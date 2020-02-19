DoL Awards $100 Million in Grants to Help Close Skills Gap

The US Department of Labor's Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program has awarded grants to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships.

U.S. Department of Labor
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 1148208588
iStock

RALEIGH, NC — The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the awarding of grants to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships totaling nearly $100 million through the Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program. These grants will support large-scale expansions of apprenticeship in industries including advanced manufacturing, healthcare and information technology.

President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order on Expanding Apprenticeship in America called for increasing the number of apprentices in the United States across all industries. There are more than 6.4 million job openings reported in the United States and expanding apprenticeships will help individuals gain the skills necessary to fill these vacancies.

Seal Of The United States Department Of Labor svg"These grants will further the Administration's efforts to expand apprenticeships. For Americans who want an alternative to the traditional bachelor's degree, apprenticeships are a way to learn valuable skills that lead to good paying careers," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. "Companies across the country tell me that their greatest challenge today is finding the skilled workers they need. This funding will bolster America's competitiveness by adding more skilled workers to fill millions of open jobs today and in the future."

Secretary Scalia made the announcement during a trip to North Carolina State University, one of the grantees.

The Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program will support the training of more than 92,000 individuals in new or expanded apprenticeship programs for a range of employers, including small and medium-sized businesses, veterans, military spouses, service members re-entering the civilian workforce and groups underrepresented in current apprenticeship programs, including women and Americans reentering the workforce from the justice system.  

The grant program supports apprenticeships that include a paid, work-based learning component and a required educational or instructional component that results in the issuance of an industry-recognized credential; and which meet appropriate quality assurance standards. 

H-1B fees fund the Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program. Awards ranging from $500,000 to $6 million each will go to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships led by institutions of higher education; state systems of higher education; nonprofit trade, industry, or employer associations; labor unions; or labor-management organizations partnering with businesses ready to train apprentices. This grant program places a heavy emphasis on private sector partnership, with a corresponding 45% match of federal funds awarded. 

A list of grantees and award amounts can be found here


More in Labor
Keihin is a major supplier to Honda.
Michigan Auto Supplier to Close
165 workers will lose their jobs.
Feb 17th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs
The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.
Feb 14th, 2020
Tyson Foods Logo
Tyson Foods to Cut 500 Jobs
The job cuts will happen across several areas and job levels, with most occurring at Tyson's corporate offices in Springdale, AR and Chicago.
Feb 13th, 2020
This image provided by WAFB shows a fire inside a refinery early Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La.
Fire at ExxonMobil Refinery
ExxonMobil has been working with the fire department's hazardous materials unit to monitor air quality in the area.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 photo, Indian laborers sit near burnt remains after a fire broke out at Nandan Denim, one of the largest denim suppliers in the world, in Ahmedabad, India. At least seven people died in the blaze that swept the factory that has ties to major U.S. retailers, according to its website. Some of the U.S. and multinational companies listed on the website said they were not actually customers, and many issued statements that strongly condemned dangerous work sites.
Workers Burn in Denim Factory
Seven workers died trying to escape via one door, accessible by ladder.
Feb 12th, 2020
Nhf Smithfield Fb
Smithfield Foods Closing San Jose Plant
The closure will result in 139 layoffs, which begin March 13.
Feb 11th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)
DoL: Trump's Budget Boosts US Workforce
The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,
Feb 11th, 2020
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Economy 'Resilient' Despite China Virus
Though, the coronavirus “could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy,' he said.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent contractors circle the Capitol during a rally in Sacramento, Calif. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee denied a request by ride-share company Uber and on-demand a request delivery service Postmates for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the new law aimed at giving protections to people who work as independent contractors, Monday, Feb.10, 2020.
Uber Not Exempt from CA Job Law
The law, aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors, will be enforced even as Uber fights back.
Feb 11th, 2020
This image released by Netflix shows Zach Ray at work at the Fuyao Glass America factory in Dayton, Ohio, in a scene from the Oscar-nominated documentary &apos;American Factory.&apos;
Factory Documentary Wins Oscar
The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor.
Feb 10th, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at left by AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks during a news conference about the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Passes Pro-Union Bill
Supporters of the bill say it will make it easier for workers to form unions and bargain for higher wages.
Feb 7th, 2020
Fired Terminated Istock
CEO Axed After Using Racial Slur
The founder of the organic fertilizer company said it was 'blown out of proportion' and 'ruined my life.'
Feb 7th, 2020
I Stock 1126101300
Tariffs Hurting Louisiana Ports
The recently released reports say bulk cargo volumes dropped by 25% at the Port of New Orleans in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 600134000
Tech Firm Calls for Computer Classes
The company ran an ad during the Super Bowl that claims Mississippi is losing high-paying tech jobs.
Feb 4th, 2020