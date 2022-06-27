Cyberattack Forces Iran Steel Company to Halt Production

The factory happened to be non-operational at the time due to an electricity outage.

Jun 27th, 2022
Isabel Debre
Cyberattack
iStock

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Iran's major steel companies said Monday it was forced to halt production after being hit by a cyberattack, apparently marking one of the biggest such assaults on the country's strategic industrial sector in recent memory.

The Iranian government did not acknowledge the disruption or blame any specific group for the assault on the state-owned Khuzestan Steel Co., which constitutes just the latest example of an attack crippling the country’s services in recent months amid heightened tensions in the region.

A little-known hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, saying it targeted Iran's three biggest steel companies because of their links to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and volunteer Basij militia.

The group shared what it claimed to be surveillance footage from the Khuzestan Steel Co. factory floor that showed a massive fire erupt on a steel billet production line after the purported disruption.

“These companies are subject to international sanctions and continue their operations despite the restrictions,” the group said. No other targeted company acknowledged a cyberattack.

Khuzestan Steel Co. said the plant had to stop work until further notice “due to technical problems” following “cyberattacks.” The company's website was down on Monday.

However, CEO Amin Ebrahimi, claimed that Khuzestan Steel managed to thwart the cyberattack and prevent damage to production that would impact supply chains and customers. He said nothing of the explosion shown in the hacker group's footage.

“Fortunately with time and awareness, the attack was unsuccessful,” the semiofficial Mehr news agency quoted Ebrahimi as saying, adding that he expected the company's website to be restored and everything to return to "normal" by the end of Monday.

A local news channel, Jamaran, meanwhile reported that the attack failed because the factory happened to be non-operational at the time due to an electricity outage.

Cyberattacks have become increasingly common in Iran in recent years. The country, long sanctioned by the West, has been slow to update its networks to counter the rising use of ransomware by criminals, as well as intrusions by state actors.

In a major incident last year, a cyberattack on Iran's fuel distribution paralyzed gas stations across the country, leading to long lines of angry motorists.

Train stations in Iran have been hit with fake delay messages. Surveillance cameras in the country have been hacked. State-run websites have been disrupted. Footage showing abuse in the country's notorious Evin prison has leaked out.

Iran has previously accused the United States and Israel for cyberattacks that have impaired the country's infrastructure.

Iran disconnected much of its government infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus — widely believed to be a joint U.S.-Israeli creation — disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites in the late 2000s.

Khuzestan Steel Co., based in Ahvaz in the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province, has a monopoly on steel production in Iran along with two other major state-owned firms.

Founded before Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the company for decades afterward had some production lines supplied by German, Italian and Japanese companies. Service has been continuous except during the catastrophic Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein sent his army across the border.

However, crushing sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program has forced the company to reduce its dependence on foreign parts.

The government considers steel a crucial sector. Iran is the leading producer of steel in the Middle East and among the top 10 in the world, according to the World Steel Association. Its iron ore mines provide raw materials for domestic production and are exported to dozens of countries, including Italy, China and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran's crude steel production, however, was only 2.3 million tons last month, the WSA said. Its concurrent drop in exports has been largely attributed to sanctions-hit Russia flooding Iran's Chinese buyers with discounted steel after losing access to Western markets amid the war on Ukraine.

More in IOT
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
To improve security for self-parking, BTI installed cameras throughout the parking garage that provide a broad view of the scene in case vehicles collide.
One-Stop Business Technology Integration
A third-party integrator can implement a variety of technologies.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Part of the Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday, April 25, 2022. The Tesla CEO gave the strongest hint yet Monday, May 16, 2022, that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made the previous month.
Musk Spars with Twitter over his Buyout Deal... on Twitter
It's increasingly clear that Musk realizes his offer was too high.
May 18th, 2022
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, center, poses with Tesla owners at a delivery ceremony for the first Tesla Model 3 cars made at Tesla's Shanghai factory in Shanghai on Jan. 7, 2020. Musk’s ties to China through his role as electric car brand Tesla’s biggest shareholder could add complexity to his bid to buy Twitter.
Musk's China Ties Add Potential Risks to Twitter Purchase
Tesla's ambitions in China might give Beijing leverage to pressure Twitter to silence critics or ease rules on propaganda.
May 17th, 2022
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. In the latest sign of turmoil inside Twitter amid Elon Musk's planned buyout of the company, a Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, May 12, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”
Managers Fired from Twitter Amid Musk Buyout Turmoil
Two top managers are out.
May 13th, 2022
The announcement that the Tesla billionaire tweeted Friday, May 13, 2022 is another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over his planned buyout of Twitter.
Elon Musk: Twitter Deal 'Temporarily on Hold'
It wasn’t clear whether the issue could scuttle the deal.
May 13th, 2022
Ap22101804629507 (1)
Running Twitter May Be Much Harder than Elon Musk Thinks
The world’s richest man will have a steep learning curve.
May 11th, 2022
Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Elon Musk, who’s offering to buy Twitter, has given his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief. In a video tweeted late Monday, May 9 by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, Musk said the two had a “great discussion” and he agrees with the bloc’s online regulations.
Musk 'Aligned' with EU Digital Rules
The new law is aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content.
May 10th, 2022
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy.
Biden Starts Program to Provide Discounted Internet Service
Twenty internet companies are on board.
May 9th, 2022
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk has strengthened the equity stake of his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a range of investors, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. In a regulatory filing, Twitter Inc. also disclosed that Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million Twitter shares.
Musk Gets $7B Backing for Twitter Bid from Tech Heavyweights
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison put up $1 billion.
May 5th, 2022
Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
Musk Sells $4B in Tesla Shares, Presumably for Twitter Deal
Musk tweeted he doesn't plan any further sales of the company's shares.
Apr 29th, 2022
I Stock 900080162
Ex-eBay Exec Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking Role
He admitted to nine charges in connection with the campaign that involved disturbing deliveries, including live insects, a bloody pig face mask and a book on surviving the loss of a spouse.
Apr 26th, 2022