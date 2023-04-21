Retrocausal Unveils Generative AI LeanGPT Offering

It assists industrial engineers in designing and improving manufacturing assembly processes.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 21, 2023
Ie
iStock

Retrocausal, a manufacturing process management platform provider, announced the release of LeanGPT, its proprietary foundation models specialized for the manufacturing domain.

The company also launched Kaizen Copilot, Retrocausal’s first LeanGPT application that assists industrial engineers in designing and continuously improving manufacturing assembly processes and integrates Lean Six Sigma and Toyota Production Systems (TPS) principles favored by Industrial Engineers (IEs).

The industry-first solution gathers intelligence from Retrocausal's computer vision and IoT-based floor analytics platform Pathfinder. In addition, it can be connected to an organization’s knowledge bases, including Continuous Improvement (CI) systems, Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) systems in a secure manner.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Industrial Engineering is a $27B market in the United States alone. IEs design and optimize industrial processes by combining domain expertise, organizational knowledge and tedious manual observations such as time studies, ergonomics assessments and yield estimates, while reasoning in a Lean Six Sigma and TPS framework.

Insights generated by IEs are strategic to building efficient, adaptable and sustainable manufacturing businesses. Unfortunately, IEs are often struggling with workload, knowledge sharing and post-Kaizen analysis which limits their ability to maximize productivity, yield and quality, and ultimately limits the bottom line for the businesses they operate in.

“We trained Retrocausal's generative AI LeanGPT models on specialized knowledge needed for manufacturing,” said Dr. Zeeshan Zia, CEO of Retrocausal. “Using our new LeanGPT-powered Kaizen Copilot application with our Pathfinder floor analytics platform gives IE’s all the information they need to excel in their roles, including domain expertise, organizational knowledge and automated process observations, eliminating the need for tedious field studies or combing through unwieldy knowledge bases, while staying firmly rooted in Lean principles.”

Kaizen Copilot can autonomously access the Retrocausal Pathfinder analytics platform through API calls to observe factory floor activity through computer vision and IoT sensors. It can also retrieve hidden insights from an organization’s internal knowledge bases, either by just connecting to it or by “fine-tuning” proprietary LeanGPT models on it.

Retrocausal is also releasing Kaizen Copilot as a tablet application so industrial engineers can take it on their Gemba walks around the shopfloor. This app further embeds contextual knowledge into the tool to proactively offer help to IEs and assist in gathering worker feedback on problems and solutions.

The company is piloting its solutions with several Fortune 500 automotive, appliances, medical devices and electronics manufacturers. Results include improved first-time yields by 20%, reduced scrap costs due to assembly mistakes by 75% and reduced operator training times by 44%.

“This technology has revolutionized Process Management,” added Dr. Zeeshan Zia. “Instead of starting a new assembly line at 65% yield, IEs can now obtain concrete guidance on how to push yield to 95% from day one. A Kaizen event performed at one station will automatically trigger notifications to relevant processes across an organization’s factories and assembly lines as determined by the AI, unlocking the potential for massive revenue growth.”

retrocausal.ai

Latest in IOT
Industry4 0
What the Modern Manufacturing Digital Tech Stack Looks Like
March 27, 2023
Ep35tn
Security Breach: Latest Ransomware Attacks Educate, then Humiliate
February 28, 2023
Ep30tn V2
Security Breach: Because Hackers Are Working Harder
January 24, 2023
Mfg Data
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
January 10, 2023
Related Stories
Procurement
IOT
How Predictive Procurement Affected a Chemical Producer's MRO
Fiberoptics
IOT
2 Charged With Cutting Wires; 40,000 Lose Internet Service
Threat Detection
IOT
Rockwell Automation Expands Threat Detection Offering Through Managed Services
Online Safety And Security
IOT
The Top 8 Cyber Threats Facing Manufacturers
More in IOT
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Fiberoptics
IOT
2 Charged With Cutting Wires; 40,000 Lose Internet Service
Police responded to the reported damage of the Optimum cables.
April 3, 2023
Intel Corp. founder and chairman emeritus, Gordon Moore, smiles as he tours during the dedication of the new Gordon and Betty Moore Material Research building at Stanford University on the Stanford, Calif., campus, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2000.
IOT
Intel Co-Founder Gordon Moore Dies at 94
He set the breakneck pace of progress in the digital age.
March 27, 2023
Industry4 0
Industry 4.0
What the Modern Manufacturing Digital Tech Stack Looks Like
Digital tech stack refers to the tech modern businesses use to unlock 360-degree transformation.
March 27, 2023
Ap23067142487355
IOT
Taiwan Suspects Chinese Ships Cut Islands' Internet Cables
Taiwan's government stopped short of calling it a deliberate act on the part of Beijing.
March 8, 2023
Ep35tn
Video
Security Breach: Latest Ransomware Attacks Educate, then Humiliate
Breaching networks and stealing data isn't enough for Ransom House, but there are ways to keep them out.
February 28, 2023
Ep32tn
Video
Security Breach: When Seeing the Attack Isn't Enough to Stop it
Exterior defenses are making hackers visible; the next step is eliminating the threat before it spreads.
February 7, 2023
Software
Operations
4 Valuable Productivity Tools for Manufacturing Leaders
A company cannot simply demand employees work faster and take smaller breaks.
February 1, 2023
Ep30tn V2
Video
Security Breach: Because Hackers Are Working Harder
Ransomware amounts are escalating, malware attacks are growing and recovery times are getting longer. But solutions are on the way.
January 24, 2023
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
The amount of data that goes unanalyzed in a production facility is frightening.
January 10, 2023
Rockwelltn
Video
Security Breach: The Benefits of Being a Target
Why battling alert fatigue, understanding dormant footholds and developing a risk tolerance are key to cyber defense in 2023.
January 4, 2023
Iot
IOT
7 Ways Product Roadmap Management Software Helps Manufacturers
Software platforms are growing to make every part of running a large company easier.
December 1, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Energy
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
Ultimately, smart buildings reflect broader digital trends that include more automation and a focus on employee health.
November 11, 2022
Ep22tn New
Video
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022
Ep21tn
Video
Security Breach: The Hack You Helped Create
Advanced automation technologies have created a plethora of connection-related vulnerabilities — all of which bad actors are excited to exploit.
October 21, 2022