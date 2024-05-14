Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Flexxbotics Announces Multi-Factory Robot-Driven Manufacturing with Autonomous Process Control

The solution enables continuous operation of unattended robot+machine+inspection workcells.

May 14, 2024
Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics

Flexxbotics announced the immediate availability of the latest release of the Flexxbotics solution. Flexxbotics’ new release includes powerful multi-factory capabilities for large scale deployments along with enhanced functionality for in-line inspection, IT business system integration, analytics and support for mobile tablets and smartphones.

With this new version of the Flexxbotics solution, global companies can implement advanced robotic machine tending that enables autonomous process control at scale across multiple sites to increase capacity, production yields and EBITDA profitability. 

WHAT DOES FLEXXBOTICS DO?

The Flexxbotics solution enables continuous operation of unattended robot+machine+inspection workcells with greater throughput, quality and safety. Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the smart factory delivering robot-driven manufacturing with autonomous process control. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solution seamlessly connects, coordinates and orchestrates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people to revolutionize the use of robotics in complex production operations. Flexxbotics modern architecture runs both online and offline so that production continues regardless of internet access.

WHAT’S NEW IN FLEXXBOTICS?

  • Multi-Factory Power - Control room dashboards for visibility and command of robot-enabled workcells across your factory footprint
  • In-Line Inspection Performance - Inspection results driving real-time updates to machinery program off-sets for precision quality
  • Business System Integrations - Open connectivity with SAP, Oracle, Siemens and numerous other existing systems for comprehensive process integration
  • Expanded Analytics – Even more dashboards, KPIs, reports and analytic capabilities for ongoing analysis and factory workcell optimization
  • Secure Mobile Tablet and Smartphone Access - See robotic production status, alerts and trends on your mobile devices to assure manufacturing output worldwide

MULTI-FACTORY POWER

The latest release of the Flexxbotics solution provides enterprise control across multiple sites for robots+CNC machines operating simultaneously in “lights-out” manufacturing. Dashboard cockpits enable fleets of production robots/cobots connected to a wide range of workcell machines with compatibility extending to over a 1000 different makes and models of CNCs and inspection equipment, as well as, other factory machinery such as additive manufacturing machines and laser markers.

At the center of the Flexxbotics solution for robot-driven manufacturing is the breakthough FlexxCORE technology. The patent-pending FlexxCORE is the unique software infrastructure inside the Flexxbotics solution that enables robot+machine interoperability. FlexxCORE is a low-code environment for composing and running connectors that includes a highly secure, high-performance run-time framework for connectivity and communication between robots and all different types of factory assets.

IN-LINE INSPECTION PERFORMANCE

With the latest release of Flexxbotics companies can take advantage of new capabilities for including in-line inspection in robotic workcells. Now, Flexxbotics takes automated inspection results for each part, runs statistical process control (SPC) in real-time and instructs the robots to sort nonconformances and perform rework, as well as, the option to make autonomous updates to the CNC machines’ programs. The closed-loop autonomy is the critical capability that enables autonomous process control.

The inspection equipment can be included in-line - such as probes, vision systems, lasers and Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) - with the robots using inspection results to make real-time modifications to off-set parameters/variables/macros in the CNC programs to adjust for processing changes, tool wear and other factors. With real-time capabilities Flexxbotics enables robotic production autonomy on the most complex geometry parts with the highest levels of precision for improved yields and greater profit per part.

BUSINESS SYSTEM INTEGRATIONS and EXPANDED ANALYTICS

The latest Flexxbotics release also includes additional IT business system connectivity capabilities for expanded digital process integration. Flexxbotics’ modern architecture works with a wide range of existing systems including ERP/MRP, MES, QMS, PLM/PDM, DNCs, CAD/CAM, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, custom systems and others. In addition, the new release has additional analytics dashboards for OEE, Utilization, Downtime Reasons, Part Throughput, Cycle Performance, Yield, Failure Reasons and more along with additional REST API capabilities for corporate business intelligence tools to enable comprehensive production analysis and factory workcell optimization.

SECURE MOBILE TABLET and SMARTPHONE ACCESS

Flexxbotics latest release includes secure access to mobile-enabled functionality with progressive web application capabilities. Now, manufacturing executives can see robotic production as it occurs in factories around the world from phones and tablets anywhere. Trend data and dashboard visibility provide real-time status with output and quality metrics. Downtime alerts and escalations can be either text messages, email notifications or both with clickable links to go straight to the issue. Flexxbotics works on all Windows, iOS and Android devices including ruggedized smart devices.

DEPLOYMENT AT SCALE OR INCREMENTALLY

Whether rolling out production robotic automation across a multi-site smart factory environment or robot-enabling a single workcell, the Flexxbotics solution provides flexible deployment options to fit any strategic robotic automation roadmap. The Flexxbotics solution can be implemented in multiple factories at scale or individual workcells one-by-one to avoid manufacturing interruptions, risk and disruption. In addition, Flexxbotics professionals provide turn-key services for the new Flexxbotics solution to ensure successful deployment and optimized operation. 

Latest in Industry 4.0
Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Announces Multi-Factory Robot-Driven Manufacturing with Autonomous Process Control
May 14, 2024
Castings
Advanced Metal Castings Maker Building New Facility in Michigan
May 13, 2024
In this image taken from a video advertisement, a hydraulic press crushes an array of creative instruments.
Apple's New iPad Ad Strikes a Nerve Online
May 10, 2024
I Stock 1408775753
Microsoft to Invest $3.3 Billion to Build Cloud Computing, AI Infrastructure in Wisconsin
May 9, 2024
Related Stories
Castings
Industry 4.0
Advanced Metal Castings Maker Building New Facility in Michigan
Io T
Industry 4.0
Manufacturing Will Lead the Way in Wireless Connections
Siemens
Industry 4.0
Siemens Unveils Breakthrough in Automation Technology with New SIMATIC Workstation
Manufacturing
Industry 4.0
Tech Trends to Watch in Manufacturing
More in Industry 4.0
Castings
Industry 4.0
Advanced Metal Castings Maker Building New Facility in Michigan
The company makes products for major manufacturers in the defense and aerospace industry.
May 13, 2024
In this image taken from a video advertisement, a hydraulic press crushes an array of creative instruments.
Industry 4.0
Apple's New iPad Ad Strikes a Nerve Online
Technology crushing human creativity?
May 10, 2024
I Stock 1408775753
Industry 4.0
Microsoft to Invest $3.3 Billion to Build Cloud Computing, AI Infrastructure in Wisconsin
The company plans to train more than 100,000 residents with essential AI skills.
May 9, 2024
Io T
Industry 4.0
Manufacturing Will Lead the Way in Wireless Connections
The sector is projected to have the most private cellular IoT connections, adding to cybersecurity challenges.
May 9, 2024
Cybersecurity
Software
New Siemens Software Automatically Identifies Vulnerable Production Assets
The cybersecurity SaaS will be available for purchase in July 2024.
May 8, 2024
Siemens
Industry 4.0
Siemens Unveils Breakthrough in Automation Technology with New SIMATIC Workstation
The initial deployment will be across a number of Ford manufacturing facilities.
May 8, 2024
Forklift
Operations
KION North America, Fox Robotics Announce Partnership to Build Autonomous Forklifts
KION NA will manufacture and assemble FoxBot autonomous trailer loader/unloaders.
May 8, 2024
Low Res Gerbil
Industry 4.0
Getting in Touch with Our ‘Gerbil Brain’ Could Help Machines Listen Better
It could mean more adaptable and efficient hearing devices ranging from hearing aids to smartphones.
May 7, 2024
I Stock 1297273159
Industry 4.0
Realizing the Fulfillment of Industry 4.0 with Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance
These solutions can combat downtime, which costs manufacturers an estimated $50 billion annually.
May 6, 2024
Exm
Operations
Hughes Opens Manufacturing Facility, Private 5G Incubation Center in Maryland
The site's hardware powers networks on which people, enterprises and governments depend.
April 30, 2024
Grm Teachablewithinsert
Industry 4.0
Teachable Sensor Ideal for Panel Present Detection in Automated Sheet Metal Stamping
This teachable sensor is an ideal choice for backup or redundant signaling detection.
April 30, 2024
Agreement
Operations
E Tech Group Secures New Investment from Graham Partners
The capital will enable E Tech Group to further invest in tools, technologies and talent.
April 25, 2024
Electro
Industry 4.0
Elevating Processes to Match Material Advancements
Pulsed electrochemical machining could be the key to unlocking new and innovative material benefits.
April 22, 2024
Igus
Industry 4.0
igus Unveils AI-Driven Solutions for Industry 4.0
igus is set to introduce igusGO, an AI-powered app, alongside a series of smart sensor technologies.
April 12, 2024
The LEMURS project uses Oura rings to gather biometric data from first- and second-year college students to determine which biomarker signal potential changes in a person's health status.
Industry 4.0
Scientists Use Wearable Technology to Detect Stress Levels During Sleep
It's an important step towards identifying biomarkers that may help flag individuals in need of support.
April 11, 2024