Report: Ship Crash Near Shanghai Leaves 14 Sailors Missing

Two ships — one carrying gasoline and the other loaded with gravel — collided in the Yellow Sea.

Aug 21st, 2020
A rescue vessel tries to put out fire emerging from an oil tanker.
A rescue vessel tries to put out fire emerging from an oil tanker.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Fourteen sailors were missing Friday after two ships collided in the Yellow Sea east of Shanghai, Chinese authorities reported.

Three other crew members were rescued from the water after Thursday's pre-dawn collision between a vessel carrying 3,000 tons of gasoline and another loaded with gravel, according to the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration.

The collision occurred outside the mouth of the Yangtze River, a busy shipping lane.

As of Friday morning, “no missing persons have been found,” the maritime agency said on its social media account.

The agency released a video showing fire crews dousing the smoldering tanker with water on Friday. The agency said the gravel carrier sank.

Specialized cleaning vessels were on the scene to contain possible fuel leaks but none were found, the agency said.

More
Firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson.
Sandy Hook Families: Gun Maker Trying to Wipe Out Lawsuit
A lawyer for the families accused Remington Arms of using its bankruptcy to dismiss the case.
Aug 19th, 2020
I Stock 1031880380
Extend Your Digital Edge in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Fully connected electronic batch records extend existing digitization to the shop floor.
Aug 18th, 2020
I Stock 1148714534
Chocolate Factory Defect Causes Cocoa Snow on Swiss Town
The company says the particles were completely harmless to people or the environment.
Aug 18th, 2020
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, July 30, 2020, Cape Canaveral, Fla.
New Mexico Makes Push for Space Command Center
The Air Force plans to make a final decision on the new command center early next year.
Aug 17th, 2020
I Stock 1221692299
The Hidden Debt We Will Pay for this Pandemic
We don't yet know the consequences, but the debt will be paid.
Aug 13th, 2020
Jan Marsalek, the former &apos;Wirecard&apos; chief operating officer.
German Investigators Appeal for Help Finding Tech Executive
The 40-year-old Austrian is suspected to have fled Germany after learning authorities were after him.
Aug 13th, 2020
I Stock 1222700356
REI to Sell New Headquarters, Shift Work to Other Sites
The company says it needs to "reexamine and rethink" how it does business amid the pandemic.
Aug 13th, 2020
President Trump during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2020.
Federal Utility Board to Review CEO Pay
President Trump had called for the firing of the Tennessee Valley Authority's CEO.
Aug 12th, 2020
A Border Force vessel assist a group of people thought to be migrants on board from their inflatable dinghy in the Channel.
UK Government, Ben & Jerry's in Spat Over Migrants
The company criticized Britain’s interior minister, who has vowed to stop asylum seekers.
Aug 12th, 2020
Siritn
Apple Sued Over Voice Recognition Patent
A Chinese AI company is once again taking the world’s most valuable company to court.
Aug 11th, 2020
Richard Branson, of Virgin Group, prepares to unfurl a banner during a naming ceremony for the Brightline train station.
Passenger Train Company Drops Virgin as Partner
Brightline partnered with an internationally recognizable name for a small, undisclosed investment — but the money never came.
Aug 11th, 2020
I Stock 1151863802
Why More Manufacturing Employees Need to Speak Up
The secret to surviving and thriving in the automation revolution is in what computers can’t replace: human creativity, empathy, and critical thinking.
Aug 10th, 2020