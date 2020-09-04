Ex-Ohio House Speaker Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Scheme

Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use.

Sep 4th, 2020
Associated Press
Larry Householder
Larry Householder
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former speaker of the Ohio House pleaded not guilty Thursday to a federal corruption charge tied to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use, in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants and then derailing an attempt to place a rejection of the bailout on the ballot.

Four defendants pleaded not guilty earlier this month to the charge that they conspired as part of what one defendant called an “unholy alliance” aimed at saving the aging plants.

Householder said Tuesday in his first public comments since a July indictment that he is innocent and expects to be exonerated. He entered his Thursday not guilty plea in a brief videoconference hearing before federal Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman.

A judge allowed Householder to delay court appearances on Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 to allow more time to find a new attorney. Householder's former attorney, Dave Thomas, dropped off the case because of a conflict of interest involving another client represented by his firm.

Going forward, Householder will be represented by Cleveland attorneys Mark Marein and Steven Bradley. The pair has extensive experience in state and federal courts, cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer reported.

“We get hired when someone wants to go to trial,” Marein told the outlet Wednesday. “That’s what we are, trial lawyers. We’re not plea-bargain lawyers; we’re trial lawyers, and that’s what’s going to happen here.”

He declined to discuss details of the case.

More
I Stock 475012074 (1)
Australia to Phase Out Waste Exports, Boost Recycling
The legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons of unprocessed trash.
Aug 27th, 2020
I Stock 1170018697
Ex-Pharmaceutical Company Boss Faces Insider Trading Charges
He is accused of feeding secrets that enabled friends and family to earn over $700,000 illegally.
Aug 26th, 2020
I Stock 909463010
US: Russian Man Offered Worker $1M to Sow Malware in Nevada
The defendant spent weeks communicating with the employee through an internet chat app and in person.
Aug 26th, 2020
John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert.
City Naming Sewage Plant After John Oliver
The comedian took a shot at the Connecticut city in a recent episode of his HBO show.
Aug 25th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing.
Report: Trump Administration to Block Proposed Alaska Mine
Trump faced pressure to stop the Pebble Mine project from a major GOP donor, the CEO of Bass Pro Shops, and his eldest son.
Aug 24th, 2020
Kendall Ballew, an employee of the Anderson Mall, cleans the doors before the mall opened to limited business in Anderson, S.C.
Emails Show Businesses Held Sway Over State Reopening Plans
Government guidelines to business re-openings appear to have mirrored industry demands.
Aug 24th, 2020
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office in Perth, Australia.
Rio Tinto CEO Loses $3.5M Over Destroyed Indigenous Sites
Two 46,000-year-old rock shelters were leveled to access iron ore.
Aug 24th, 2020
I Stock 1157557928
How to Integrate Automation Data with Industrial Messaging Protocols
The protocol that went to the cloud and back is here to bring your data along for the ride.
Aug 24th, 2020
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Ex-Official Says Former Mexico President Directed Corruption
The former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company accused the former president and his treasury secretary of directing a kickback and embezzlement scheme.
Aug 21st, 2020
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Embattled Postal Leader Is Trump Donor with Deep GOP Ties
He also has significant financial stakes in companies that do business or compete with the agency.
Aug 21st, 2020
Entrance to Uber offices in San Francisco.
Former Uber Exec Charged in Hacking Cover-Up
He allegedly arranged to pay hackers $100,000 to cover up a high-tech heist that stole information about 57 million app users.
Aug 21st, 2020
A rescue vessel tries to put out fire emerging from an oil tanker.
Report: Ship Crash Near Shanghai Leaves 14 Sailors Missing
Two ships — one carrying gasoline and the other loaded with gravel — collided in the Yellow Sea.
Aug 21st, 2020