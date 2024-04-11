RS Announces Three New Mechanical Power Transmission Solution Suppliers

RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc, a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, announced three new mechanical power transmission solution suppliers: Lenze, Bison Gear (AMETEK) and Dichtomatik.

Lenze is a global automation company that specializes in motion control solutions for the machine-building industry. Lenze creates mechatronic products ranging from hardware and software systems, including motors and motor controls, to digital transformation services, such as big data management, cloud solutions and IIoT software, all of which are optimized for automated machinery and backed by more than 75 years of technical expertise and innovation.

Bison Gear (AMETEK) , which combines AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions and Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation, is a global supplier of mechanical power transmission products, including fluid-moving, fractional and integral horsepower AC and DC gearmotors and parallel gearboxes.

Dichtomatik is a Freudenberg Group company that designs and develops a wide range of sealing products and solutions engineered to satisfy common safety and performance standards for moderately demanding industrial applications, including mechanical power transmission systems, hydraulic systems, pumps, drive technology and wind power systems. Dichtomatik leverages the Freudenberg Group’s 175 years of engineering and materials expertise and network of certified external suppliers to deliver sealing solutions, including fluid power seals ideal for mechanical power transmission systems.

The Dichtomatik product line also complements the Group’s Freudenberg Sealing Technologies business, its largest business unit, which offers premium seals for safety-critical applications.