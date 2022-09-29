Amazon to Raise Hourly Pay

The pay bump comes amid a growing unionization movement inside its warehouses.

Haleluya Hadero
Sep 29, 2022
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.

Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse and transportation workers would earn between $16 and $26 an hour, depending on their position and location in the U.S. The minimum wage at the Seattle-based e-commerce company, which employed roughly 1.5 million workers as of the end of June, will remain $15 an hour.

The pay raise follows an announcement from Amazon that it will hold a Prime-Day like holiday shopping event in October, the first time it is having a major sales drive twice in a year, following its Prime Day deals event in July. Target and Walmart also said last week they will offer holiday deals or gift returns in October to accommodate cash-strapped consumers expected to shop earlier and spread out their spending for the holiday season.

The company is also offering the pay bump amid a growing unionization movement inside its warehouses, driven by worker complaints over pay and working conditions. Next month, Amazon warehouse workers in upstate New York will vote in a union election following an organizing drive spearheaded by the Amazon Labor Union, the grassroots group of former and current Amazon workers who pulled off a union win at a Staten Island warehouse in April. The nascent union then lost a subsequent election at a nearby warehouse.

Amazon had raised its average hourly pay to $18 an hour last year. It said the new raise would cost it $1 billion in the next year.

Separately, the company said its pay access program, Anytime Pay, will also change to allow employees to get paid more than once or twice a month.

Latest in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Blackboard With The Word Millennials 000084280137 Medium
Future-Proofing for 'Millennial Manufacturing'
July 28, 2022
I Stock 1357676694
Virtual Labs Accelerate Manufacturing Upskilling, Increase Retention
July 26, 2022
LakeAir air purifier for industrial use.
Eliminate Indoor Airborne Contaminants to Protect Worker Safety, Productivity
June 24, 2022
Related Stories
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Deal That Prevented Rail Strike Still Needs Worker Support
Selkirk rail yard, Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Tentative Railway Labor Deal Reached, Averting Strike
The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee confirmed the tentative agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Labor
Work at Stellantis Plant to Resume After Deal With UAW
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1253537126
Labor
Brewing Company Terminated Workers for Asking About Pay
Federal officials recovered back wages and damages for the employees.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1356164830
Labor
How to Cultivate a Happier Retirement
It's not just money.
September 26, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Deal That Prevented Rail Strike Still Needs Worker Support
Many rail workers remain unhappy.
September 22, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
A provision regarding unpaid time off for medical procedures was a key sticking point.
September 16, 2022
Selkirk rail yard, Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Tentative Railway Labor Deal Reached, Averting Strike
The strike could have shut down rail lines across the country.
September 15, 2022
The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee confirmed the tentative agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Labor
Work at Stellantis Plant to Resume After Deal With UAW
The strike was related to health and safety issues.
September 13, 2022
Bailey rail yard, North Platte, Neb., July 2014.
Labor
Pressure Mounts on Railroads, Unions to Reach Deal
A strike deadline looms at the end of the week.
September 13, 2022
The tentative agreement first reported Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 must be ratified by workers in a vote set for later this month.
Labor
Union, GE Reach Deal for Faster Raises at New England Plants
Some 540 workers will see their pay go up.
September 13, 2022
Generac Snap Rs Photo Pink Energy
Labor
Pink Energy Lays Off 500, Blames Faulty Generac Solar Equipment
The company said the cuts stem from the fallout of a Generac part called a SnapRS.
September 12, 2022
I Stock 91644706 (1)
Labor
UAW Workers Strike at Stellantis Plant in Indiana
Employees went on strike at a casting plant citing health and safety issues.
September 11, 2022
Unnamed (3)
Labor
Protecting Workers Without Sacrificing Productivity
Companies no longer have to make that trade-off thanks to recent material handling innovations.
September 9, 2022
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, June 15, 2021, Galesburg, Ill.
Labor
Railroads Say Strike Would Cost $2B a Day
The estimate aims to apply pressure to unions ahead of a key deadline.
September 9, 2022
I Stock 1174039159
Labor
Study Reveals Day Job Salaries for Marvel Heroes
How does the electrical engineer stack up against the weapon manufacturing tycoon?
September 7, 2022
I Stock 1268552075
Labor
Quiet Quitting: The Latest Trend That No One's Happy About
What is the growing trend, and why is it causing such a fuss?
September 7, 2022