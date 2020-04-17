Mexico's Hot Debate: Is Beer Essential?

With major breweries shut down, the prospect of a looming beer shortage has become a heated disagreement within the government.

Apr 17th, 2020
Mark Stevenson
I Stock 1179301424 (1)
iStock

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Perhaps one of the most heated debates in Mexico during the pandemic — after disagreements about personal protective equipment and testing — is the burning issue of whether beer should be considered an “essential” item during the lockdown.

“Beer supplies should be guaranteed, because beer helps people get through quarantine on better terms,” the National Alliance of Small Business said in a press statement Tuesday.

After Mexico ordered the closure of most “non-essential” industries in late March, including the country’s major breweries, the prospect of a looming shortage of brew turned into a heated disagreement within the government.

First, on April 6, the Agriculture Department sent a letter to major breweries that could be read as inviting them to restart production.

That drew a swift rebuke from the government’s coronavirus point man, assistant health secretary Hugo López-Gatell.

“All I can say is that this was a mistake and it’s going to be corrected,” López-Gatell said of the letter. “There are general orders from health authorities suspending all work activities except the essential ones, which are clearly spelled out in the Health Council’s decree of March 31, and they do not include the production or distribution of beer.”

The very next day, the Agriculture Department issued a statement saying it had never meant to authorize re-opening the breweries. Instead, the department said, it was only trying to encourage breweries to keep buying Mexican farmers’ barley crops.

“The Agriculture Department’s role in this case, is clearly to encourage the industry to buy the crop, because farmers don’t have the capacity to store the grain,” the department said.

The beer industry chamber, while it declined to comment on the debate, is pushing the idea of home delivery of existing stocks of suds. Some breweries have taken advantage of their unused plants to produce hand-sanitizer, or have made other contributions to hospitals.

But the business chamber representing Mexico's smaller craft brewers said a survey suggest 45% of small brewers think they could go under if the lock-down lasts 3 months.

The government’s strict stance also isn’t convincing the small business chamber, which said that 40% of small shops' total sales volume is beer.

“At this time of social isolation and unbearable heat, the demand for beer is more than obvious, and it also makes staying at home more bearable,” the association said. “Living together all day for a month will have consequences, and in this context the consumption of beer at home acts as a relaxing substance.”

“Forced to live crowded together at home with high temperatures and small spaces make it harder to comply with the quarantine, which along with the (hot) seasonal effect makes consumption of beer essential as a refreshing and relaxing beverage.”

Sergio Soto, who runs a tiny store packed-to-the-gills with household essentials, including beer, in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood, said Wednesday he was worried about the breweries stopping production.

Sparkling fridges packed with Grupo Modelo's most popular brands line one wall and he said beer was a significant portion of his daily sales.

He buys beer at Mexico City's sprawling wholesale market, but said there wasn't a fixed price. He estimated that he already had to pay as much as 40% more for beer wholesale since the production stoppage was announced. He worried that wholesalers would try to take advantage of the situation to gouge small retailers like himself.

He asked how he would be able to sell beer to his customers if his suppliers kept raising the price.

“It affects us,” he said. “I'm worried.”

More in Home
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors wears Christmas-themed Adidas Pro Model Superstars shoes in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver, USA.
Adidas Gets 3 Billion Euro Loan
The company said Tuesday that it was suspending dividends, share buybacks and 2020 executive bonuses as a condition of the loan.
Apr 15th, 2020
U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad listens to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak at an event in Johnston, Iowa.
China Not Blocking Supplies
U.S. diplomats and local employees in China have been able to facilitate 21 flights of supplies on behalf of FEMA.
Apr 15th, 2020
This photo made available by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows the earth as seen by the BepiColombo spacecraft on April 10, 2020.
Spacecraft Buzzes Earth
It snapped a few photos as it passed by.
Apr 14th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Friday, April 10 in Washington.
Trump Says He'll Decide on Easing Guidelines
The President claimed via Twitter he could force governors to reopen their states' safety restrictions.
Apr 13th, 2020
3 M N95
3M Sues Distributor for Price Gouging
3M said New Jersey-based Performance Supply LLC falsely claimed a business relationship for selling $45 million worth of the respirators.
Apr 13th, 2020
Tim Miranda, a software company manager currently working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, sits in his vehicle outside his Chelmsford, Mass. home, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Commuter Cash Helping Needy
Imagine paradoxically finding yourself with more — not less — in the middle of a global crisis. Would you keep it to yourself or share it?
Apr 13th, 2020
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, chairs a virtual summit of the Group of 20 energy ministers.
10M Barrel Cut Deal Reached
Oil prices have collapsed as the coronavirus has largely halted global travel and slowed down other energy-chugging sectors.
Apr 13th, 2020
I Stock 1209610671
FBI Foils Fake Mask Scheme
“There are opportunists who are looking for any victim,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.
Apr 13th, 2020
iStock
EPA Allows Cancer-Linked Pesticide
The move was widely praised by farmers, who view the weedkiller as a new tool in an ever-increasing battle with “super weeds.”
Apr 13th, 2020
Plastic gloves lays on the ground in Paris on Friday, April 10,during a nationwide confinement to counter the new coronavirus.
Virus Puts Brakes on US Consumer Spending
See Friday's developments related to the global economy, the workplace and the spread of the virus.
Apr 10th, 2020
Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, PA on Wednesday, March 18.
US Consumer Prices Slump
It's the largest decline in five years.
Apr 10th, 2020