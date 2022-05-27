Thai Garment Workers Win $8.3M in Back Pay after Layoffs

It is reportedly the largest settlement related to wage theft at a garment factory.

May 27th, 2022
Anne D'Innocenzio
Garment
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1,250 Thai workers who sewed bras for brands Victoria’s Secret, Lane Bryant and Torrid — and who were laid off last year without their legally required severance — have received 281 million baht ($8.3 million) in compensation, according to worker rights groups Solidarity Center and the Worker Rights Consortium.

The compensation will be financed by Victoria's Secret via a loan arrangement with the workers’ former employer, and comes after a 13-month effort. The workers are represented by the Triumph International Union, which is affiliated with the Confederation of Industrial Labour of Thailand.

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which owns the Lane Bryant and Torrid brands, did not contribute, according to the groups. Sycamore couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The Solidarity Center said it was the largest settlement related to wage theft at a garment factory.

After the Brilliant Alliance factory shuttered in March 2021, the Thai government ordered its owner, Hong Kong-based Clover Group, to pay severance within 30 days, according to the worker rights groups. Clover refused, telling the factory’s workers it had no money, and they should agree to wait 10 years to be paid in full.

The union then launched a campaign demanding their severance pay. The Worker Rights Consortium and the Solidarity Center worked with Victoria’s Secret and Sycamore, pressing that the workers should be paid. After months of efforts, including campaigning by Clean Clothes Campaign, and other nonprofit worker advocacy organizations, Clover agreed to pay the workers and Victoria’s Secret committed to finance the payments, via a loan to Clover.

Last week, all workers received their severance, in addition to more than $1 million in interest, per Thai law.

Victoria’s Secret said in a statement Thursday that it is “unwavering in its commitment to doing the right thing" for the workers whose livelihoods were impacted by the closure of the Brilliant Alliance Thailand factory.

“While the workers impacted by the closure were not our employees and our merchandise was not produced in the factory at the time of the closure, we were committed to ensuring the factory owners satisfied their obligation to their workers," Victoria's Secret said.

David Welsh, Thailand country director of the Solidarity Center, called the settlement a “huge victory" for the garment workers.

“Low-wage garment workers left destitute by injustice meted out by global supply chains is nothing new," he said. ”What’s new is they did not accept their fate — and won."

Welsh said he hopes the settlement will become a model for the type of domestic, governmental, international and brand involvement to resolve future cases where garment workers are left in similarly desperate straits.

More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
I Stock 945849940
Los Angeles Meat Company Illegally Fired Worker on Medical Leave
Federal regulators recovered more than $11,000 for the employee.
May 20th, 2022
Machinists
What the Wave of Retiring Machinists Means to Plant Safety
Tens of thousands of skilled, well-paid positions are about to become available.
May 19th, 2022
I Stock 1221483730
Agency Files Discrimination Complaint Against Amazon
The e-commerce giant allegedly denied “reasonable accommodations” and forced workers to take unpaid leave.
May 18th, 2022
Children living in a cocoa-producing village walk back from the fields on the outskirts of the town of Oume, Ivory Coast, on June 30, 2005.
Some Chocolate Has a Dark Side to it: Child Labor
And the industry hasn't committed to put an end to it.
May 16th, 2022
Womenmanufacturing
DOL Announces Funding Opportunity for Women
With the goal of attracting and retaining women in industries where they are underrepresented.
May 13th, 2022
Pecan grove.
Judge Upholds $1.9M Penalty for Child Labor Abuses
More than 200 children were removed from school to pick pecans.
May 13th, 2022
I Stock 994093914
Truckload of Britney Spears T-Shirts Held Over Wage Violations
A truly "toxic" development at a merchandise manufacturer.
May 13th, 2022
This undated photo provided by Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition shows the conference and work space at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition in Itasca, Ill. Francine Yoon, a 24-year-old food scientist at Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition NA has been working mostly in person since the pandemic, including at her current job that she started last fall. But moving in last year with her older parents, both in their early 60s, has led to some heightened level of anxiety because she's worried about passing on the virus to them.
Workers Grapple with New Stresses as They Return to Office
As more companies mandate a return to the office, workers must readjust to pre-pandemic rituals.
May 9th, 2022
Joshua Correa, left, steadies a scaffolding for Samuel as they work at a home under construction in Plano, Texas, May 3, 2022.
Less Immigrant Labor Contributing to Price Hikes
The U.S. is waking up to a labor shortage partly fueled by a slowdown in immigration.
May 9th, 2022
A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2021.
Contract Talks Near for Thousands of West Coast Dockworkers
Automation — and its impact on jobs — is emerging as a major point of contention.
May 9th, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center March 19, 2020 in Staten Island, N.Y. The National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The agency’s determination was shared Friday, May 6, 2022 with an attorney representing the Amazon Labor Union, which filed the charge in the lead-up to the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
NLRB: Amazon Union's Meeting Complaints Have Merit
The board believes “captive audience meetings" should be outlawed.
May 9th, 2022