Lindsay to Invest Over $50 Million to Expand, Modernize Manufacturing Facility

Lindsay Corporation, a global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced plans to invest more than $50 million over the next two years in its largest global manufacturing facility located in Lindsay, Nebraska.

"This investment will accelerate Lindsay's ability to bring its latest innovations, including the Smart Pivot, to market, and it aligns with our strategic growth plan and commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art technology across our global operations," Lindsay President and CEO Randy Wood said.

Plans for the modernization of the facility include implementing Industry 4.0 technologies, including data connectivity, analytics, artificial intelligence and the additions of automation and robotics.

The facility will house new equipment and the latest advancements in galvanizing, a core process for manufacturing pivot irrigation systems and road safety products. Lindsay will also expand the facility footprint by 40,000 square feet to allow for increased capacity and capabilities in metal forming.

This investment is the largest in Lindsay's history. The company expects to begin capital spending in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and complete the facility modernization by the end of 2025.