No M.net Newsletter Thursday or Friday

We will resume regular deployments on Monday, Nov. 29.

Nov 24th, 2021
Industrial Media Staff
Out Of Office
iStock

Hey M.net readers,

This is just a heads up that our staff will be off Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, and we won't deploy newsletters during then. We'll resume regular deployments on Monday, Nov. 29. 

Sincerely,

The M.net editorial staff

