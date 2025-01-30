Energizer Introduces Plastic-Free Battery Packaging With New Design

The new paper-based packaging simplifies the shopping, opening and storage experience.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 30, 2025
Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging for its portfolio of Energizer batteries. The new paper-based packaging offers a design that simplifies the shopping, opening and storage experience for consumers.

Starting this March, the plastic-free packaging, excluding seals, will roll out at Walmart stores nationwide and online, with additional North American retailers following later in 2025.

“Advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step on our responsibility journey,” Energizer Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lori Shambro said. “We set out to create a more intuitive design tailored to meet the needs and expectations of our shoppers and retail partners. Our end result is a forward-thinking design that enhances the product experience and helps pave the way for a plastic-free future at Energizer Holdings.”

Energizer invested in extensive research to inform the structure of the new, fully recyclable packaging. The design reportedly lets consumers effortlessly peel open the battery pack, which now includes easy-to-store boxes. For retailers, key design fundamentals were incorporated throughout to help streamline store operations and maximize merchandising capabilities, such as:

  • Slim design for increased shelf capacity for each facing.
  • Shelf-ready display trays that save on restocking time.
  • Visual stopping power with a larger visual footprint.

Energizer stated that once all retail partners complete the transition, over 90% of the brand’s North America portfolio will feature plastic-free packaging.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 29, 2025
A data center owned by Amazon Web Services, front right, is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Big Tech Wants to Plug Data Centers Directly Into Power Plants
January 27, 2025
A floating solar farm operates on the Cottbuser Ostsee lake near Cottbus, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024.
Europe Posts Record Year for Clean Energy Use as Trump Pulls U.S. Toward Fossil Fuels
January 23, 2025
The five turbines of Block Island Wind Farm operate, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted.
Trump Temporarily Halts Leasing, Permitting for Wind Energy Projects
January 21, 2025
Related Stories
Octillion Power Systems' new Reno, Nevada battery systems manufacturing facility will serve the electric vehicle, off-highway, commercial equipment, marine and grid storage markets.
Energy
Octillion Introduces New Battery Factory in Nevada
The five turbines of Block Island Wind Farm operate, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted.
Energy
Trump Temporarily Halts Leasing, Permitting for Wind Energy Projects
Lumin Image Newsbank
Energy
ABB Expands Residential Energy Management Portfolio in North America
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 29, 2025
A floating solar farm operates on the Cottbuser Ostsee lake near Cottbus, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024.
Energy
Europe Posts Record Year for Clean Energy Use as Trump Pulls U.S. Toward Fossil Fuels
Nearly three-quarters of the EU's electricity doesn't emit planet-warming gases.
January 23, 2025
The five turbines of Block Island Wind Farm operate, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted.
Energy
Trump Temporarily Halts Leasing, Permitting for Wind Energy Projects
Wind power currently provides about 10% of the electricity generated in the U.S.
January 21, 2025
Sheep graze on a solar farm owned by SB Energy, Buckholts, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024.
Energy
Solar Farms Are Booming in the U.S. and Putting Thousands of Hungry Sheep to Work
Sheep can squeeze between the arrays better than lawnmowers.
January 20, 2025
Flames and smoke from a fire fill the sky at the Moss Landing Power Plant Thursday Jan. 16, 2025 in Moss Landing, Calif.
Energy
A Battery Plant Fire in California Started During a Boom for Energy Storage
How and why batteries are booming.
January 20, 2025
Lumin Image Newsbank
Energy
ABB Expands Residential Energy Management Portfolio in North America
The acquisition brings Lumin's intelligent solutions for electrification.
January 15, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks after greeting reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following their release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Aug. 1, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Levies New Sanctions Against Russian Energy Sector
But it's up to Trump to keep them.
January 13, 2025
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
Energy
California's Pacific Gas & Electric Could Receive $15B in Federal Loans
The loans would help modernize California's grid.
December 18, 2024
A subway driver operates the train's brake lever before entering a station in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Energy
Barcelona Subway Recycles Energy from Braking to Charge EVs
Bursts of energy are sent up to the street to help charge electric cars.
December 18, 2024
Barcelona subway recycles energy from braking into power to charge electric cars.
Energy
China's CATL Plans Major Battery Swapping Expansion
The idea is to swap batteries at refueling stations instead of waiting for them to recharge.
December 18, 2024
The reactor building of Iran's nuclear power plant and electricity poles are seen, at Bushehr, Iran, 750 miles (1,245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Feb. 27, 2005.
Energy
Bitcoin Mining Suspected of Causing Rolling Blackouts in Iran
Processing centers require large amounts of electricity to power computers and to keep them cool.
December 13, 2024
An aerial via of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico.
Energy
U.S. Says $365M is Available to Install Solar and Battery Storage Systems in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico continues to struggle with chronic power outages.
December 13, 2024
The Exxon oil refinery stands in Linden, N.J., Jan. 9, 1990, as two clean harbor cleanup boats work in the Arthur Kill waterway.
Energy
New Jersey Eyes Fees on Oil and Gas Producers to Fight Climate Change
Several other states are considering similar steps.
December 12, 2024
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021.
Automotive
EPA Awards $135 Million to California to Phase Out Big Diesel Trucks
The funding will go toward the purchase of hundreds of zero-emission large vehicles.
December 12, 2024
DOE's Critical Materials Collaborative.
Energy
DOE Invests $17 Million to Improve Critical Material Supply Chain for Energy Security
Investment will boost domestic production and recovery of essential materials.
December 11, 2024