking place throughout the event.

Using a Meta Quest 2 headset or through their desktop or laptop computer, trainees tap into applied learning through virtual reality. By providing realistic, immersive experiences for learners to work with simulated equipment, Tooling U-SME Virtual Labs accelerate competency for real-world manufacturing situations.

As Smart Technology continues to exert rapid changes on manufacturing, Tooling U-SME has renewed its commitment to helping the industry adapt by providing state-of-the-art delivery methods and leading-edge content to upskill the workforce.

Nearly 20 years ago, Tooling U-SME revolutionized the industry by providing some of the first online classes in manufacturing. As internet technology advanced, the organization continued to enrich its content with videos, animations, and interactive quizzes to aid engagement and retention—and kept pace with methods of delivering training by enabling content on smart phones and tablets.

Applied Learning Model

Tooling U-SME’s distinctive three-pronged blended learning approach separates its immersive training from existing options. Virtual Labs are the centerpiece of an Applied Learning Model. The approach was successfully tested and streamlined through an 18-month pilot program with manufacturers of varied sizes.

Based on the concept of Learn-Practice-Perform, the Virtual Labs are an efficient way to safely build knowledge that contributes to confidence and proficiency:

  • Learn new information through standard instruction.
  • Practice skills in a safe, virtual environment.
  • Perform tasks and apply knowledge on the job or in the classroom.

First, learners build on the knowledge acquired in the prerequisite Tooling U-SME online classes covering subjects from machining, maintenance and welding to smart skills such as additive, digital, cybersecurity, and robotics and automation.

Trainees then put this knowledge into practice as they navigate the virtual environment, demonstrating that they can understand and follow instructions, perform tasks in a manufacturing setting, and answer questions. Finally, through on-the-job training, they perform each task on the shop floor or in the classroom.

Meta Headsets were selected because they are relatively inexpensive and easy to use, providing a low barrier to entry for any user. As an alternative, computer-based Virtual Labs, available on laptops and desktops, offer a virtual environment that is similar to computer gaming, eliminating barriers to those without a headset.

Virtual Labs will cover subjects such as safety, inspection, assembly, welding and additive. For each Virtual Lab, customers receive a comprehensive skills guide that provides a structured way to set up and integrate the new technology into a blended learning approach.

The virtual labs are based upon research supported by, or in part by, the U.S. Office of Naval Research.

