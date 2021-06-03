3 Ways Digital Technology Can Overcome Staffing Shortages

Incorporating technology into talent acquisition to help address skills gaps can reduce the need to hit the panic button.

Jun 3rd, 2021
Shannon Gabriel
Three Machinists In Workspace By Machine Talking 000025283641 Medium

The last two years have been a tumultuous time in the talent market.

Before the pandemic, low nationwide unemployment made hiring and retaining good people a challenge for manufacturers. Then, as the pandemic drove unemployment to an unprecedented 14.8 percent  - the highest monthly rate on record - the market was flooded with candidates at a time when health concerns made it unsafe for anyone to come to work even if they wanted to.

Now, even as workplaces reopen, extended unemployment benefits and continued coronavirus fears are keeping many people out of the job market. That means manufacturers are still struggling to hire, while also dealing with higher turnover and absenteeism related to COVID-19 quarantines and family challenges.

While most indicators show that we are turning the economic corner, staffing will continue to remain a challenge as competition for talent heats up and the number of open positions creates a job-seekers market. To overcome staffing shortages, manufacturers must embrace digital technologies in order to increase productivity and capacity. Here are 3 strategies that can help.

1. Process automation. Digital automation solutions can help you do more with fewer resources by streamlining workflows and eliminating redundancies and mundane tasks. And it can help reduce the risk of burnout, stress and low morale that can cause employee churn by lightening the load on the staff you do have in place.

For example, implementing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies to monitor equipment and processes can reduce the need for human oversight. Or, automating workflows like maintenance requests or task tracking can help keep things moving forward while eliminating manual or redundant processes that are time-consuming and tedious. Both of these can increase HR efficiency by freeing up personnel to focus on mission-critical tasks.

While automation might require a bit of an investment, the potential ROI can make it worthwhile by both lowering full-time labor requirements and increasing productivity per hour by roughly 25 percent.

2. Adopt a digital KPI strategy. You can’t fix what you can’t see. Gaining real-time visibility into what’s happening with key performance indicators (KPIs) can give you a window into a whole world of opportunities to optimize workflows and enhance productivity. Implementing a digital KPI management strategy can illuminate key metrics from absenteeism to material flow and cycle times and help you understand both operational and individual capacity. 

By establishing a baseline, setting a benchmark or goal, and then monitoring performance as you make adjustments, a digital KPI strategy will help you analyze what’s working and what’s not. It can also help to pinpoint root causes for process inefficiencies, which may be earlier or later in the process than you originally thought. By creating this “digital thread” of information, you now have hard evidence to identify where issues lie and the ability to simulate solutions before fully committing to changes that may not work. 

3.Digitize onboarding and training. When talent is scarce, it’s imperative to accelerate the process of getting the staff you do have up to speed and on the job as quickly as possible. Begin by assessing the talent and skills you already have to optimize current resources. Conduct a talent inventory and create a database of who can do what tasks or fill specific roles. Then, you can compare this against your current training programs to identify gaps, add new programs or cross-train existing staff. 

Next, implement digital training solutions that allow staff to access learning anytime, anywhere to make it as easy as possible for them to gain applicable new skills. With digital learning management solutions, employees can learn at their own pace and even on their own time. You can even incorporate video analytics recordings of work in progress to demonstrate proper procedures. 

This can be especially valuable for employees who are off work on mandatory quarantine with asymptomatic COVID-19 or a direct exposure with no illness. By giving staff access to remote training options, they can use the downtime for upskilling or cross-training. This not only allows you to shift staff around to cover deficits once they’re cleared to return to work, but also gives employees a chance to bolster their own careers, which can fuel your leadership pipeline.

Although, onboarding and training is only the first step, digitizing HR is the beginning of cultural change. After all, HR is the first touch inside an organization. Incorporating technology and analytics into talent acquisition to forecast labor needs and skill gaps reduces the panic button companies are hitting far too often and far too late.

While staffing shortages might be particularly painful right now, the reality is that being prepared for the natural ebb and flow of the economy and the workforce is always a smart strategy. Implementing digital technologies can help manufacturers optimize their operations and amplify efficiency to overcome staff shortages now and down the road.

 

Shannon Gabriel is the Managing Director of Leadership Solutions at Dploy/TBM Consulting Group.

More in Labor
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Sponsored
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Secrets of Rockstar CFOs is a new ebook based upon conversations with dozens of elite CFOs, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 multinationals.
Apr 5th, 2021
A worker watches as a machine processes cotton yarn at a Huafu Fashion plant, Aksu, China, April 20, 2021.
Factory Boss Defiant as Sanctions Bite in China's Xinjiang
The company reportedly lost money for the first time in its 27-year history last year.
May 25th, 2021
Amazon Sdfsf
Amazon Halts Warehouse Construction After 7th Noose Found
The first noose was found at the site last month.
May 21st, 2021
Nate Mullins, a former bartender, near a street mural in Mount Vernon, Wash., May 17, 2021.
Changed by Pandemic, Many Workers Won't Return to Old Jobs
Layoffs and lockdowns gave many Americans the time and the financial cushion to rethink their careers.
May 19th, 2021
President Joe Biden arrives to speak about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, East Room, White House, May 17, 2021.
Infrastructure Plan Would Pick Winners, Losers in Move to Green Jobs
The Biden administration is openly saying that government dollars should seed new opportunities for businesses.
May 18th, 2021
Health & Saftey Huddles (1)
Amazon Launches Employee Health and Safety Program
Amazon's WorkingWell program aims to cut the e-commerce giant's recordable incident rates by 50 percent by 2025.
May 17th, 2021
I Stock 1218718257
NAM: 25% Corporate Tax Rate Would Result in Major Job Losses
Association head Jay Timmons advocates for infrastructure investment and retaining competitive tax policies rather than higher tax rates.
May 17th, 2021
Crawfish I Stock 1268431060
Crawfish Plant Workers Sue Over Sub-Minimum Wage
Two migrant workers are alleging the Louisiana seafood plant required them to work unpaid overtime.
May 17th, 2021
An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia on April 30.
Amazon to Make 75K Supply Chain Hires; Offers Vaccine Bonus
The jobs are for delivery and warehouse workers, who pack and ship online orders.
May 13th, 2021
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry during a press briefing at the White House, April 22, 2021.
US Weighs Sanctions on China Solar Over Forced Labor
Much of the world’s polysilicon comes through China’s Xinjiang province.
May 13th, 2021
Job seekers outside the New Hampshire Works employment security job center in Manchester, May 10, 2021.
U.S. Job Openings Soar to Highest Level on Record
Openings increased nearly 8% while overall hiring rose less than 4%.
May 12th, 2021
In a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Williams, a former president of the United Auto Workers who they say had 'two lives' — as a leader of a blue-collar union and a connoisseur of premium champagne and California vacation villas paid for with members' dues the U.S. attorney's office said in a court filing Monday, May 3, 2021.
Ex-UAW Leader Sentenced
Dennis Williams, who led the United Auto Workers from 2014 to 2018, was one of two presidents convicted of corruption.
May 11th, 2021