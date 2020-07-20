Video Shows NYC Dismemberment Suspect Buying Saw

The tech entrepreneur's former assistant was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jul 20th, 2020
Associated Press
Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives.
Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, was arraigned just after midnight on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded and armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin. Haspil pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Investigators have recovered security video from Monday afternoon showing a man identified as Haspil following Saleh up the elevator to the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment and shooting him with a stun gun, causing him to fall to the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

The masked person following Saleh was dressed entirely in black, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the case but wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Video surveillance from a hardware store Tuesday morning shows a man identified as Haspil purchasing the saw and cleaning supplies found at the seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side, according to the complaint.

Haspil's attorneys said he has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system and that there “is much more to this narrative” than the accusations and his arrest.

“We are in the very earliest stages of ferreting out the truth. The life of this case promises to be long and complex. As the attorneys for Mr. Haspil, we urge the public to keep an open mind,” read a prepared statement from Legal Aid Society attorneys Sam Roberts and Neville Mitchell.

Officers responding to the cousin’s 911 call discovered Saleh’s clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room of his apartment on the Lower East Side, police said.

Saleh was stabbed five times in the neck and torso and had wounds on his arm and left hand. He was dismembered just below the knees, at both shoulders and the neck, according to court papers.

Haspil handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Nigeria, Gokada.

Saleh’s LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first “seeing an opportunity in his parent’s native country of Bangladesh” and starting that country’s largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

More
A firefighter wears a face mask with the colors of the French flag.
Masks Become Fashion Trend
As governments increasingly require face masks to stem the spread of COVID-19, some have become big sellers.
Jul 17th, 2020
British Airways planes parked at Terminal 5, Heathrow airport in London.
Jumbos Retired: British Airways Bids Farewell to Boeing 747s
The airline originally planned to ground its fleet of the iconic wide-bodied jets in 2024.
Jul 17th, 2020
I Stock 1172151913
COVID-19 Has Resurrected Single-Use Plastics
Can efforts to curb their use get back on track any time soon?
Jul 16th, 2020
A monitor displays the logo for &apos;Huawei&apos; behind Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
US to Hit Huawei Employees With Visa Bans for Rights Abuses
The administration is also finalizing plans to minimize data theft from video streaming app TikTok.
Jul 16th, 2020
Ep5thumbnail
Digi-Key's Top 5 Products of the Month: July 2020
Surge protectors, data loggers, relay sockets and shielded motor cables among top five products of the month.
Jul 14th, 2020
I Stock 1203224882
What US Medical Supply Chain Can Learn from the Fashion Industry
The fashion industry has offered valuable lessons for improving the supply chain transparency.
Jul 14th, 2020
Cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters.
Lawyers Seek to Halt Purdue Pharma Political Contributions
The money was sent after the company entered bankruptcy protection.
Jul 13th, 2020
I Stock 1214751750
The Best (and Worst) Materials for Masks
Not all masks are created equal.
Jul 8th, 2020
In this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 photo made available by NASA, Boeing, NASA, and U.S. Army personnel work around the Boeing Starliner spacecraft shortly after it landed in White Sands, N.M. On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, NASA officials said they have identified 80 corrective actions for safety, mostly involving software, that must be implemented before the Starliner capsule launches again. The previous count was 61.
NASA Adds Safety Fixes for Boeing's Crew Capsule
The changes follow a pair of close calls during a test flight.
Jul 8th, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Biden Wants US to Produce More Pandemic Supplies
The presumptive presidential candidate promises to shift production of key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil."
Jul 7th, 2020
I Stock 1219152813
Recognizing Supplier Quality Problems Before They Spread
Even a minor variation in sourced components or materials can be dire, delaying lifesaving product deliveries or threatening user safety.
Jul 2nd, 2020
This photo provided by Ford Motor Co. shows a 1967 Ford Bronco T67-515. Ford is reviving the Bronco SUV brand in an effort to cash in on the rugged U.S. off-road vehicle market now owned by Jeep. Ford believes the Bronco name will evoke good memories from its off-road heritage during a three-decade run that ended in 1996.
Ford Revives Bronco
The brand takes aim at Jeep.
Jul 6th, 2020