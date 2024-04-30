Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Teachable Sensor Ideal for Panel Present Detection in Automated Sheet Metal Stamping

This teachable sensor is an ideal choice for backup or redundant signaling detection.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 30, 2024
Grm Teachablewithinsert
PHD

PHD announced the new Series GRM Clamp Size 2 Teachable Sensor option for panel present detection in automated sheet metal stamping. 

The Teachable Sensor option provides fast setup: insert the panel and press the button until the lights flash.

 

This teachable sensor is an ideal choice for backup or redundant signaling detection. The position of internal target relates directly to the jaw position and thickness of the material being gripped. This sensor is a modular design and is field repairable with a replaceable cordset if damaged. It is also a drop-in retrofit for -Pxxxx option. A wide range of material thicknesses from 0.020 to 0.197 in [0.5 to 5.0 mm] can be sensed and is available on all 13 PHD jaw styles.

The GRM Size 2 CAD Configurator has been updated to include this option, and pricing is available on the Distributor Support Site. 

