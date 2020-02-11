Department of Labor Outlines Workforce Investments in Trump's Budget

The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,

U.S. Department of Labor
Feb 11th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Labor released the following statement regarding President Donald J. Trump's fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget:

"The President's Budget sets forth the Administration's plan for uplifting America's workers," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. "Whether it's expanding access to apprenticeship programs, helping our transitioning service members enter the next phase of their careers, or providing options for paid family leave, the President's Budget creates more opportunity for America's workers to thrive in today's strong economy. And it does so in a fiscally responsible manner that also furthers the Department's enforcement efforts."

The President's Budget makes targeted investments in programs by increasing resources to safeguard working conditions; protecting health benefits, retirement and wages; advancing veterans' career opportunities; and reforming or eliminating unproven, ineffective or duplicative programs.

The FY 2021 discretionary budget request for the Department of Labor is $11.1 billion. This funding, in addition to mandatory investments and reforms, supports the Department's mission to help Americans achieve careers, to protect the safety and financial security of American workers, and to ensure the American workforce can meet the needs of job-creators to sustain economic growth.

FY 2021 Department of Labor Budget Highlights:

  • Continues to close the skills gap by investing $200 million in apprenticeships, a proven earn-while-you-learn strategy that prepares workers with the skills and experience needed to fill high-paying jobs in high-demand fields. The budget also proposes to double the American Competitiveness and Workforce Improvement Act fee for the H-1B program in order to support the department's grants to expand apprenticeship in high-growth sectors where apprenticeships are underutilized, such as healthcare, information technology, and advanced manufacturing.
  • Invests in our Nation's veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses by increasing funding for the Veterans' Employment and Training Service. This increase would help support wounded warriors with curriculum tailored specifically to assist service members facing medical separation in their employment situation.
  • Includes a proposal to provide six weeks of paid parental leave to new parents, including adoptive parents. This proposal will allow states to establish paid parental leave programs in a way that is most appropriate for their workforce and economy and will give families time to recover from childbirth and bond with a new child.
  • Ensures American workers get the fair, safe, and healthful workplace that they deserve by effectively enforcing worker protection laws. This includes:
    • $577 million for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and $382 million for the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) to help prevent worker injuries,  illnesses and fatalities through enforcement, outreach and compliance assistance. OSHA's budget includes an increase for additional investigators for protecting whistleblowers' rights.
    • $244 million to the Wage and Hour Division (WHD), helping fund the department's active role in supporting implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). WHD's increased funding will enable it to write the regulations and establish an enforcement program for wage-related components of provisions in the USMCA.
    • $193 million for the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA), including additional resources for enforcement and administration of Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangements. This increase will help EBSA investigate benefit plans and intervene when necessary before participants face unpaid claims or catastrophic losses.
    • $50 million to the Office of Labor-Management Standards (OLMS) to restore its investigative workforce and strengthen protections for union members by supporting more audits and investigations to uncover flawed officer elections, fraud and embezzlement. This increase will help OLMS fulfill its statutory responsibility spelled out in the 1959 Landrum Griffin Act.
  • Improves the Department's efficiency by modernizing critical IT systems that will reduce long-run costs. Specific projects across several agencies in the Department will update and centralize IT processes to deliver on the President's Management Agenda priority of IT modernization. Establishing an IT Working Capital Fund will ensure transparency in IT spending with no impact on total Departmental spending.
More in Labor
I Stock 1126101300
Tariffs Hurting Louisiana Ports
The recently released reports say bulk cargo volumes dropped by 25% at the Port of New Orleans in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 600134000
Tech Firm Calls for Computer Classes
The company ran an ad during the Super Bowl that claims Mississippi is losing high-paying tech jobs.
Feb 4th, 2020
Caution Istock
2nd Worker Dies After Oil Well Blowout
Two workers remained hospitalized Friday.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mack
Mack Trucks to Add Jobs
The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 476659696
Delta to Launch New Uniform Program
Current uniforms are reportedly causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this undated image provided by Cameron MacMillan, Brian Hourigan works at the Better Collective Tennessee, RotoGrinders.com office in downtown Nashville, Tenn., as NCAA college basketball plays on a television screen above. Sports can be a distraction at work the first few months of the year as pro football and college basketball hold their premier events. Business owners have to make a choice, whether, like McMillan at RotoGrinders.com, they&apos;ll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
Super Bowl Can Boost Morale
Business owners must choose whether they'll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
Jan 29th, 2020
38dc7e58 E369 4dfa B30c D44b932c544e 1 f655ee03fe94ce6b2530b777fa3341df
Conagra Closing TN Sausage Plant
To be closed over the next 18 months, Tennessee Pride factory in Dickson employs 345 people.
Jan 28th, 2020
Workplace Interactions Rudeness Istock
Is Workplace Rudeness on the Rise?
In surveys, over half of respondents report being treated badly at least once a week.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Walmart associate Javaid Vohar, right, checks out customers at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart says it is testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff.
Walmart Tests Higher Starting Wages
These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills, and will gain an extra dollar per hour.
Jan 27th, 2020
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM&rsquo;s lawsuit is not based on facts.
FCA Denies GM's Bribery Accusations
GM alleges in the lawsuit filed last November that Fiat Chrysler bribed officials of the United Auto Workers Union to saddle GM with higher costs.
Jan 27th, 2020
Spirit Aerosystems Ap
Spirit AeroSystems Layoffs are Spreading
More layoffs follow Spirit's Jan. 10 announcement that it was laying off 2,800 workers in Wichita.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Layoffs Istock
NJ to Mandate Severance Pay
It applies to companies with 100 or more full-time employees.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020