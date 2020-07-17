Jumbos Retired: British Airways Bids Farewell to Boeing 747s

The airline originally planned to ground its fleet of the iconic wide-bodied jets in 2024.

Jul 17th, 2020
Pan Pylus
British Airways planes parked at Terminal 5, Heathrow airport in London.
British Airways planes parked at Terminal 5, Heathrow airport in London.
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The “queen of the skies” will no longer don the red, white and blue of the Union Jack after British Airways retired its fleet of Boeing 747s on Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, which was the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model, had already planned to ground its fleet of 31 of the iconic wide-bodied jets in 2024.

But the pandemic, which has seen most of the world's planes grounded for the best part of three months, has hastened its journey into retirement, especially as forecasters predict that passenger numbers will remain lower than normal, potentially for years to come.

BA’s predecessor, BOAC, first used the 747 in 1971 and as with many airlines, the plane — affectionately referred to as either the “jumbo jet” or the “queen of the skies” — became a symbol of the new age of mass travel to all corners of the planet. Its days have been numbered, though, in light of new, modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as Airbus’ A350 and Boeing’s 787.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect," BA said in a statement.

“It is unlikely our magnificent ‘queen of the skies’ will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic."

More than 1,500 jumbos were produced by Boeing, and it has historically been a commercial success for the manufacturer and the airlines. But its heyday is long in the past and any sight of the jet, with its distinctive hump at the top, is now a rarity.

Just 30 of the planes were in service as of Tuesday, with a further 132 in storage, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

British Airways’ 747-400s have a capacity of 345 passengers and can reach a top speed of 614 mph (988 kph).

“While the aircraft will always have a special place in our heart, as we head into the future we will be operating more flights on modern, fuel-efficient aircraft," BA said.

Airlines around the world have struggled to cope with the collapse in demand caused by the pandemic. In the U.K., British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have all announced job cuts and reduced operations.

Unite, a union that represents many workers in the aviation industry, urged the government to use the retirement of the 747 to bring forward an aircraft scrappage scheme to boost investments in greener aircraft as well as aerospace manufacturing.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would examine the idea of a scrappage scheme for old and highly polluting aircraft.

“British Airways’ retirement of the 747 should be the impetus he needs to put such a scheme into action,” Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said.

More in Aerospace
In this March 3, 2019 file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators and member of the recovery team retrieve the flight data recorder of the Atlas Air Flight 3591, a Boeing 767 cargo jet that crashed in the muddy marshland of Trinity Bay, east of Houston. Investigators say a pilot&apos;s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash in Texas.
NTSB: Co-Pilot to Blame for Cargo Plane Crash
“The first officer's training record was bluntly, well, terrible,” said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.
Jul 14th, 2020
Thumb
Elon Musk Is Now Richer than Warren Buffett
Six of the seven richest people in the world are executives involved in the tech sector.
Jul 13th, 2020
Workers stand near a Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner being built for American Airlines.
American Airlines Threatens to Cancel Boeing Max Orders
American could use Airbus instead, Boeing's archrival.
Jul 13th, 2020
SpaceShipTwo Unity on its second successful glide flight over Spaceport America in New Mexico, June 25, 2020.
Virgin Galactic to Unveil Spaceship's Interior
Final testing of the craft is nearing completion.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, at a government meeting on space development at his office in Tokyo, June 29, 2020.
Japan to Boost Space Cooperation with US
Officials hope to contribute to an American mission to send astronauts to the moon.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Engineers watch the first driving test for the Mars 2020 rover Perseverance in a clean room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019.
Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again
If Perseverance isn't on its way by mid-August, it will have to wait another two years.
Jul 2nd, 2020
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight.
Boeing Fell Short in 737 Max Disclosures
Engineers responsible for certifying the plane were not made aware of changes to a key system.
Jul 1st, 2020
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 30, 2020.
SpaceX Launches GPS Satellite
The Air Force satellite is the third in the most advanced line of GPS satellites.
Jul 1st, 2020
In this image taken from video, commander Chris Cassidy, right, and astronaut Bob Behnken perform a spacewalk, July 1, 2020.
Astronauts Perform 2nd Spacewalk to Swap Batteries
The new lithium-ion batteries should last the rest of the International Space Station's life.
Jul 1st, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, visitors are seen at the booth of Airbus during the opening trade day of the Singapore Airshow 2020 in Singapore. European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it plans to shed 15,000 jobs over the next year, with jobs mostly being lost in Europe. Airbus is struggling with the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic. It said Tuesday, June 30 that it doesn&apos;t expect air traffic to recover to pre-COVID levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025.
Airbus Cuts 15,000 Jobs
The company warned of more thin years ahead.
Jun 30th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight.
Norwegian Air Cancels Order for 97 Boeing Aircraft
Ninety-two of the plane orders were for the troubled 737 Max.
Jun 30th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane lands following a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, April 10, 2019.
Boeing 737 Max Flight Testing Set to Begin
The company needs clearance from the FAA before the planes can fly again.
Jun 29th, 2020