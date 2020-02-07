CEO Axed After Using Racial Slur Against Uber Driver

The founder of the organic fertilizer company said it was "blown out of proportion" and "ruined my life."

Associated Press
Feb 7th, 2020
Fired Terminated Istock
iStock

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The CEO and founder of an organic fertilizer company says he was fired after he was caught on camera using a racial slur against an African-American driver of a ride-hailing service.

AgroPlasma Inc. founder Hans Berglund was caught on video Friday cursing at 25-year-old Uber driver Randy Clarke in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale.

Clarke, who is also a student at Arizona State University, asked Berglund to sit in the back seat and offered to refund him if he didn't want to sit there, he said.

A camera installed above the dashboard captured the incident.

The video shows Berglund started to curse at Clarke, local news outlets said.

Clarke said he assumed Berglund read the statement on his driver profile telling passengers about his policy that states the “front seat is reserved to parties of three or more.”

Clarke started the policy after he was assaulted during a ride in 2018, he told KNXV-TV.

"It's so blown out of proportion, and it's ruined my life. It's ruined my company. It ruins everything about my situation right now," Berglund said.

Clarke and civil-rights activist the Rev. Jarrett Maupin held a news conference outside Tempe City Hall, near one of ASU's Phoenix-area campuses, on Wednesday to “demand justice.”

"It's shocking when you see anyone use that word or engage in that kind of racism in any circumstance," Maupin said. “There's really no excuse for why Hans Berglund engaged in the activity and used the language that he did with Mr. Clark.”

Clarke, Maupin and their lawyer are now asking the state attorney general's office and city of Tempe, where the company is located, to investigate possible civil and human rights violations.

Grant Klinzman, a spokesman for Uber, said in a statement Thursday that "discrimination has no place on the Uber app or anywhere.

“What’s been described is a clear violation of our community guidelines and we launched an investigation as soon as we learned of it," Klinzman added.

Clarke said Uber reached out to him Monday to tell him that Berglund's account was temporarily placed on hold during the investigation.

A statement from Agroplasma said the incident does not reflect its values and ethics. "Our relationships with our employees, customers and the community are the cornerstones of our success, and we are doing everything in our power to rebuild their trust and repair the harm that has resulted from this incident."

Company General Manager Jeffrey Ziehmer was named Interim CEO, the statement said.

More in Labor
I Stock 476659696
Delta to Launch New Uniform Program
Current uniforms are reportedly causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this undated image provided by Cameron MacMillan, Brian Hourigan works at the Better Collective Tennessee, RotoGrinders.com office in downtown Nashville, Tenn., as NCAA college basketball plays on a television screen above. Sports can be a distraction at work the first few months of the year as pro football and college basketball hold their premier events. Business owners have to make a choice, whether, like McMillan at RotoGrinders.com, they&apos;ll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
Super Bowl Can Boost Morale
Business owners must choose whether they'll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
Jan 29th, 2020
38dc7e58 E369 4dfa B30c D44b932c544e 1 f655ee03fe94ce6b2530b777fa3341df
Conagra Closing TN Sausage Plant
To be closed over the next 18 months, Tennessee Pride factory in Dickson employs 345 people.
Jan 28th, 2020
Workplace Interactions Rudeness Istock
Is Workplace Rudeness on the Rise?
In surveys, over half of respondents report being treated badly at least once a week.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Walmart associate Javaid Vohar, right, checks out customers at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart says it is testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff.
Walmart Tests Higher Starting Wages
These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills, and will gain an extra dollar per hour.
Jan 27th, 2020
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM&rsquo;s lawsuit is not based on facts.
FCA Denies GM's Bribery Accusations
GM alleges in the lawsuit filed last November that Fiat Chrysler bribed officials of the United Auto Workers Union to saddle GM with higher costs.
Jan 27th, 2020
Spirit Aerosystems Ap
Spirit AeroSystems Layoffs are Spreading
More layoffs follow Spirit's Jan. 10 announcement that it was laying off 2,800 workers in Wichita.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Layoffs Istock
NJ to Mandate Severance Pay
It applies to companies with 100 or more full-time employees.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
Fuselages for the Boeing 737 Max, stored at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, KS.
Kansas Better Prepared for Layoffs
During the Great Recession, the state had to borrow money to prop up its unemployment insurance trust fund.
Jan 17th, 2020
General Motors Ap
GM: 1,350 Temps to get Full-Time Jobs
The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company.
Jan 15th, 2020
Gm Plant Production Ap
Study Tabulates Automakers Cost Increases
The Center for Automotive Research calculated that General Motors and Ford will see their total costs grow $8 per hour, while Fiat Chrysler's will rise by $11 an hour.
Jan 15th, 2020
4400 1000
Russell Stover Cutting, Adding Jobs
The chocolates maker plans to close some facilities and stores nationwide, but the expected loss of about 400 jobs will be offset by new jobs from expansion elsewhere.
Jan 14th, 2020
Mb E24 Thumb
ABB Cuts 113 Jobs at Transformer Plant
It works out to about 25% of the workforce.
Jan 14th, 2020