Under Armour May Need to Restructure

The company says it may also scuttle its flagship store in NYC.

Associated Press
Feb 11th, 2020
This March 5, 2017, file photo shows a closeup of Under Armour cleats seen before a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
This March 5, 2017, file photo shows a closeup of Under Armour cleats seen before a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour is plunging in premarket trading after the company said it anticipates a big financial hit from the viral outbreak in China and saying separately that it may need to restructure this year at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The athletic gear company anticipates the virus outbreak in China will drag first-quarter sales down by $50 million to $60 million. It's also looking at pre-tax charges this year of between $325 million to $425 million related to restructuring. The company said Tuesday that it may scuttle the opening of its flagship store in New York City.

The Baltimore company swung to a loss of $15.3 million in the final quarter of 2019, or 3 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was 10 cents per share, meeting the expectations of analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research. But its revenue of $1.44 billion was just short of Wall Street projections.

Under Armour Inc. expects fiscal full-year revenue to be down at a low single-digit percent compared to a year ago. Earnings are forecast between 10 cents and 13 cents per share.

Under Armour had been an unparalleled success story in its early years and gone head-to-head with Nike, which had dominated the sports gear market for years.

After its founding by then 24-year-old Kevin Plank in 1996, Under Armour reported explosive numbers, including 26 straight quarters with sales growth of 20% or more.

In the final quarter of 2016, however, the Baltimore company caught investors off guard when it fell short of most sales projections and cut its expectations for growth the following year.

Under Armour also experienced executive upheaval, having three CFOs between 2016 and 2017.

Plank stepped down as CEO last year to become the company's executive chairman and brand chief. Patrik Frisk became only the company's second CEO since Plank founded the company almost a quarter of a century ago.

While Under Armour Inc. has landed major deals with Major League Baseball and star athletes like the NBA's Stephen Curry, it's come under pressure from threats like the growing popularity of athleisure wear, clothing that can be worn from work straight to the yoga studio.

Shares slid 12.5% before the opening bell.

More in Home
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York.
Schick Backs Out of Harry's Buyout
The deal fell through just days after the U.S. sued to block the acquisition.
Feb 10th, 2020
E29 Thumb
Northrop Doubles AZ Satellite Production
The current facility is one of the largest and most advanced satellite assembly and test facilities in the United States.
Feb 10th, 2020
I Stock 1075376246
Hemp Processor Files for Bankruptcy
The state's agriculture commissioner called GenCanna Global USA's announcement a 'gut punch' to Kentucky's hemp industry.
Feb 7th, 2020
Mm E27 Thumb
The BlackBerry Might Be Dead
An Indonesian contract manufacturer announced Monday that BlackBerry production has come to an end.
Feb 7th, 2020
Mb E28 Thumb
Shift Workers Have Higher Risk for Disease
Working nights disrupts your circadian rhythm, which leads to health problems.
Feb 6th, 2020
Facetn
Startup 'Collecting Faces' from Social Media
Clearview AI says they are protected by the First Amendment.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.
Jeff Bezos Asks Court to Dismiss Suit
The suit is related to a National Enquirer story that revealed Bezos was having an affair.
Feb 6th, 2020
I Stock 1131776019
US Workplaces Ill-Equipped to Contain a Virus
Do workplace norms and policies help companies cope with a contagious virus, or do they accelerate its spread?
Feb 5th, 2020
Mm E25 Thumb
Virus Could Impact iPhone
The company relies heavily on its Asian supplier, Foxconn.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018 photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FTC Sues Over Harry's Sale to Schick Owner
Federal antitrust regulators say the merger would end up costing consumers some skin.
Feb 4th, 2020
Dog Beer Istock
Beer Can Dog Reunited with Owner
Monica Mathis was living in Iowa when her dog Hazel disappeared in 2017.
Feb 4th, 2020
A volunteer stands in front of a Communist Party flag as he takes the temperature of a scooter driver at a roadside checkpoint in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province on Monday, Feb. 3.
Coronavirus Threatening China Importers
In order to meet deadlines for summer goods, retail experts say that Chinese factories would need to start ramping up production by March 15.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1092924294
Value Propositions that Anticipate Customer Needs
In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.
Feb 4th, 2020
Astonmartin
Billionaire Saves Aston Martin
The company was, quite possibly, on the verge of collapse.
Feb 3rd, 2020