Is Workplace Rudeness on the Rise?

In surveys, over half of respondents report being treated badly at least once a week.

Shannon G. Taylor
Jan 28th, 2020
Workplace Interactions Rudeness Istock
iStock

(THE CONVERSATION) You don’t have to look hard to see uncivil behavior these days, whether in political discourse, in college classrooms or on airplanes. One study found that rudeness is even contagious, like the common cold.

The workplace, where my research is focused, is hardly immune from this so-called incivility epidemic. Past surveys suggest virtually all workers experience rude or uncivil behavior, while over half report being treated badly at least once a week. And some researchers have claimed it’s pervasive and getting worse.

But is it really? I’ve spent the past decade studying workplace rudeness and other forms of mistreatment. While I do believe it’s a significant problem, it’s hardly an epidemic.

The rise of rudeness?

First let’s consider whether workplace incivility is on the rise.

That is, are employees actually more likely to be interrupted, made fun of, addressed unprofessionally, demeaned or excluded at work?

To answer this question, I examined data from the General Social Survey, which has been gathering data on hundreds of trends in American attitudes, behaviors and attributes since 1972. It’s administered by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.

I looked at an item that’s been included every four years since 2002: “I am treated with respect at work.” Participants answer on a scale of 1, or strongly agree, to 4, or strongly disagree.

In 2002, the average score was 1.69, meaning workers generally agreed they were treated with respect. In 2018, that rose to 1.76, meaning a few more people disagreed with this statement than in the past. A statistician would call that significant, but on a scale of 1 to 4 it’s a pretty tiny change.

Misleading statistics

Now, let’s consider prevalence. Just how rampant is workplace rudeness?

A frequently cited statistic is that 98% of workers have experienced uncivil behavior. But this kind of data point misleads us into thinking that everyone is being rude to each other all the time.

In reality, when an employee reports experiencing high levels of incivility, it’s unlikely he or she is mistreated frequently by everyone in the office. The trouble with research investigating the incidence of workplace rudeness is that it doesn’t consider an employee’s interactions with every co-worker but instead her experiences of incivility in general.

Rudeness occurs between two people. It requires an offender and a victim, comprising what researchers refer to as a “dyad.” So to understand the prevalence of workplace incivility, we should consider not only an employee’s general tendency to be mistreated but also – and more importantly – the relationships that employee has with each of his or her colleagues.

In 2018, three colleagues and I conducted a study to determine how widespread workplace incivility is when considered from the viewpoint of employee relationships. We gave workers at a chain of casual dining restaurants in the Southeastern U.S. a survey and asked them to report how frequently they experienced rudeness over the past 12 months on a scale from “never” to “very frequently.”

We found that 69% of employees reported experiencing some incivility in the previous year. But this happened only in 16% of their relationships with co-workers. In other words, while a majority of employees reported experiencing incivility, most indicated that these experiences came from just a few coworkers – just about 1 in 8, in fact.

These findings show that while most people experience workplace rudeness at least once in a while, most of their relationships are not characterized by rude or discourteous behavior.

Concerns about the deterioration of courtesy and professionalism in today’s workplace are understandable. Yes, there are jerks out there, but rudeness is nothing new. It may spread like the flu, but it is no epidemic.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: http://theconversation.com/is-workplace-rudeness-on-the-rise-129876.

More in Labor
Fuselages for the Boeing 737 Max, stored at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, KS.
Kansas Better Prepared for Layoffs
During the Great Recession, the state had to borrow money to prop up its unemployment insurance trust fund.
Jan 17th, 2020
General Motors Ap
GM: 1,350 Temps to get Full-Time Jobs
The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company.
Jan 15th, 2020
Gm Plant Production Ap
Study Tabulates Automakers Cost Increases
The Center for Automotive Research calculated that General Motors and Ford will see their total costs grow $8 per hour, while Fiat Chrysler's will rise by $11 an hour.
Jan 15th, 2020
4400 1000
Russell Stover Cutting, Adding Jobs
The chocolates maker plans to close some facilities and stores nationwide, but the expected loss of about 400 jobs will be offset by new jobs from expansion elsewhere.
Jan 14th, 2020
Mb E24 Thumb
ABB Cuts 113 Jobs at Transformer Plant
It works out to about 25% of the workforce.
Jan 14th, 2020
Mc Donalds Sign Ap
Labor Dept. Clarifies 'Joint Employer'
The issue mostly affects franchise businesses, but also firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, KS, sit covered in tarps near the factory.
Boeing Supplier to Cut 2,800 Jobs in KS
Tied to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, the layoffs threaten to hurt a state economy that's been solid for months.
Jan 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
US Adds 145K Jobs; Unemployment at 3.5%
Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.
Jan 10th, 2020
Picnic&apos;s pizza-making robot makes a pizza at a food vendor&apos;s booth during the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas.
CES: Pizza from Robots
The robot, which resembles an assembly line, can churn out 300 12-inch pies in an hour.
Jan 9th, 2020
Male Nurse Istock
More Men Are Taking Female-Dominated Jobs
Men who enter female-dominated jobs experience, on average, a 4% wage increase and significant boosts to the prestige of their job relative to their previous job.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this July 11, 2012, file photo, John Arensmeyer, CEO of the advocacy group Small Business Majority, poses for a portrait at the Small Business Majority office in Washington. The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, known as the SECURE Act, won final congressional approval in the Senate last month and was signed into law by President Donald Trump. One of the bill&apos;s features makes it easier for small businesses to band together to offer 401(k) and other retirement plans.&ldquo; Most small businesses simply don&rsquo;t have the funds or staff to offer and manage retirement plans,&rdquo; said Arensmeyer.
Law Boosts Retirement Options
Only half the workers in companies with fewer than 50 employees have access to retirement benefits
Jan 6th, 2020
In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year&apos;s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won&apos;t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a &apos;healthier workforce.&apos; The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won&apos;t apply to those hired before then.
U-Haul Won't Hire Some Smokers
Those hired in the 21 states that legally allow nicotine will need to agree to be screened for nicotine use in the future.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 18, 2019 file photo, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats and activists seeking better pay as the House approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade &mdash; to $15 an hour, at the Capitol in Washington.
2020 Brings Higher Labor Costs for Small Biz
As of Jan. 1, there are higher minimum wages in a quarter of the states, and new federal overtime rules, along with several regional factors.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 17 photo, an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AZ. The tech giant is still rolling out new models descended from the Kiva line, including the Pegasus, a squarish vehicle with a conveyor belt on top that can be found working the early-morning shift at a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.
Warehouse Workers Adapting to Robots
There are growing concerns that keeping up with the pace of the latest warehouse productivity technology is taking a toll on human workers' health, safety and morale.
Dec 30th, 2019