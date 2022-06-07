U.S. Files 4th Labor Complaint in Mexico

The latest involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico.

Jun 7th, 2022
Associated Press
Nafta I Stock 503162292
iStock

The United States on Monday filed its fourth labor complaint about purourted violations of union organizing rights in Mexico.

The complaint was filed under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, which requires that Mexico enforce a law that says employees are allowed to freely choose the union that represents them. For decades, undemocratic, pro-company unions kept wages in Mexico low by reaching behind-the-scenes deals with employers.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said the latest complaint involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico.

The complaint says the United States found “credible evidence” that workers at the Teksid Hierro automotive parts plant were being denied the right to freely choose which union will represent them.

Calls to Teksid went unanswered Monday.

The foundry plant is in Frontera, a town near the city of Monclova in the northern border state of Coahuila. There is a drive by the Mexican mine and steel workers' union — one of the country's most combative — to replace an old-guard union at the plant.

The three previous U.S. labor complaints filed against Mexico under the trade pact also involved efforts to replace old-guard unions. Those complaints alleged unfair tactics were used by old-guard union to stave off independent labor groups, which eventually won the organizing battles.

More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 31st, 2022
Engineer Programing Development Automation Industry Robotic In Laboratory Of Smart Factory, Industry 4 0 Concept 822210960 3869x2580
What the Class of 2022 Should Know About Getting Started in Engineering
The knowledge and skills needed to break into the industry.
May 26th, 2022
The median pay package for the CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies rose 17.1% in 2021 as the economy rebounded and company profits and stock prices jumped.
Here's How Much the Top-Paid CEOs Made in 2021
The highest paid exec on the list earns 2,897x what a typical worker at his company does.
May 26th, 2022
The Kentucky location will produce a new product line.
Manufacturer to Locate in Western Kentucky, Create 150 Jobs
The location will produce a new product line.
May 26th, 2022
Amazon offices in New York, Feb. 14, 2019.
Amazon Shareholders Nix Warehouse Audit
The proposal called for an independent audit of working conditions at the e-commerce behemoth's warehouses.
May 25th, 2022
UMW President Cecil Roberts said the agreement is a win-win for laid-off coal miners who will work in the facility, whose location has yet to be announced.
Electric Battery Maker, Coal Union Announce WV Labor Pact
At a factory that will produce cobalt-free batteries.
May 25th, 2022
I Stock 945849940
Los Angeles Meat Company Illegally Fired Worker on Medical Leave
Federal regulators recovered more than $11,000 for the employee.
May 20th, 2022
Machinists
What the Wave of Retiring Machinists Means to Plant Safety
Tens of thousands of skilled, well-paid positions are about to become available.
May 19th, 2022
I Stock 1221483730
Agency Files Discrimination Complaint Against Amazon
The e-commerce giant allegedly denied “reasonable accommodations” and forced workers to take unpaid leave.
May 18th, 2022
Children living in a cocoa-producing village walk back from the fields on the outskirts of the town of Oume, Ivory Coast, on June 30, 2005.
Some Chocolate Has a Dark Side to it: Child Labor
And the industry hasn't committed to put an end to it.
May 16th, 2022
Womenmanufacturing
DOL Announces Funding Opportunity for Women
With the goal of attracting and retaining women in industries where they are underrepresented.
May 13th, 2022
Pecan grove.
Judge Upholds $1.9M Penalty for Child Labor Abuses
More than 200 children were removed from school to pick pecans.
May 13th, 2022