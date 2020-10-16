Software Billionaire Charged in $2B Tax Fraud Scheme

Prosecutors say it is the largest tax fraud case against an American in history.

Oct 16th, 2020
Janie Har
Robert and Dorothy Brockman attend an intimate al fresco dinner.
Robert and Dorothy Brockman attend an intimate al fresco dinner.
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference that Brockman, 79, hid capital gains income over 20 years through a web of offshore entities in Bermuda and Nevis and secret bank accounts in Bermuda and Switzerland. Prosecutors announced that the CEO of a private equity firm that aided in the schemes would cooperate with the investigation.

The 39-count indictment unsealed Thursday charges Brockman, the chief executive officer of Ohio-based software company Reynolds and Reynolds Co., with tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering, and other offenses.

Prosecutors also announced that Robert F. Smith, founder and chairman of Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle his own tax probe. Smith, 57, stunned a senior class last year when he promised to wipe out the student loan debt of the entire graduating class at Morehouse, a historically Black all-male college.

“Complexity will not hide crime from law enforcement. Sophistication is not a defense to federal criminal charges," said David L. Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California. “We will not hesitate to prosecute the smartest guys in the room."

Brockman appeared in federal court from Houston via Zoom Thursday. He entered a plea of not guilty to all counts and was released on $1 million bond, said Abraham Simmons, spokesman for the Northern District of California.

“Mr. Brockman has pled not guilty, and we look forward to defending him against these charges," said his attorney, Kathryn Keneally, in an email.

Prosecutors said Brockman used encrypted emails with code names, including Permit, Snapper, Redfish and Steelhead, to carry out the fraud and ordered evidence to be manipulated or destroyed.

Brockman, a resident of Houston and Pitkin County, Colorado, is chairman and CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds, a 4,300-employee company near Dayton, Ohio, that sells accounting, sales and management software to auto dealerships. The software helps set up websites, including live chats with potential customers, find loans and calculate customer payments, manage payroll and pay bills.

Reynolds & Reynolds issued a statement saying the allegations were outside Brockman’s work with the company and that the company is not alleged to have participated in any wrongdoing.

In 2013, a charitable trust set up by Brockman’s late father withdrew a pledged $250 million donation to Centre College, a small liberal arts school in Danville, Kentucky, where Brockman attended class and once served as chairman of the board of trustees.

At the time the school said it was due to a “significant capital market event” that didn’t pan out. A spokesman for Reynolds and Reynolds said in 2013 that the event was a proposed refinancing deal involving Vista Equity Partners, Smith's company.

According to the indictment, Brockman gave an unnamed individual detailed instructions regarding the proposed gift to the college, including talking points, and directed the person to threaten to pull out if his demands were not met. In August, he instructed the person to cancel the gift.

Prosecutors say that Smith used about $2.5 million in untaxed funds to buy and upgrade a vacation home in Sonoma, California; purchase two ski properties in France; and spend $13 million to buy a property and fund charitable activities at his property in Colorado.

Anderson applauded Smith for stepping up, despite the serious nature of his crimes, which occurred from 2000 to mid-2015.

“Smith’s agreement to cooperate has put him on a path away from indictment," he said.

In 2019, Smith announced to the graduating class at Morehouse College that he would pay off the student loan debt of the entire class, saying that he expected the graduates to “pay it forward.” The estimated cost was $40 million.

Forbes lists Smith as #461 on its billionaires list, with a net worth of more than $5 billion.

He founded the tech investment firm Vista in 2000 and Forbes reports that it now has over $50 billion in assets and is “one of the best-performing private equity firms, posting annualized returns of 22% since inception.” Vista has offices in San Francisco and Oakland.

Vista did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More
Former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn.
Minnesota Supreme Court Weighs Fate of PolyMet Mine Permits
PolyMet wants to build the first of what could eventually be several copper-nickel mines in the state.
Oct 14th, 2020
A single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Johnson & Johnson.
2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Paused Over Unexplained Illness
The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines.
Oct 13th, 2020
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver.
China Denies Canadians 'Arbitrarily' Detained Over Meng Case
China's foreign ministry maintains they are "suspected of engaging in activities that endanger China’s national security."
Oct 12th, 2020
Mm 126 Thumv Copy
AR Specs Customized for Canine Troops
This approach could ensure greater safety for both two- and four-legged soldiers.
Oct 12th, 2020
A worker feeds vials for production of SARS CoV-2 Vaccine for COVID-19
China Joins COVAX Coronavirus Vaccine Alliance
China has at least four coronavirus vaccine candidates in the last stage of clinical trials.
Oct 9th, 2020
Mm 125 V1
Toyota to Build Hydrogen Fuel Semi
The Japanese auto giant is expanding its heavy-duty truck initiative to the U.S.
Oct 8th, 2020
A Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray.
Removal of Georgia Shipwreck Delayed Again
Engineers have to troubleshoot a problem with the anchoring system.
Oct 8th, 2020
Mb 74 Thumb
Manufacturer Invests $41M at World’s Largest Nitrogen Fertilizer Complex
The project will help add jobs in Louisiana with an average salary of $100,000.
Oct 7th, 2020
Construction workers place a tarp over an opening on the first level of the Marathon Oil building.
Crews Working to Recover 3 Dead in Houston Building Collapse
Workers are waiting for engineers to confirm that the building is stable.
Oct 7th, 2020
Sri Lankans wait to give swab samples to test for COVID-19 outside a hospital as a health official walks past in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Confirms 321 Cases in Factory Cluster
The Sri Lankan government claimed it had successfully controlled the virus' spread.
Oct 7th, 2020
I Stock 489544923 (1)
Former Tech CEO Gets Home Confinement for Admissions Bribe
He paid $300,000 to bribe his son's way into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit, even though the son did not play tennis.
Oct 6th, 2020
119 Thumb
Old TV Takes Out Entire Town's Internet
As a last resort, the internet provider explored the possibility that a phenomenon called “SHINE” was in play.
Sep 25th, 2020