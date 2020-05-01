Virus Worries Haunt Workers Demanding Rights on May Day

Essential workers were expected to strike around the U.S. on Friday to demand safer conditions.

May 1st, 2020
Elena BecatorosAngela CharltonElaine Kurtenbach
Protesters from the communist party-affiliated PAME union march during a May Day rally outside the Greek Parliament.
Protesters from the communist party-affiliated PAME union march during a May Day rally outside the Greek Parliament.
Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — No job at all, or a job without enough protections — millions of workers worldwide marked international labor day trapped between hunger and fear Friday, as more countries and states reopen for business even though the coronavirus is far from vanquished.

Beijing’s Forbidden City, the imperial palace turned museum that is one the country's biggest tourist attractions, cracked open its doors, and shopping malls around the U.S. were set to do the same, while world leaders try to salvage their battered economies without unleashing new waves of infections.

With traditional May Day labor marches curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings, Turkish protesters attempted to stage a wildcat demonstration. California activists planned strikes, and Parisians sang from balconies to plead their causes: workplace masks, health insurance or more government aid for the jobless.

It was a melancholy International Workers' Day for garment workers across Southeast Asia such as Wiryono, a father of two in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, who was laid off last month as retailers slashed orders. His side gig delivering coffee dried up, too, amid a virus lockdown. So he set up a clothing repair business to make ends meet.

“I don’t earn as much as I got from the clothing factory. But I have to feed my wife and kids every day,” said Wiryono, who goes by only one name.

In Bangladesh, production is starting back up despite a rising number of new cases of the virus that has killed at least 230,000 people worldwide.

A government-ordered lockdown couldn’t extinguish the May Day protest spirit in Greece, where demonstrators lined up 2 meters (6 feet) apart in careful rows in Athens’ Syntagma Square. Organizers in masks and gloves used tape measures and large colored squares to set out exact positions for the protesters.

Greeks who work by making deliveries staged a motorized protest, driving through Athens on their motorbikes, and police were out in force to ensure residents didn’t head from cities to the countryside, another May Day tradition.

“We are praying for all workers, so that no one will lack work and all will be fairly paid and can enjoy the dignity of work and the beauty of rest," Pope Francis said at a private morning Mass.

In Spain, a huge field hospital that symbolized the country’s desperate battle against the virus held a ceremonial closing. Dozens of health workers shouted “Public Health!” and “We Want Tests!”

Nearly 40,000 Spanish health workers have contracted the virus, in part because of a scarcity of tests and protective clothing that forced many doctors and nurses to make suits out of garbage bags and other everyday products.

May Day labor protests started in the 19th century in the United States, where this week the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surpassed a staggering 30 million — and joblessness in April could hit numbers not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Essential workers were expected to strike around the U.S. on Friday to demand safer conditions, while other groups organized rallies to protest stay-at-home orders they say are crippling the economy. The nation's death toll was put at more than 60,000.

Lacey Ward, an Omaha hairstylist, said she is worried that the Nebraska governor’s decision to let salons reopen on May 4 could put her and her family at risk. She would prefer to collect unemployment until the danger subsides.

“I feel like we are literally the guinea pigs in this situation,” she said.

The biggest mall operator in the U.S., Simon Property Group, planned to open 49 shopping centers across 10 states, with mask-wearing employees and a limited number of shoppers.

May Day is a state holiday in many countries, but lockdowns mean this is the first time that Russia — whose prime minister has the virus — will not hold mass demonstrations on Red Square.

In Turkey, police and protesters wearing masks faced off in Istanbul, and 15 people were detained for defying confinement rules.

In the Czech Republic, people honked horns, played drums or shouted at midday in a special “noisy protest” over the government’s handling of the crisis.

Some Paris residents defied home confinement rules to hold unauthorized protests. Others staged a midday musical protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s handling of the pandemic, singing from balconies and windows.

Instead of holding the usual May Day concert in Italy, musical artists planned to take turns performing solo in empty venues.

A holiday atmosphere enlivened South Africa’s streets, as May Day was also when the country began easing its strict lockdown. People were permitted to walk outside for exercise, and some returned to work.

The country where the coronavirus first erupted also continued opening up again: China’s ancient, majestic Forbidden City reopened on Friday with all tickets for the May 1-5 holiday sold out, and a limit of 5,000 visitors a day, down from the earlier maximum of 80,000.

Visitor Bian Jiang reveled at the chance to visit without huge crowds and said, "When walking in some areas without others around, I felt like I'm getting back to history.”

More in Labor
People protest what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment for employees.
Hope for Renewed Labor Movement
Jordan Flowers never thought he would become a labor leader. Then the coronavirus hit.
Apr 29th, 2020
Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk speaks during the launch of Mercedes Benz New GLC Coupe.
Daimler Says Shift to Electric Cars Non-Negotiable
The automaker vowed to continue investing in electric cars despite interruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 29th, 2020
A cyclist rides past shuttered businesses during the coronavirus outbreak on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
US Economy Shrank 4.8%
And the worst is yet to come.
Apr 29th, 2020
In this April 19, 2018 file photo, trainees work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Reopens 600 Apparel Factories
An industry group responded to pressure after the pandemic cost it more than $3 billion.
Apr 28th, 2020
In this April 2, 2020 file photo, &apos;For Sale By Owner&apos; and &apos;Closed Due to Virus&apos; signs are displayed in the window of a store in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. The second round of loan applications for the government&apos;s small business relief program has been slowed by computer issues at the Small Business Administration. Lenders complained Monday, April 27, that they couldn&apos;t get their applications into the SBA system known as ETran that processes and approves loans.
SBA Loan Program Restarts, Hits Snags
The processing system wasn't built to handle the volume of applications it has been receiving this month.
Apr 27th, 2020
I Stock 1185364093
Man Makes Bomb Threat to Avoid Work
He later told deputies that he made the threat because he was having a bad day.
Apr 27th, 2020
In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Palestinians make protective overalls meant to shield people from the coronavirus, to be exported to Israel, at a local factory, in Gaza City.
Gaza Factories Reopen to Make PPE
It's a rare economic lifeline in the coastal territory.
Apr 27th, 2020
In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Iowa State tight end Chase Allen takes a photo with his cell phone during Iowa State&apos;s annual NCAA college football media day in Ames, Iowa.
College Athletes Ready to Cash In
The NCAA is working out the details on how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness.
Apr 27th, 2020
Wimasks
IRIS Retools to Make Masks
On top of the $10 million investment in new machinery, the company will hire 60 new employees.
Apr 26th, 2020
Employees of Volkswagen work with face masks.
Volkswagen Restarts Production
At restart, the plan was to make 50 cars per day — about a third of previous output.
Apr 24th, 2020
Cindy Parkhurst working at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Mich.
Auto Workers Step Up
Pay is not what's motivating them to keep coming to the factories.
Apr 24th, 2020
Tyson Foods workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company&apos;s Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant.
Crowded Meat Plants Create Challenges
Social distancing is all but impossible.
Apr 23rd, 2020