Fiat Chrysler Denies GM's Bribery Accusations, Moves to Dismiss Suit

GM alleges in the lawsuit filed last November that Fiat Chrysler bribed officials of the United Auto Workers Union to saddle GM with higher costs.

Tom Krisher
Jan 27th, 2020
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM&rsquo;s lawsuit is not based on facts.
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM’s lawsuit is not based on facts.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM.

In papers filed Friday with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM’s lawsuit is not based on facts.

It also argued that even if the illegal acts GM alleges were true, a four-year statute of limitations on them has expired.

GM alleges in the lawsuit filed last November that Fiat Chrysler bribed officials of the United Auto Workers Union to saddle GM with higher costs in an effort to force GM to merge with the smaller FCA.

GM’s unprecedented lawsuit against a Detroit rival alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labor agreements with the union, a charge Fiat Chrysler disputed.

“FCA denies that it either directed or approved any alleged prohibited payments,” the company said in its motion.

GM's alleges that Fiat Chrysler corrupted the bargaining process with the UAW in the 2009, 2011 and 2015 union contracts to gain advantages over General Motors. The allegations stem from a long-running federal probe into Fiat Chrysler bribing UAW officials through a union-company training center that has implicated top union officials.

Ten people with ties to the UAW have been charged in the probe; eight have pleaded guilty, including the widow of a union vice president. Three people who worked at Fiat Chrysler have been convicted.

“FCA was the clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain concessions” from the union, GM General Counsel Craig Glidden said when the lawsuit was filed.

But Fiat Chrysler said in its motion to dismiss that in order to prove racketeering, GM has to show that FCA somehow took over the union and made it do illegal acts, which it did not do.

Also, Fiat Chrysler contends that GM failed to show that FCA’s activities caused GM to be harmed, a requirement of the racketeering law.

GM’s claim that FCA sought to force a merger by making concessions to the UAW during the 2015 contract talks, then sticking GM with those terms in pattern bargaining, are wrong because the concessions hurt Fiat Chrysler, the motion said. “This theory defies economic logic and concededly did not depend upon the alleged prohibited payments,” the Fiat Chrysler motion said.

GM also accused Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died last year, of authorizing bribes worth more than $1.5 million to union officials in the scheme. The higher labor costs were designed to force GM to merge with FCA, which had rejected Marchionne’s offer to combine the companies, the lawsuit said.

But GM, according to FCA, did not have a theory about why FCA would have had to bribe the union to accept a favorable contract, or why Marchionne would want to stick both companies with higher labor costs “if his ultimate goal was to run the merged company (presumably on a profitable basis),” the motion stated.

In a statement GM called the motion a predictable tactic, and said the company will respond in court. “We are confident in the legal and factual underpinnings of our case,“ the statement said.

Legal motions in the case will continue for several months before a judge rules on the motion to dismiss.

More in Automotive
Mb Corvette
First 2020 Corvette Brings In $3M
The new C8 touts the highly-publicized introduction of a mid-engine design.
Jan 24th, 2020
In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo Chase Briscoe (98) leads the field of cars to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. General Motors is planning to open a new technical center for performance and auto racing near the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The center will focus on transferring auto racing knowledge into engineering for vehicles that are sold to the public.
GM to Open Racing Tech Center
The center will focus on transferring auto racing knowledge into engineering for vehicles that are sold to the public.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Mm Cruisetn
GM Rolls Out a Robo-Taxi
Cruise hopes to create a self-driving fleet of vehicles without steering wheels or brakes.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The meteoric rise of Tesla shares that pushed the company&apos;s value over $100 billion could turn into a supercharged payday for CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla Reaches $100B Market Value
For Elon Musk, hitting $100 billion in market value triggers an option to buy 1.69 million shares of Tesla stock at a steep discount.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Gm Grill Ap
GM to spend $3.5B in Michigan
The company will still have to retain at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan.
Jan 22nd, 2020
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo members of a bomb disposal team search for WWII munition in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an awards ceremony in Berlin in November 2019 that &apos;we have decided to put the Tesla Gigafactory Europe in the Berlin area.&apos; The company will also set up an engineering and design center in Berlin, Musk said. He wrote on Twitter that the new plant &apos;will build batteries, powertrains &amp; vehicles, starting with Model Y.&apos;
WWII Ammunition Found at Tesla Factory Site
Besides this, they estimate about 25 unexploded bombs could be found at the partially wooded site on the outskirts of Berlin.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Mercedes Ap
Daimler Earnings Sag
Its flagship luxury brand suffered in a tougher global market.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Toyota Showroom Tokyo Ap
Honda, Toyota to Recall 6M Vehicles
Air bag problems strike again.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mm Vipertn
First Viper Sells for $285K
Perhaps its famous owner helped propel the sale price well past expectations.
Jan 21st, 2020
Vw Hood
VW Creates First NA Innovation Hub
Initial work at the hub in Knoxville will focus on electric vehicles and developing lighter components from composite materials.
Jan 21st, 2020
Tesla Logo Ap
Tesla Disputes Unintended Acceleration
Tesla said it checks when drivers report that their car accelerated on its own, and in every case where the company has the car's data, it drove as designed.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mm E21 Thumb
Shelby Mustangs Restored
Most believed the car was destroyed, but it turns out that it was being stored outdoors for more than 20 years.
Jan 20th, 2020
Electric Cars Ap
NJ Offers New Incentives for EVs
The bill further calls for electric vehicles to make up 85% of all cars sold or leased by 2040.
Jan 19th, 2020
Bmw Istock
BMW Recalls 357K Vehicles
The recall covers a huge range of model years.
Jan 19th, 2020