Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Using VR to Improve Safety, Drive Innovation and Cut Costs

Manufacturers are embracing virtual reality in training workers more safely and efficiently.

Dave Dwyer
Mar 12, 2024
Vr
iStock.com/gorodenkoff

Factory floors are inherently complex environments, characterized by heavy machinery and demanding physical workloads. Workers in these settings must have the necessary skills to navigate their daily tasks safely and efficiently, minimizing the risk of injury. Even a minor lapse in safety can have significant consequences for both the injured employee and the business. For example, over 800,000 non-fatal and 18,000 serious injuries occur annually in the manufacturing sector alone.

Moving beyond traditional, passive learning methods like classroom instruction and reading, organizations in the manufacturing industry are embracing a modern approach to training their field workers: the adoption of virtual reality (VR) technology.By integrating VR, manufacturers can enhance safety in their environments, fuel innovation, improve knowledge retention, and reduce training and operational costs. 

From Sci-Fi to Real-World Simulations

For an industry established and reliant on legacy technologies, the integration of VR technology is a relatively new concept. Cost and complexity are frequent apprehensions, as business leaders are hesitant to adopt technologies that require higher costs of change and longer downtime. However, modern VR software looks to effectively mitigate both.

Leveraging VR, training can be more effective. For example, trainees operating on factory floors will not need to wait for an assembly line to stop in order to receive training. Instead, both the factory floor and worker training can happen separately and simultaneously - contributing to the business scale without adding additional costs.

The propagation of advanced hardware, coupled with the intuitive nature of immersive software, further reduces the complexity of VR as a training solution. With modern VR technologies, organizations can eliminate passive learning techniques by replacing manuals and re-engaging workers. In a highly competitive environment, manufacturing leaders need strategies to enhance precision, speed, and flawless execution for their teams. VR is not just a futuristic gaming device; it is a powerful tool that transforms how skilled professionals train, work, and ultimately drive bottom-line success.

Fueling Efficiency on the Factory Floor

  • Remote Collaboration. Experts can guide trainees globally in real-time. Train workforces of any size across locations simultaneously, ensuring consistent skill development and adherence to best practices, regardless of distance.
  • Zero-Risk Refinement. Trainees can practice complex procedures and equipment interactions in a safe, virtual environment, eliminating real-world risks like improper assembly or injuries. Workers can also practice in hazardous scenarios or infrequent events that would be impractical or costly to replicate in the real world.
  • Immersive and Engaging Training. Trainees and instructors have opportunities to operate in virtual factories to test and optimize workflows, providing engaging hands-on experiences that mirror real-world scenarios. Trainees can effectively boost skills, knowledge retention, and confidence in a fun and safe environment that encourages innovative thinking and problem-solving.
  • Data-Driven Optimization. Virtual environments enable workers to simulate machinery wear and tear to anticipate failures, enabling data-driven optimization. Instructors have unique opportunities to track individual performance data within the virtual environment, identify areas for improvement, and tailor training programs accordingly, potentially preventing costly accidents before they occur.

Beyond mere visuals, VR's true power lies in shaping the future of how we build and sustain. From crafting intricate micro-components to navigating complex systems, VR delivers a hyper-realistic training experience that equips the manufacturing workforce to tackle new challenges. Workers immersed in these virtual environments retain information better, contributing to an overall 83 percent reduction in production costs.

VR technology empowers manufacturing and maintenance with key capabilities, including:

Manufacturers are actively seeking innovative strategies to remain at the forefront of the industry. VR offers a strategic advantage in achieving end results by enhancing worker safety, fostering innovation, and significantly reducing operational and training costs. Organizations can unlock their full potential, propelling them towards industry-leading safety, efficiency and innovation.

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Items are displayed in the Google Store at the Google Visitor Experience in Mountain View, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023.
Ex-Google Engineer Charged with Stealing AI Trade Secrets
March 7, 2024
A Copilot page showing the incorporation of AI technology is shown in London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Microsoft Engineer Sounds Alarm on AI Image-Generator
March 7, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Increased Visibility Illuminates Risks
March 6, 2024
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in the 'Technology in a turbulent world' panel discussion during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2024.
OpenAI Says Musk Agreed the ChatGPT Maker Should Become a For-Profit Company
March 6, 2024
Related Stories
Connected Machinery
Artificial Intelligence
A Future Full of AI ... and More
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Implementing IoT and AI Tools for a Multi-Generational Workforce
ABBs 3DQI quality inspection cell is capable of detecting defects of less than half the width of a human hair.
Artificial Intelligence
3 New Frontiers for Robotics and AI in 2024
President Joe Biden signs an executive on artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington.
Artificial Intelligence
White House Wades into Debate on 'Open' Versus 'Closed' AI Systems
More in Artificial Intelligence
Items are displayed in the Google Store at the Google Visitor Experience in Mountain View, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Ex-Google Engineer Charged with Stealing AI Trade Secrets
While secretly working with two Chinese companies.
March 7, 2024
A Copilot page showing the incorporation of AI technology is shown in London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft Engineer Sounds Alarm on AI Image-Generator
He says it is too easy to make offensive and harmful imagery.
March 7, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Increased Visibility Illuminates Risks
A new exposure management platform provides expanded visibility into IT and OT assets across the enterprise.
March 6, 2024
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in the 'Technology in a turbulent world' panel discussion during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI Says Musk Agreed the ChatGPT Maker Should Become a For-Profit Company
The company escalated the feud with Musk by publishing emails.
March 6, 2024
Connected Machinery
Artificial Intelligence
A Future Full of AI ... and More
Four predictions to help manufacturers navigate ongoing market volatility in 2024.
March 4, 2024
Elon Musk appears at an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, on Nov. 2, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman
He's claiming betrayal of its goal to benefit humanity.
March 1, 2024
AI engineer Jenna Reher works on humanoid robot Figure 01 at Figure AI's test facility in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Humanoid Robot-Maker Figure Partners with OpenAI
The company also got backing from Jeff Bezos and other tech giants.
February 29, 2024
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Implementing IoT and AI Tools for a Multi-Generational Workforce
Strategies and tools should conform to three rules for intergenerational success.
February 28, 2024
OpenAI Sam Altman, right, discusses the need for more chips designed for artificial intelligence with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, during a conference in San Jose, Calif.
Artificial Intelligence
CEOs of OpenAI, Intel Cite AI's Voracious Appetite for Processing Power
The volume of chips is "mind-boggling."
February 22, 2024
ABBs 3DQI quality inspection cell is capable of detecting defects of less than half the width of a human hair.
Artificial Intelligence
3 New Frontiers for Robotics and AI in 2024
Redefining the future of industrial robotics.
February 22, 2024
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Debunking the AI Myth in Manufacturing
AI is still in its infancy, but workers shouldn't wait to get familiar with the technology.
February 21, 2024
Ap24045658379385
Artificial Intelligence
Insider Q&A: Ex-Yahoo CEO on Her New AI Startup
The powers of AI are amazing, but they introduce a whole new level of safety concern.
February 21, 2024
President Joe Biden signs an executive on artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington.
Artificial Intelligence
White House Wades into Debate on 'Open' Versus 'Closed' AI Systems
Tech companies are divided on how open they make their AI models.
February 21, 2024
An AI avatar generated on Luka Inc.'s Replika mobile phone app and webpage are shown in this photo, in New York, Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
People Seek Romantic Connection with Perfect Bot
Artificial intelligence, real emotion.
February 14, 2024
Mirai
Artificial Intelligence
Micropsi Industries Tackles Complex Automation with AI Vision System at ATX West
The company will showcase reflective disk picking and hook hanging applications.
February 6, 2024