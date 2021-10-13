Deere Workers Begin Strike After Rejecting Contract

Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers were emboldened to demand more this year.

Oct 13th, 2021
Associated Press
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers in Waterloo, Iowa, stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Oct. 14.
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers in Waterloo, Iowa, stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Oct. 14.
Chris Zoeller/The Courier via AP

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades.

The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.

“The almost one million UAW retirees and active members stand in solidarity with the striking UAW members at John Deere," UAW President Ray Curry said.

Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere, said the company is "committed to a favorable outcome for our employees, our communities and everyone involved.” He said Deere wants an agreement that would improve the economic position of all employees.

“We will keep working day and night to understand our employees’ priorities and resolve this strike, while also keeping our operations running for the benefit of all those we serve,” Morris said.

Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers were emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.

“Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department. “We stay committed to bargaining until our members’ goals are achieved.”

A handful of workers began forming a picket line outside the company's plant in Milan, a town in western Illinois near the Iowa border, about 15 minutes after strike deadline.

The union dropped off a metal barrel and firewood to keep workers warm in preparation for a demonstration that is expected to continues for 24 hours a day, the Quad-City Times reported. Workers began picketing at several other Deere plants — including at its large operation in Waterloo, Iowa — Thursday morning around when the first shift would normally arrive.

Chris Laursen, who works as a painter at Deere, told the Des Moines Register before the strike that it could make a significant difference.

“The whole nation’s going to be watching us,” Laursen said to the newspaper. “If we take a stand here for ourselves, our families, for basic human prosperity, it’s going to make a difference for the whole manufacturing industry. Let’s do it. Let’s not be intimidated.”

Under the agreement that the workers rejected, a top scale Deere production worker would make just over $30 per hour, rising to $31.84 after five years, according to summary of the proposal.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said workers have a lot of leverage to bargain with right now because of the ongoing worker shortages.

“Right now across the U.S., labor is in a very good strong position to bargain, so now is a good time to strike,” Goss said.

Earlier this year, another group of UAW-represented workers went on strike at a Volvo Trucks plant in Virginia and wound up with better pay and lower-cost health benefits after rejecting three tentative contract offers.

The contracts under negotiation cover 14 Deere plants, including seven in Iowa, four in Illinois and one each in Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.

The contract talks at the Moline, Illinois-based company were unfolding as Deere is expecting to report record profits between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion this year. The company has been reporting strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment this year.

Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson said those earnings give Deere the means to come to terms with workers.

“They can afford to settle this thing on much more agreeable terms to the union and still maintain really strong profitability,” Swenson said.

Swenson said the impact of the strike could spread further if companies that supply Deere factories have to begin laying off workers. So Deere will face pressure from suppliers and from customers who need parts for their Deere equipment to settle the strike quickly. And Swenson said Deere will be worried about losing market share if farmers decide to buy from other companies this fall.

“There is going to be a lot of pressure on Deere to move closer to the union’s demands,” Swenson said.

More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John Deere's Waterloo, Iowa assembly plant, April 9, 2019.
Most Deere Workers Reject Contract Offer
Negotiators will try to work out a new deal to cover more than 10,000 workers at 14 plants.
Oct 11th, 2021
In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a customer walks behind a sign at a Nordstrom store seeking employees in Coral Gables, Fla. On Friday, Oct. 8, U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.
Delta Variant and Worker Shortage Keep a Lid on Job Growth
The unemployment rate sank last month from 5.2% to 4.8%.
Oct 11th, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 326,000
It is the first drop in four weeks.
Oct 7th, 2021
United Auto Workers President Ray Curry, right, bumps fists with Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, left, after a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The plant in Tennessee is to be built near Stanton, Tenn.
Ford's Plan for New EV Factories Raises Question Over Union Jobs
The carmaker is going to hire 11,000 workers, but just how good will those jobs be?
Oct 1st, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Rise Third Straight Week to 362,000
It's a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market.
Sep 30th, 2021
Disabilities
How Manufacturing Can Spearhead Diversity and Inclusion Through Accessibility Technology
It is easier than ever for those who may be deaf or hard of hearing, blind or visually impaired or those who have mobility issues filling open positions in an industry.
Sep 28th, 2021
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.
Employer Vaccine Mandates Convert Some Workers, but Not All
Some mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers.
Sep 28th, 2021
Garment Sewing I Stock 1282660642
California 1st to Require Hourly Wages in Garment Industry
It's estimated that 12,000 Californians with disabilities who work in so-called sheltered workshops can be paid as little as 15 cents an hour.
Sep 28th, 2021
Instructor Graham Bolger directs learner truck driver Cadhene Lubin-Hewitt as he reverses at the National Driving Centre in Croydon, south London, Sept. 22, 2021.
U.K. Scrambles for Truckers Amid Supply Woe
Officials urged motorists not to panic-buy fuel.
Sep 24th, 2021
Robin Bruce at the first in-person Ozark Social event, Springdale, Ark., June 20, 2021.
Programs Aim to Entice Workers to Relocate
An increasing number of philanthropy-financed projects hope to offset declining or sparse populations.
Sep 24th, 2021
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Warehouses to Disclose Quotas, Work-Speed Metrics
The California bill aims to curb unsafe warehouse labor practices and provide protections for workers.
Sep 23rd, 2021