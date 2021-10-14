Unemployment Claims Hit Pandemic Low

The decline in layoffs comes amid an otherwise unusual job market.

Oct 14th, 2021
Christopher Rugaber
A now hiring sign sits on a display in a clothing store Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Sioux Falls, S.D. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began, a sign the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months.
A now hiring sign sits on a display in a clothing store Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Sioux Falls, S.D. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began, a sign the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began, a sign the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months.

Unemployment claims dropped 36,000 to 293,000 last week, the second straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's the smallest number of people to apply for benefits since the week of March 14, 2020, when the pandemic intensified, and the first time claims have dipped below 300,000. Applications for jobless aid, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily since last spring as many businesses, struggling to fill jobs, have held onto their workers.

The decline in layoffs comes amid an otherwise unusual job market. Hiring has slowed in the past two months, even as companies and other employers have posted a near-record number of open jobs. Businesses are struggling to find workers as about three million people who lost jobs and stopped looking for work since the pandemic have yet to resume their job searches. Economists hoped more people would find work in September as schools reopened, easing child care constraints, and enhanced unemployment aid ended nationwide.

But the pickup didn't happen, with employers adding just 194,000 jobs last month. In a bright spot, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%, though some of that decline occurred because many of those out of work stopped searching for jobs, and were no longer counted as unemployed. The proportion of women working or looking for work fell in September, likely because of difficulties finding child care or because of schools disrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks.

At the same time, Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers, with about 3% of workers doing so in August. Workers have been particularly likely to leave their jobs at restaurants, bars, and hotels, possibly spurred by fear of the delta variant of COVID-19, which was still spreading rapidly in August.

Other workers likely quit to take advantage of higher wages offered by businesses with open positions. Average hourly pay rose at a healthy 4.6% in September from a year earlier, and for restaurant workers wage gains in the past year have topped 10%.

The number of people continuing to receive unemployment aid has also fallen sharply, mostly as two emergency jobless aid programs have ended. In the week ending Sept. 25, the latest data available, 3.6 million people received some sort of jobless aid, down sharply from 4.2 million in the previous week. A year ago, nearly 25 million people were receiving benefits.

The emergency programs provided unemployment payments for the first time to the self-employed and gig workers, and those who were out of work for more than six months. More than 7 million Americans lost weekly financial support when those two programs expired Sept. 6. An extra $300 in federal jobless aid also expired that week.

Many business executives and Republican politicians said the extra $300 was discouraging those out of work from taking jobs. Yet in about half the states, the additional checks were cutoff as early as mid-June, and those states have not seen faster job growth than states that kept the benefits.

More in Labor
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Oct 7th, 2021
In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a customer walks behind a sign at a Nordstrom store seeking employees in Coral Gables, Fla. On Friday, Oct. 8, U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.
Delta Variant and Worker Shortage Keep a Lid on Job Growth
The unemployment rate sank last month from 5.2% to 4.8%.
Oct 11th, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 326,000
It is the first drop in four weeks.
Oct 7th, 2021
United Auto Workers President Ray Curry, right, bumps fists with Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, left, after a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The plant in Tennessee is to be built near Stanton, Tenn.
Ford's Plan for New EV Factories Raises Question Over Union Jobs
The carmaker is going to hire 11,000 workers, but just how good will those jobs be?
Oct 1st, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Rise Third Straight Week to 362,000
It's a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market.
Sep 30th, 2021
Disabilities
How Manufacturing Can Spearhead Diversity and Inclusion Through Accessibility Technology
It is easier than ever for those who may be deaf or hard of hearing, blind or visually impaired or those who have mobility issues filling open positions in an industry.
Sep 28th, 2021
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.
Employer Vaccine Mandates Convert Some Workers, but Not All
Some mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers.
Sep 28th, 2021
Garment Sewing I Stock 1282660642
California 1st to Require Hourly Wages in Garment Industry
It's estimated that 12,000 Californians with disabilities who work in so-called sheltered workshops can be paid as little as 15 cents an hour.
Sep 28th, 2021
Instructor Graham Bolger directs learner truck driver Cadhene Lubin-Hewitt as he reverses at the National Driving Centre in Croydon, south London, Sept. 22, 2021.
U.K. Scrambles for Truckers Amid Supply Woe
Officials urged motorists not to panic-buy fuel.
Sep 24th, 2021
Robin Bruce at the first in-person Ozark Social event, Springdale, Ark., June 20, 2021.
Programs Aim to Entice Workers to Relocate
An increasing number of philanthropy-financed projects hope to offset declining or sparse populations.
Sep 24th, 2021
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Warehouses to Disclose Quotas, Work-Speed Metrics
The California bill aims to curb unsafe warehouse labor practices and provide protections for workers.
Sep 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1210292522
DoL Expands Measures to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat Hazards
OSHA says that, despite widespread under-reporting, 43 workers died from heat illness in 2019 and at least 2,410 others suffered serious injuries and illnesses.
Sep 20th, 2021