Flexiv Joins the Siemens Xcelerator Ecosystem to Provide Adaptive Robotic Solutions to China

Flexiv, a global leader in general-purpose robotic solutions, announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Siemens, as it officially joins the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem.

This collaboration will enable Flexiv and Siemens to co-create and deliver adaptive robotic application solutions to a diverse array of industries within the world’s largest robotics market.

Flexiv’s range of adaptive robots, designed to provide operators with versatile general-purpose automation solutions, seamlessly integrate industrial-grade force control with AI technology.

Mimicking the flexibility and dexterity of a human arm, Flexiv’s robots continuously learn and improve their skills through instinctive reactions and conditioned reflexes, akin to human behavior. This is primarily achieved through precise real-time force feedback combined with visual guidance, offering an unmatched ability to operate in complex and dynamic environments while completing tasks in a human-like manner.

As a member of the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem, Flexiv will leverage the Siemens Workflow Canvas platform, an integrated IT/OT development kit, to create customized adaptive robotic applications.

This streamlined program creation is further enhanced by the Workflow Canvas, which facilitates rapid digital integration of IT and OT, enabling seamless domain knowledge integration and value extraction.

Through a graphical drag-and-drop interface, a standardized common information model, a cross-platform SPIDR executor, and data fusion capabilities from IIH and Data Layer, the Workflow Canvas provides a digitally integrated delivery solution with customizable, open and agile options for complex industrial scenarios.