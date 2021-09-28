California 1st to Require Hourly Wages in Garment Industry

It's estimated that 12,000 Californians with disabilities who work in so-called sheltered workshops can be paid as little as 15 cents an hour.

Sep 28th, 2021
Don Thompson
Garment Sewing I Stock 1282660642
iStock

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday approved what he termed a “nation-leading” law requiring the garment industry to pay workers by the hour instead of for each piece of clothing they produce.

Piece-rate compensation can be used to pay workers below the minimum wage, supporters said.

The bill makes California the first state to eliminate piece work compensation, though there is an exception for worksites covered by collective bargaining agreements, and the first to create liability for companies that subcontract with the garment makers.

“For too long, bad-actor manufacturers have exploited garment workers toiling in unsanitary conditions for as little as $5 an hour," said Democratic Sen. María Elena Durazo. She said her bill will "level the playing field for ethical manufacturers that are doing the right thing.”

Employees can still get incentive-based bonuses above their legal wage.

Marissa Nuncio, director of the Garment Worker Center that supported the bill said that the more than 45,000 garment workers in California are often immigrant women. Under the bill, she said, California “will no longer be the sweatshop capital of America.”

The California Chamber of Commerce objected that the measure “places enormous burdens on employers in the clothing industry,” including those that don't directly oversee the workers but will now be liable for their mistreatment. It predicted the law will put some employers out of business or cause them to move out of California.

The advocacy group Legal Aid at Work, which supported the bill, said the broad liability under the law is necessary to “prevent bad-actor brands from obviating oversight and enforcement by layering contracts.”

The measure was among 18 job-related bills signed by Newsom, a Democrat.

He also signed a second measure by Durazo requiring that all employees with disabilities be paid at least minimum wage.

California becomes the 13th state to end a practice that allowed businesses with special licenses to pay people with disabilities subminimum wages, according to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities.

It estimated that 12,000 Californians with disabilities who work in so-called sheltered workshops can be paid as little as 15 cents an hour under a federal policy that dates to 1938.

The Alliance Supporting People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, which opposed the bill, argued that while the sheltered workshops have fallen out of favor, they only employ those who have agreed to work there or whose families have agreed that those are the best option.

Unless the state can develop other options, it said the law "effectively eliminates the prospect for employment for many and, therefore, limits the choices the person may have in front of them.”

The law phases out the subminimum wages over three years and by January 1, 2025, makes it illegal to pay an employee with physical or mental disabilities less than the legal minimum wage.

More in Labor
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Warehouses to Disclose Quotas, Work-Speed Metrics
The California bill aims to curb unsafe warehouse labor practices and provide protections for workers.
Sep 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1210292522
DoL Expands Measures to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat Hazards
OSHA says that, despite widespread under-reporting, 43 workers died from heat illness in 2019 and at least 2,410 others suffered serious injuries and illnesses.
Sep 20th, 2021
Ky Plant
Company Increases Space in Kentucky City, Plans More Jobs
It expects to create 100 full-time jobs in coming years.
Sep 20th, 2021
In The Factory 595329312 3869x2579 (1)
Dealing with Production Floor Talent Shortages
While there are no easy solutions, manufacturers are trying out a mix of stop-gap solutions and long-term alternatives.
Sep 17th, 2021
I Stock 876740676 (1)
Union, Mondelez Agree to Tentative Deal amid Strike
More than 1,000 hourly employees at Mondelez facilities the country have been on strike since last month.
Sep 16th, 2021
Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Rise After Hitting Pandemic Low
The previous amount of applications for jobless aid was the lowest level since March 2020.
Sep 16th, 2021
Heaven Hill-branded whiskey products.
Hundreds of Workers Strike at Major Kentucky Bourbon Maker Heaven Hill
The walkout, in its third day Monday, involves about 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D.
Sep 14th, 2021
An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. The company is also offering pay sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some parts of the country.
Amazon Eyes 125K More Hires, $18+ Per Hour Average Salary
It's also paying sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some places.
Sep 14th, 2021
A Google Street view of Kellogg's Ready-To-Eat-Cereal Production Plant in Battle Creek, MI.
Report: Kellogg to Cut 212 Jobs at Michigan Plant
The cereal giant said the move is part of efforts to right-size its labor footprint.
Sep 13th, 2021
Amazon Van Ap
Amazon to Pay Hourly Workers' College Tuition
Amazon said more than 750,000 U.S. hourly workers are eligible.
Sep 10th, 2021
A UPS logo is on the shirt of a driver as he enters a United Parcel Service store with packages in Jackson, Miss., Monday, July 26, 2021. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 9, that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30-minutes of applying. UPS needs to snap up workers as fast as it can because of the tight job market.
UPS to Hire 100,000, Many in 30 Minutes or Less
Take too long to hire, and an applicant can go elsewhere.
Sep 9th, 2021
A 'NOW HIRING' sign is posted in the window of The Wharf Chocolate Factory at Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey, Calif. on Aug. 6.
U.S. Set Another Job Openings Record in July With 10.9M
It topped the month-old record of 10.2 million openings in June.
Sep 8th, 2021