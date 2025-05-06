American Battery Technology Company Receives LOI for $900 Million for Nevada Lithium Project

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), an integrated critical battery materials provider, announced that it received a Letter of Interest (LOI) from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for $900 million. ABTC expects the financing to support the construction of a commercial-scale lithium mine and claystone-to-lithium hydroxide refinery near Tonopah, Nevada.

The LOI, which does not constitute a commitment of financing, comes a few weeks after ABTC revealed a partnership with engineering firm Black & Veatch to support the commercial-scale design and construction of a manufacturing facility in Nevada, which aims to produce nearly 33,000 tons of lithium hydroxide annually.

The development aligns with ABTC's goal of commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling.

“This proposed financial support can greatly accelerate the commercialization of our domestic critical mineral mine and refinery, and we are excited to implement at scale these first-of-kind technologies that we have been demonstrating over the past several years," American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert said.

In accordance with SEC guidelines, in April 2024, ABTC published its amended Initial Assessment, which presented the technical and economic study of this project and concluded that this resource would serve as one of the largest known lithium resources in the U.S.

Throughout the world, lithium products are generally manufactured from conventional feedstock resources, which include hard rock spodumene materials primarily from western Australia and lithium-rich brines primarily from South America.

However, the U.S. lacks large quantities of these conventional resources. As a result, ABTC has developed to access the lithium within unconventional lithium-rich claystone material found in central Nevada, enabling domestic production of battery-grade lithium materials.

ABTC’s project supports EXIM’s “Make More in America” initiative and its “China and Transformational Export Program." EXIM designed both programs to provide financing for U.S. companies competing with China in certain critical export areas, including the domestic manufacturing of critical minerals.

The LOI follows an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump on March 20 titled “Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production,” which directed federal agencies to unlock permitting, funding and offtake agreements for domestic critical mineral manufacturing facilities.