Jeff Bezos Asks Court to Dismiss Defamation Suit

The suit is related to a National Enquirer story that revealed Bezos was having an affair.

Joseph Pisani
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.
In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is asking a California court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by his girlfriend's brother, Michael Sanchez.

In Sanchez's lawsuit filed last week, the Hollywood talent manager alleges that Bezos and his security consultant Gavin de Becker falsely told reporters that Sanchez provided nude photos of Bezos to The National Enquirer.

In court documents filed Monday, Bezos and de Becker argue that the activities Sanchez is accusing them of are protected by a law that restricts litigation seeking to limit people's free speech rights under the First Amendment.

A lawyer for Sanchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, The National Enquirer published a story revealing that Bezos was having an affair with Sanchez's sister, Lauren. Michael Sanchez said in his lawsuit that he entered a deal with the tabloid corroborating the affair, but that he did not have or provide nude photos of Bezos to the Enquirer.

After the story came out, Bezos published a blog post alleging that the tabloid tried to blackmail him with embarrassing photos that he sent to Lauren Sanchez. He also suggested that the Enquirer had ties with Saudi Arabia, which was upset with coverage in The Washington Post, a newspaper that Bezos owns. The Post had been harshly critical of the Saudi government after the killing of columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

Last month, two human rights experts at the United Nations said that Bezos's iPhone was likely hacked through a file sent from an account used by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But the U.N. experts did not tie the hack to the Enquirer. The experts called for an "immediate investigation" by the United States.

Bezos and de Becker said in the court documents filed Monday that Michael Sanchez's lawsuit is a way to “put himself back on the front pages and extract money” from them.

Bezos, whose stake in Amazon is worth nearly $120 billion, is the world's richest person.

___

Associated Press writer Brian Melley in Los Angeles contributed to this report .

More in Home
Dog Beer Istock
Beer Can Dog Reunited with Owner
Monica Mathis was living in Iowa when her dog Hazel disappeared in 2017.
Feb 4th, 2020
A volunteer stands in front of a Communist Party flag as he takes the temperature of a scooter driver at a roadside checkpoint in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province on Monday, Feb. 3.
Coronavirus Threatening China Importers
In order to meet deadlines for summer goods, retail experts say that Chinese factories would need to start ramping up production by March 15.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1092924294
Value Propositions that Anticipate Customer Needs
In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.
Feb 4th, 2020
Astonmartin
Billionaire Saves Aston Martin
The company was, quite possibly, on the verge of collapse.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this April 26, 2107 photo, Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky.
Aluminum Company Plans New $1.7B Mill
Company executives are giving conflicting statements on whether the CEO has stepped down.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mack
Mack Trucks to Add Jobs
The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.
Jan 31st, 2020
Jet
F-35 Has Gun Problems
The F-35’s annual assessment by the Pentagon’s test center isn’t exactly giving its reputation a boost.
Jan 31st, 2020
Ebdbe345 Thumb (1)
Futuristic Tractor
And it's autonomous. Also, bomb-proof trash bags and new puncture-proof tires.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
Amazon Prime Now Has 150 Million Members
That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA
CAT Profit Rises Despite Sales Decline
The strong profits, however, were overshadowed by an uncertain take on the year ahead with global growth slowing.
Jan 31st, 2020
Sanitizer
FDA Warns Purell Over Flu Claims
Until then, the products will be viewed as unapproved drugs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Ap20029754935292
UPS to Add 1,500 Rural Locations in 2020
With this move, 92% of the US population will be within five miles of a UPS Access Point location.
Jan 30th, 2020