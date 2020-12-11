Retailers Urge Shoppers to Buy Early Amid Shipping Crunch

For some retailers the deadlines have passed.

Dec 11th, 2020
Joseph PisaniAnne D'Innocenzio
A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle.
A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A number of retailers, including J.C. Penney, Lowe’s and Kohl’s, are telling shoppers they need to place their online orders soon or else pay expedited shipping fees if they want to get their packages delivered in time for the holidays.

The earlier-than-usual deadlines come as more people turn to online shopping during the pandemic, creating a logjam for shipping companies as well as delivery delays. For some retailers, like H&M and Lego, the deadlines have passed.

Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer at Publicis Communications, part of Publicis Groupe SA, estimates that a majority of retailers have pushed up deadlines by at least a day or two, and about a quarter by at least a week. Meanwhile, behemoths like Walmart, Target and Best Buy haven't had to make big changes because they've already transformed their stores into shipping hubs for online orders. That makes them less dependent on major carriers' national networks.

“Everyone knows there is going to be a problem 10 days from now, but we just don’t know how big it’s going to be,” said Rob Hahn, chief operating officer at Whitebox, a fulfillment service for retailers. “So everyone is being conservative, and everyone is trying to pull forward that purchase behavior.”

The earlier deadlines could drive more last-minute shoppers into physical stores at a time when coronavirus cases are spiking. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says holiday shopping in crowded stores is a “higher risk” activity.

Ken Perkins of RetailMetrics, says he doesn't expect “a massive crush," but he believes customer traffic will be heavier than what stores have seen so far during the season. Shoppers will also turn more to curbside pickup in the days before Christmas.

The warnings on earlier deadlines are needed, said Moody's Charlie O’Shea, because if an item arrives late, frustrated shoppers blame the retailer — not the shipping company. And retailers can ill-afford to lose business at a time when many people have already cut back on their spending.

Robin Gorman Newman, a theater producer from Great Neck, New York, ordered a few gifts online during Thanksgiving weekend, including an eyeglass case from Anthropologie. She just learned that the eyeglass case was out of stock and needed to be back-ordered.

“I had gifts earmarked for particular people," Newman said. Now, she says, “I will be happy if everyone gets their gifts this month.” But she said she won’t be going back to stores to pick up goods as virus cases surge.

Retailers’ shipping networks were already strained when shoppers dramatically shifted their spending online during the early part of the pandemic — a savior for many who were afraid of going out.

But now, with the pandemic getting worse and everyone shopping for the holidays at the same time, those networks are strained even further. Online volume is expected to triple compared to last year’s holiday season. Satish Jindel, president of ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data, predicts 7 million packages a day could face delays from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

Goldberg says the shipping problem is so acute that even Amazon, which has its own shipping network, could run out of capacity, sending shoppers to places like eBay. Amazon hasn’t released a holiday shipping deadline yet, but said in a statement that it will be delivering packages up until Christmas Eve.

Jindel says that the three major carriers — FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service — have been holding up fairly well given the huge spike in volume, although on-time delivery declined the final week of November. Collectively, the on-time delivery was 94.2% during the Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 period, Jindel says.

However, the U.S. Postal Service has been taking packages that UPS and FedEx won't take and has seen a decrease in on-time delivery, says Convey Inc., which specializes in delivery tracking.

Carriers have been slapping surcharges and putting limits on how many packages retailers can ship each day. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal last week, UPS notified drivers across the U.S. to stop picking up packages at six retailers, including L.L. Bean, Hot Topic, Newegg and Macy’s last week.

“UPS continues to work closely with our largest customers to steer volume to capacity and ensure the UPS network is reliable for all customers," UPS said in a statement to The Associated Press late last week. “This collaboration includes specific capacity allocations last weekend and throughout the holiday season.”

The holiday shipping crunch has been particularly hard on small retailers that badly need the last two weeks before Christmas to make up for a loss of sales when they were forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic. But online-only small businesses are also feeling the strain.

Lisa Pawlik is CEO and co-founder of a recently launched Austin, Texas-based startup VoChill, which makes personal wine glass chillers. She says her distributor, inundated with a backlog of orders, told her to set the ordering deadline for Dec. 11. She plans to do her own packing and shipping of the items with her family’s help.

“We are a new brand, and I am not going to give up my customers’ experience," Pawlik said.

Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert at deals site RetailMeNot, said some of the delays are happening at warehouses, where it’s taking longer to get orders out the door to be shipped. Shoppers should read the fine print, she said, because even if a store is promising two-day shipping, it could take days before it leaves the warehouse.

Compounding the problem is the fact that there is less space available on tractor trailers that move goods from warehouses to distribution centers.

Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment, the maker of the popular LOL dolls, says he had 200 containers, or at least $15 million worth of merchandise, stuck at the Los Angeles port for three weeks.

The toys have since been cleared, but he says, “it’s too late for Christmas.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the CEO of VoChill is Lisa Pawlik, not Pawlic.

More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise President & CEO Antonio Neri, right, rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Move Headquarters
One of the first companies in Silicon Valley, HPE's exit is a symbolic loss for Northern California.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Virgin Galactic aircraft
Virgin Galactic Gets NASA Contract
The partnership will support NASA's Flight Opportunity program.
Dec 2nd, 2020
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
UK Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
The company's shot is the first to be backed up by rigorous scientific review.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Landed Chang'e-5 spacecraft.
China Spacecraft Collects Moon Samples to Take Back to Earth
The lander will spend two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 4.4 pounds of rocks and debris.
Dec 2nd, 2020
A Delta ModTech employee using Microsoft’s HoloLens technology.
Microsoft’s HoloLens Becomes Critical Tool for Machine Owners
This used to be the stuff of science fiction movies, but now it's woven into our daily lives.
Dec 1st, 2020
I Stock 1272748402
San Francisco Public Utilities Chief Charged with Corruption
He allegedly accepted meals, cash and other gifts from a construction company in exchange for insider information on city contracts.
Dec 1st, 2020
Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Tony Hsieh, Retired Zappos CEO, Dies at 46 After House Fire
Hsieh spent years working to transform Las Vegas's downtown area.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. U.S. safety regulators are continuing their investigation into complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display and other functions. A preliminary investigation was opened in June 2020 covering 63,000 Model S vehicles.
US Agency Investigating Tesla Suspension Failures
Linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.
Nov 27th, 2020
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
AstraZeneca Manufacturing Error Clouds Vaccine Study Results
In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses.
Nov 27th, 2020
I Stock 1220006108
With Wipe and Mask Demand High, Fiber Maker Sets Growth
The Thai chemical company subsidiary will spend $48 million to expand production.
Nov 25th, 2020
I Stock 1190582403
US-European Ocean Monitoring Satellite Launches into Orbit
The satellite’s extremely accurate radar altimeter will bounce energy off the sea surface as it sweeps over Earth’s oceans.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state.
FDA Allows Emergency Use of Antibody Drug Trump Received
Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization in high-risk patients.
Nov 23rd, 2020