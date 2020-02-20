Airbus to Cut Over 2,300 Jobs Globally

Airbus pointed to a “flat space market and postponed contracts on the defense side.”

Associated Press
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1165571253
iStock

BERLIN (AP) — European plane maker Airbus said Wednesday that it plans to cut more than 2,300 jobs at its defense and space division by the end of next year, spreading the cuts across several countries.

The company said Airbus Defence and Space presented the plan to employee representatives and launched a consultation process for the cuts. The plan would eliminate 2,362 positions in all — 829 in Germany, 357 in the U.K., 630 in Spain, 404 in France and 142 elsewhere.

Airbus pointed to a “flat space market and postponed contracts on the defense side.” It noted that it had announced the need for restructuring in December and underlined the issue during an annual news conference earlier this month.

The defense and space division “will provide updates on its plans and continues a constructive dialogue with employee representatives,” Airbus said in a statement. “Further financial implications are under assessment and will be communicated at a later stage.”

Airbus reported that it lost 1.36 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in 2019 because of a multi-billion-euro bribery settlement with authorities in three countries, but otherwise saw a record year for aircraft deliveries.

The net loss reflected 3.6 billion euros set aside to cover a criminal settlement with authorities in the U.S., France and Britain over past corrupt practices. Airbus also lost 1.2 billion euros because of troubles with its A400M military transport program and 221 million euros because the German government suspended export licenses to Saudi Arabia through March.

More in Labor
In this March 1, 2012 file photo, former President Bill Clinton shakes hands with Owen Bieber, left, with United Auto Workers union (UAW), at the 2012 UAW National Community&dagger;Action Program Conference, at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, in Washington.
Former UAW President Dies
Owen Bieber led the United Auto Workers union from the auto industry's dark days of the early 1980s to the prosperity of the mid-1990s.
Feb 18th, 2020
This April 11, 2015, photo provided by EcoFlight shows the White Mesa Uranium Mill near Blanding in southeastern Utah.
Uranium Bailout Triggers Mining Plans
The Trump administration asked Congress this week for $1.5 billion over 10 years to create a new national stockpile of U.S.-mined uranium
Feb 17th, 2020
Keihin is a major supplier to Honda.
Michigan Auto Supplier to Close
165 workers will lose their jobs.
Feb 17th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs
The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.
Feb 14th, 2020
Tyson Foods Logo
Tyson Foods to Cut 500 Jobs
The job cuts will happen across several areas and job levels, with most occurring at Tyson's corporate offices in Springdale, AR and Chicago.
Feb 13th, 2020
This image provided by WAFB shows a fire inside a refinery early Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La.
Fire at ExxonMobil Refinery
ExxonMobil has been working with the fire department's hazardous materials unit to monitor air quality in the area.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 photo, Indian laborers sit near burnt remains after a fire broke out at Nandan Denim, one of the largest denim suppliers in the world, in Ahmedabad, India. At least seven people died in the blaze that swept the factory that has ties to major U.S. retailers, according to its website. Some of the U.S. and multinational companies listed on the website said they were not actually customers, and many issued statements that strongly condemned dangerous work sites.
Workers Burn in Denim Factory
Seven workers died trying to escape via one door, accessible by ladder.
Feb 12th, 2020
Nhf Smithfield Fb
Smithfield Foods Closing San Jose Plant
The closure will result in 139 layoffs, which begin March 13.
Feb 11th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)
DoL: Trump's Budget Boosts US Workforce
The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,
Feb 11th, 2020
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Economy 'Resilient' Despite China Virus
Though, the coronavirus “could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy,' he said.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent contractors circle the Capitol during a rally in Sacramento, Calif. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee denied a request by ride-share company Uber and on-demand a request delivery service Postmates for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the new law aimed at giving protections to people who work as independent contractors, Monday, Feb.10, 2020.
Uber Not Exempt from CA Job Law
The law, aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors, will be enforced even as Uber fights back.
Feb 11th, 2020
This image released by Netflix shows Zach Ray at work at the Fuyao Glass America factory in Dayton, Ohio, in a scene from the Oscar-nominated documentary &apos;American Factory.&apos;
Factory Documentary Wins Oscar
The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor.
Feb 10th, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at left by AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks during a news conference about the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Passes Pro-Union Bill
Supporters of the bill say it will make it easier for workers to form unions and bargain for higher wages.
Feb 7th, 2020
Fired Terminated Istock
CEO Axed After Using Racial Slur
The founder of the organic fertilizer company said it was 'blown out of proportion' and 'ruined my life.'
Feb 7th, 2020