Siemens to Acquire Industrial Drive Technology Business of ebm-papst

The transaction is to be completed by mid-2025

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 22, 2024
Siemens
Christof Wolf

Siemens AG has signed an agreement to acquire the industrial drive technology (IDT) business of ebm-papst. The business, which employs around 650 people, includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems in the protective extra-low voltage range and innovative motion control systems. These systems are used in free-range driverless transport systems.

The planned acquisition will complement the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and strengthen Siemens’ position as a solutions provider for flexible production automation.

IDT products are intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems, which support the automation and digitalization of production processes. Through their use in mobile robots and driverless transport vehicles as well as in the automation of auxiliary processes, such as the retooling of modern production machines, they are an important lever for flexibility and productivity.

The integration of the IDT portfolio into the existing automation portfolio and the utilization of Siemens’ global sales network will open up new market access and generate significant business potential in the area of flexible and autonomous factory automation.

The transaction is to be completed by mid-2025, subject to the necessary foreign trade and merger control approvals. The IDT business of ebm-papst is located in St. Georgen and Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, and in Oradea, Romania. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

“We’ll use the proceeds from the sale of the IDT business to further expand our Air Technology and Heating Technology divisions, to further strengthen our three regions – Europe, Asia and the Americas – and to invest in future fields of our product portfolio, such as digitalization and sustainability," said Dr. Klaus Geißdörfer, CEO of the ebm-papst Group.

