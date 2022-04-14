Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for $43B

He said the social media platform needs to be transformed as a private company.

Apr 14th, 2022
Michelle Chapman
He says the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
He says the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, currently the company’s biggest shareholder, has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share, an offer worth more than $43 billion.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Accused of Breaking Law While Buying Twitter Stock - Published April 13

Musk called that price his best and final offer, although he provided no details on financing. The offer is non-binding and subject to financing and other conditions.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in the filing. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Twitter said it has received Musk's offer and will decide whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to accept or continue to operate as a publicly traded company.

Analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush said in a client note that he believes “this soap opera will end with Musk owning Twitter after this aggressive hostile takeover of the company.” He thinks it would be hard for any other bidders or consortium to come forward and said Twitter’s board will likely be forced to accept Musk’s offer or start a process to sell the company.

Musk revealed in regulatory filings over recent weeks that he’d been buying shares in almost daily batches starting Jan. 31, ending up with a stake of about 9%. Only Vanguard Group’s suite of mutual funds and ETFs controls more Twitter shares.

The billionaire has been a vocal critic of Twitter in recent weeks, mostly over his belief that it falls short on free speech principles. The social media platform has angered followers of Donald Trump and other far-right political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating its content standards on violence, hate or harmful misinformation. Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist,” also has a history of his own tweets causing legal problems.

After Musk announced his stake, Twitter quickly offered him a seat on its board on the condition that he not own more than 14.9% of the company’s outstanding stock, according to a filing. But the company said five days later that he’d declined.

He didn’t explain why, but the decision coincided with a barrage of now-deleted tweets from Musk proposing major changes to the company, such as dropping ads — its chief source of revenue — and transforming its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. Musk left a few clues on Twitter about his thinking, such as by “liking” a tweet that summarized the events as Musk going from “largest shareholder for Free Speech” to being “told to play nice and not speak freely.”

Musk’s 81 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble with the SEC and others.

Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That didn’t happen, but the tweet caused Tesla’s stock price to jump. Musk’s latest trouble with the SEC could be his delay in notifying regulators of his growing stake in Twitter.

Shares of Twitter jumped 11% before the market open. The stock is still down from its 52-week high of about $73. Shares of Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer that Musk heads, slipped about 0.9%.

More in IOT
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.
Satellite Modems Crippled in Major Cyberattack
The network was used by Ukraine’s government and military.
Mar 31st, 2022
Huawei booth at the PT Expo in Beijing, Sept. 28, 2021.
Huawei Says Sales Down, Profit Up
The telecom equipment giant may be emerging from a “black zone” following U.S. sanctions.
Mar 29th, 2022
The Maximilianeum, Munich.
Authorities Seize Spyware Firm's Accounts
The company is under investigation for selling its products to authoritarian governments.
Mar 28th, 2022
Timnit Gebru in Stanford, Calif., March 21, 2022.
Ex-Google AI Skeptic Starts Anew
She's now trying to make change from the outside as the founder of the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute.
Mar 28th, 2022
President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brussels, March 25, 2022.
U.S., EU Sign Data Transfer Deal
The agreement is a breakthrough in the years-long battle over the privacy of data that flows across the Atlantic.
Mar 28th, 2022
Ai, Circuit Board 1145585734 1298x811 (1)
The 4 Improvements Manufacturing Can Realize Through AI
With the right approach, they can change manufacturing forever.
Mar 25th, 2022
Stephen Wilhite accepts a Webby lifetime achievement award, New York, May 2013.
GIF Inventor Dies at 74
Stephen Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the popular short-video format.
Mar 25th, 2022
Google sign in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019.
Lawsuit Says Google Discriminates Against Black Workers
A former employee claims she was fired after speaking out.
Mar 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1172759361
NYPD Accused of Collecting DNA for 'Rogue' Database
A lawsuit alleges that officers routinely offer people a beverage, cigarette or chewing gum — then collect DNA from the items.
Mar 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1336547707
U.S. Expels Another Chinese Phone Carrier
Officials cited concerns over its ability to monitor or disrupt vital communications.
Mar 18th, 2022
Google offices in London, Jan. 2022.
Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under Proposed U.K. Legislation
An ambitious but controversial online safety bill would give regulators wide-ranging powers to crack down on digital and social media companies.
Mar 18th, 2022