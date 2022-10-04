Rockwell Automation Expands Threat Detection Offering Through Managed Services

To help detect, identify, contain, eradicate and recover from a cyber incident.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 4, 2022
Threat Detection
Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation launched the new Threat Detection Managed Services offering in early 2022 providing customers with application-level, real-time monitoring, and response services to help detect, identify, contain, eradicate and recover from a cyber incident.

The Threat Detection portfolio is evolving to offer new services that will enable Rockwell Automation to better meet its customers’ needs with:

  • 24/7 security alert monitoring
  • 24/7 hardware health monitoring
  • System tuning
  • Software update administration
  • Backup administration
  • Value reporting
  • Training

These new services are available to customers as a cloud-based service backed by trained and certified information technology and operational technology (IT/OT) professionals for both the Cisco and Claroty threat detection software.

