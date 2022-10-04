Rockwell Automation Expands Threat Detection Offering Through Managed Services

Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation launched the new Threat Detection Managed Services offering in early 2022 providing customers with application-level, real-time monitoring, and response services to help detect, identify, contain, eradicate and recover from a cyber incident.
The Threat Detection portfolio is evolving to offer new services that will enable Rockwell Automation to better meet its customers’ needs with:
- 24/7 security alert monitoring
- 24/7 hardware health monitoring
- System tuning
- Software update administration
- Backup administration
- Value reporting
- Training
These new services are available to customers as a cloud-based service backed by trained and certified information technology and operational technology (IT/OT) professionals for both the Cisco and Claroty threat detection software.