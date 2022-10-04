U.S. Job Openings Sink

The sharp drop in job openings will be welcomed by the Federal Reserve, which is hoping to reduce the demand for workers.

Christopher Rugaber
Oct 4, 2022
Help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation. There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the government said Tuesday, Sept. 4, down a huge 10% from 11.2 million openings in July. In March, job openings had hit a record of nearly 11.9 million.
Help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation. There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the government said Tuesday, Sept. 4, down a huge 10% from 11.2 million openings in July. In March, job openings had hit a record of nearly 11.9 million.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation.

There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the government said Tuesday, down a huge 10% from 11.2 million openings in July. In March, job openings had hit a record of nearly 11.9 million.

Layoffs ticked up in August but remained at a historically low level, according to the report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS. And slightly more people quit their jobs, in most cases likely for better jobs elsewhere.

The sharp drop in job openings will be welcomed by the Federal Reserve, which is hoping to reduce the demand for workers by raising its key short-term interest rate. While workers typically welcome larger raises, the Fed sees the current pace of wage increases — at about 6.5% a year, according to some measures — as unsustainably high and a key driver of inflation.

Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials hope that their interest rate hikes — the fastest in roughly four decades — will cause employers to slow their efforts to hire more people. Fewer job openings, in turn, could reduce the pressure on companies to raise pay to attract and keep workers.

“This helps bring that inflation pressure down and reassures the Fed that maybe there is a road out of this without dramatically pushing up the unemployment rate,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LHMeyer, an economic research firm.

Smaller pay raises, if sustained, should ease inflationary pressures. In their effort to combat the worst inflation in 40 years, the central bank has raised its key short-term interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, up sharply from nearly zero as recently as March.

Powell has warned that the central bank's rate hikes will likely lead to higher unemployment and potentially a recession. Still, he and other Fed officials have held out hope for what they call a “soft landing” — in which the economy slows enough to curb inflation but not so much as to cause a recession.

Christopher Waller, a member of the central bank's Board of Governors, has argued that the Fed's rate hikes may be able to reduce job openings and therefore inflation pressures without causing widespread job losses. But former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard have written that such an outcome is unlikely, based on past trends. When job openings fall, layoffs and unemployment typically rise, they found.

Tuesday's figures arrive the same week that a key report on jobs and the unemployment rate is set to be released Friday. Economists forecast that it will show that employers added 250,000 jobs in September and that the unemployment rate remained 3.7% for a second straight month.

Latest in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019.
California OKs Bill to Protect Workers Who Use Pot at Home
August 31, 2022
Blackboard With The Word Millennials 000084280137 Medium
Future-Proofing for 'Millennial Manufacturing'
July 28, 2022
I Stock 1357676694
Virtual Labs Accelerate Manufacturing Upskilling, Increase Retention
July 26, 2022
Related Stories
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the federal minimum wage in 2021 was worth 34% less than in 1968, when its purchasing power peaked.
Labor
Poll Reveals Pessimism about Standard of Living
Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. 'If I felt that it wasn't compensated then I wouldn't go for it because I wouldn't have the funds to cover it,' Aina says. 'I wouldn't want to ask my parents, who are helping me pay for college, to pay for something I'm doing over the summer.'
Labor
Unpaid Internships Face New Scrutiny
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
Labor
Amazon to Raise Hourly Pay
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Labor
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay.
October 3, 2022
Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. 'If I felt that it wasn't compensated then I wouldn't go for it because I wouldn't have the funds to cover it,' Aina says. 'I wouldn't want to ask my parents, who are helping me pay for college, to pay for something I'm doing over the summer.'
Labor
Unpaid Internships Face New Scrutiny
Students say they shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field.
September 30, 2022
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
Labor
Amazon to Raise Hourly Pay
The pay bump comes amid a growing unionization movement inside its warehouses.
September 29, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Rail Unions Emphasize Positives of Tentative Deals
Unions are fighting rumors that they will impose the deals on workers if they vote to reject them.
September 29, 2022
I Stock 1253537126
Labor
Brewing Company Terminated Workers for Asking About Pay
Federal officials recovered back wages and damages for the employees.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1356164830
Labor
How to Cultivate a Happier Retirement
It's not just money.
September 26, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Deal That Prevented Rail Strike Still Needs Worker Support
Many rail workers remain unhappy.
September 22, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
A provision regarding unpaid time off for medical procedures was a key sticking point.
September 16, 2022
Selkirk rail yard, Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Tentative Railway Labor Deal Reached, Averting Strike
The strike could have shut down rail lines across the country.
September 15, 2022
The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee confirmed the tentative agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Labor
Work at Stellantis Plant to Resume After Deal With UAW
The strike was related to health and safety issues.
September 13, 2022
Bailey rail yard, North Platte, Neb., July 2014.
Labor
Pressure Mounts on Railroads, Unions to Reach Deal
A strike deadline looms at the end of the week.
September 13, 2022
The tentative agreement first reported Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 must be ratified by workers in a vote set for later this month.
Labor
Union, GE Reach Deal for Faster Raises at New England Plants
Some 540 workers will see their pay go up.
September 13, 2022
Generac Snap Rs Photo Pink Energy
Labor
Pink Energy Lays Off 500, Blames Faulty Generac Solar Equipment
The company said the cuts stem from the fallout of a Generac part called a SnapRS.
September 12, 2022
I Stock 91644706 (1)
Labor
UAW Workers Strike at Stellantis Plant in Indiana
Employees went on strike at a casting plant citing health and safety issues.
September 11, 2022