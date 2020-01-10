US Adds 145,000 Jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5%

Hiring slipped after robust gains of 256,000 in November caused in part by the end of a strike at General Motors.

Josh Boak
Jan 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers downshifted their hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs as consumer spending appeared to aid gains in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate held at 3.5% for the second straight month, prolonging a half-century low. Hiring slipped after robust gains of 256,000 in November caused in part by the end of a strike at General Motors.

Still, the job growth has failed so far to put upward pressure on hourly pay. The pace of annual average wage growth slowed in December to 2.9% from 3.1% in the prior month, a possible sign that there is still room for additional job gains despite the decade-plus expansion.

The U.S. economy added 2.1 million jobs last year, down from gains of nearly 2.7 million in 2018. Hiring may have slowed because the number of unemployed people seeking work has fallen by 540,000 people over the past year to 5.75 million. With fewer unemployed people hunting for jobs, there is a potential limit on job gains.

The steady hiring growth during the expansion has contributed to gains in consumer spending. Retail sales during the crucial holiday shopping improved 3.4% compared to the prior year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. This likely contributed to a surge of hiring in retail as that sector added 41,200 jobs in December.

The leisure and hospitality sector — which includes restaurants and hotels — added another 40,000 jobs. Health care and social assistance accounted 33,900 new jobs.

Still, the report suggests a lingering weakness in manufacturing.

Factories shed 12,000 jobs in December, after the end of the GM strike produced gains of 58,000 in November. Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.

Manufacturing struggled last year because of trade tensions between the United States and China coupled with slower global economic growth. Safety problems at Boeing have also hurt orders for aircraft and parts.

More in Labor
In this Dec. 17 photo, an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AZ. The tech giant is still rolling out new models descended from the Kiva line, including the Pegasus, a squarish vehicle with a conveyor belt on top that can be found working the early-morning shift at a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.
Warehouse Workers Adapting to Robots
There are growing concerns that keeping up with the pace of the latest warehouse productivity technology is taking a toll on human workers' health, safety and morale.
Dec 30th, 2019
Mb G Mcancel
GM Blames Strike for EV Delay
A spokesperson told Motor Trend that GM representatives were unwilling to cross picket lines.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this April 9, 2018 file photo a cashier rings up a purchase at a store in Salem, NH.
Businesses Facing New Overtime Rules
The jobs most likely to be affected are shift supervisors or assistant managers at restaurants, retailers and manufacturing companies.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mb Degree V2
More Mfg Workers Have Degrees
40 percent of manufacturing workers reportedly now possess a college degree, compared to 20 percent in the early 1990s.
Dec 23rd, 2019
This undated self-made photo provided by Nancy Glynn shows Glynn, of Manchester, N.H., with her son Hunter. Glynn works for several non-profits, including MomsRising, a group that advocates for paid parental leave and other policies. As a waitress, she belonged to the group least likely to have paid parental leave: Part-time workers.
Most Workers Still Lack Paid Leave
Just 9% of wage earners in the bottom 25% have access to paid family leave.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Florence Widdicombe, 6, poses with a Tesco Christmas card from the same pack as a card she found containing a message from a Chinese prisoner, in London, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The U.K.-based grocery chain Tesco has halted production at a factory in China after a British newspaper said it used forced labor to produce charity Christmas cards. Tesco said Sunday it had stopped production and launched an investigation after the Sunday Times newspaper raised questions about the factory&apos;s labor practices.
Girl Finds Message from Forced Laborer in Card
Her father initially thought it was a prank before realizing it was much more serious.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world&apos;s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that&apos;s under construction. Evers said Thursday. &apos;If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it&apos;s logical that they will get the credits,&apos; &apos;But if they don&apos;t, that&apos;s a whole different deal.&apos;
Foxconn Tax Credits Still Possible
The company could still quality, said Tony Evers, but only if they renegotiate based on the modified scope of their plan.
Dec 20th, 2019
Unfiextension
UNFI Workers End Week-Long Walkout
Hundreds of UNFI workers ended a week-long strike at multiple locations late Wednesday after the company agreed to resume talks with their union.
Dec 19th, 2019
Mfg Brief Trucks
Navistar Joins Truckmakers in Slashing Jobs
A glut of big rigs is causing truck orders to crash.
Dec 18th, 2019
Fran&ccedil;ois and his 13-year-old son, Charles, sort stones before taking them to a nearby trading house that buys the ore, Democratic Republic of Congo, 2016.
Tech Giants Named in Child Labor Lawsuit
The lawsuit claims the companies are “aiding and abetting the cruel and brutal use of young children” in cobalt mines.
Dec 18th, 2019
This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. A fifth former Google worker has filed a complaint with federal regulators accusing the company of improperly firing employees for labor organizing activity. Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
Fired Google Worker Files Complaint
Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, Chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., also known as Foxconn, Terry Gou delivers a speech during the company&apos;s annual carnival for employees in Taipei, Taiwan. A new audit says Wisconsin&apos;s economic development agency needs to modify procedures to ensure tax credits aren&apos;t awarded for Foxconn Technology Group employees who don&apos;t do work in the state. The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau released its findings Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, and it&apos;s the second year that the audit has identified this problem.
Audit Faults WI Foxconn Plan
Awarding credits for out-of-state workers is contrary to both state law and the contract with Foxconn, the audit said.
Dec 18th, 2019
Mfg Min 12 18 Thumb2
Google, Facebook Lose 'Top' Workplaces
Employees are changing their tune on what constitutes a top workplace.
Dec 17th, 2019
Mexico&apos;s Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, second left, Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center, Mexico&apos;s top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, second right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, hold the documents after signing an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Mexico Refutes US 'Inspectors'
Mexican negotiators have said they stood firm in opposition to the idea of letting in foreign inspectors out of sovereignty principles.
Dec 16th, 2019