30 Million Have Filed for Unemployment

Economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%.

May 1st, 2020
Christopher Rugaber
A man walks past a closed business, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.
A man walks past a closed business, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to more than one in six American workers.

With more employers cutting payrolls to save money, economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since it reached 25% during the Great Depression.

Some outside reviews suggest that the number of job losses is likely even higher than is captured in the weekly unemployment claims. A poll by two academic economists, Alexander Bick and Adam Blandin, found that the U.S. economy may have lost 34 million jobs since mid-March, when the coronavirus shutdowns began.

A key reason for that emerges from a survey by the Economic Policy Institute. It found that up to 12 million more people have lost jobs but haven't filed a claim for benefits, either because they couldn't get through their state's overwhelmed system or they didn't try, perhaps because it was too difficult.

“These findings imply the official count of unemployment insurance claims likely drastically understates the extent of employment reductions,” wrote Ben Zipperer and Elise Gould, economists at EPI.

It also suggests that the government's efforts to limit job cuts, primarily through loans to small businesses, have had little effect so far. Small businesses that have received loans may have obtained them only in the past week or two. Still, many have said they don't plan to immediately rehire their workers if their businesses are closed.

This week, the government estimated that the economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate in the first three months of this year, the sharpest quarterly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. Yet the picture is likely to grow far worse: The economy is expected to contract in the April-June quarter by as much as 40% at an annual rate. No previous quarter has been anywhere near as weak since the government began keeping such records after World War II.

As businesses across the country have shut down and laid off tens of millions of workers, the economy has sunk into a near-paralysis in just a few weeks. Factories, hotels, restaurants, department stores, movie theaters and many small businesses are shuttered. Home sales are falling. Households are slashing spending. Consumer confidence is sinking.

On Thursday, the government said consumer spending plummeted 7.5% in March — the worst monthly drop on record. The plunge reflected only the first weeks of the business shutdown; April's consumer spending report will show an even steeper fall.

Applications have surged for most racial and ethnic groups, as of the end of March, according to government data. White Americans made up 55% of workers seeking jobless aid in March, African-Americans nearly 15%. Those proportions haven’t changed much recently. Asians, Native Americans and other racial groups made up the rest.

Hispanic Americans made up 21% of the applicants in March. The government classifies Hispanics as an ethnic group, so they also overlap with whites and blacks.

Thursday’s figures also showed that states have approved the jobless benefit applications of nearly 18 million people. This figure is much lower than the total number of people who have sought unemployment aid since the virus struck, in part because it lags behind by one week. Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, estimates that that number translates into 64% of initial applications being approved as of the week ending April 18.

But not all those 18 million have received their checks yet. That's likely making it hard for many Americans to pay their bills.

“Tomorrow is May 1st — if people don’t have their checks, I don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent or other bills coming due," Gould said.

Americans’ confidence in the economy and in their future incomes has plunged, a sentiment that could slow the rebound once more states and cities allow businesses to open. Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, has plummeted to a six-year low, and its measure of how Americans regard the current economy fell by a record amount.

In the meantime, the jobless are struggling to get by and secure their unemployment benefits.

In Sunrise, Florida, Jessica Salm had just started working at a Chili’s when the restaurant closed March 16. It took her six days to file her claim through Florida’s overloaded website. Her first unemployment check — $494 for two weeks — didn’t arrive until Friday, a month later. Before then, Salm relied on a $225 payment from her union, which she used to pay her phone bill. Her phone is critical: It’s how she applied for unemployment aid.

Salm, 36, has also received two $600 checks provided by the federal government’s relief package. But the benefits have all been used to pay her mortgage, car payment, car insurance, health insurance and the $1,500 credit card bill that she and her fiancé have built up. Salm hopes to return to work soon. But she fears for her health and isn’t sure what kind of business the restaurant will do.

“I’m not sure how that’s going to work with everyone still fearful," she said.

In the United States and overseas, layoffs are mounting. Boeing announced this week that it would cut 10% of its workforce through layoffs, buyouts and attrition. The company has been hammered by the collapse in air travel and troubles with its 737 MAX aircraft.

Lyft said it’s shedding nearly 1,000 jobs, 17% of its workers, and the ride-hailing company said its senior executives would take pay cuts.

In Europe, joblessness has reached 7.4%, the statistics agency Eurostat reported Thursday. Millions of other European workers are being supported by temporary short-hours programs under which governments pay most of their salaries in return for companies agreeing not to lay people off.

Many laid-off workers in the United States are still struggling to obtain unemployment aid.

Early this month, Norma Ferrufino lost her job as a janitor at an office building in Washington, D.C., after having worked there for nearly 30 years after the building’s owner switched contractors. The new contractor rehired all her co-workers except for her and four other older employees, she said.

Ferrufino has applied for jobless benefits but has so far received only postcards saying her application is pending. She is desperate to return to her old job because there are so few other opportunities available now. Ferrufino, 54, also worries that businesses won’t want to hire her now that she is over 50. She also misses her former co-workers.

“They all hope I can come back,” she said through an interpreter, breaking down in tears. “I’ve known some for 28 years, it makes me so sad.”

More in Economics
Logo of the car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VW Car Sales, Profits Plunge
But the company said it had strong cash reserves and aimed to make a profit for the full year.
Apr 29th, 2020
Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk speaks during the launch of Mercedes Benz New GLC Coupe.
Daimler Says Shift to Electric Cars Non-Negotiable
The automaker vowed to continue investing in electric cars despite interruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 29th, 2020
In this June 18 2015 file photo, vapor forms across the wings of an Airbus A380 as it performs a demonstration flight.
Airbus Says Crisis Still at 'Early Stage'
The company's CEO called it "the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known."
Apr 29th, 2020
A cyclist rides past shuttered businesses during the coronavirus outbreak on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
US Economy Shrank 4.8%
And the worst is yet to come.
Apr 29th, 2020
In this April 23, 2020 file photo, a sign is posted on a closed store in North Miami, Fla. Banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the Small Business Administration. Banking industry groups say the SBA&rsquo;s loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners trying to get aid under the Paychceck Protection Program, part of the government&rsquo;s $2 trillion coronavirus aid program.
$50B in SBA Loans Approved
But the loan processing system is still unable to handle the heavy volume of applications.
Apr 28th, 2020
In this April 19, 2018 file photo, trainees work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Reopens 600 Apparel Factories
An industry group responded to pressure after the pandemic cost it more than $3 billion.
Apr 28th, 2020
In this April 2, 2020 file photo, &apos;For Sale By Owner&apos; and &apos;Closed Due to Virus&apos; signs are displayed in the window of a store in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. The second round of loan applications for the government&apos;s small business relief program has been slowed by computer issues at the Small Business Administration. Lenders complained Monday, April 27, that they couldn&apos;t get their applications into the SBA system known as ETran that processes and approves loans.
SBA Loan Program Restarts, Hits Snags
The processing system wasn't built to handle the volume of applications it has been receiving this month.
Apr 27th, 2020
In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Palestinians make protective overalls meant to shield people from the coronavirus, to be exported to Israel, at a local factory, in Gaza City.
Gaza Factories Reopen to Make PPE
It's a rare economic lifeline in the coastal territory.
Apr 27th, 2020
I Stock 1210633302
Economists' Outlook Darkens
A third of respondents said their companies had been “severely impacted."
Apr 27th, 2020
In this April 2, 2020 file photo, &apos;For Sale By Owner&apos; and &apos;Closed Due to Virus&apos; signs are displayed in the window of a store in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. Business filings under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy law rose sharply in March, and attorneys who work with struggling companies are seeing signs that more owners are contemplating the possibility of bankruptcy. Government aid my simply be too little too late.
Flood of Bankruptcies Likely Coming
Business filings under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy law already rose sharply in March.
Apr 26th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington.
Trump Signs $484B Virus Aid Bill
Easy passage of this installment belies a bumpier path for future legislation to address the crisis.
Apr 24th, 2020
People walk past a Potbelly Sandwich shop in New York.
Government Pressures Public Companies to Return Loans
Dozens of publicly listed companies collectively received hundreds of millions of dollars.
Apr 24th, 2020