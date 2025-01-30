Energizer Introduces Plastic-Free Battery Packaging With New Design

Energizer Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging for its portfolio of Energizer batteries. The new paper-based packaging offers a design that simplifies the shopping, opening and storage experience for consumers.

Starting this March, the plastic-free packaging, excluding seals, will roll out at Walmart stores nationwide and online, with additional North American retailers following later in 2025.

“Advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step on our responsibility journey,” Energizer Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lori Shambro said. “We set out to create a more intuitive design tailored to meet the needs and expectations of our shoppers and retail partners. Our end result is a forward-thinking design that enhances the product experience and helps pave the way for a plastic-free future at Energizer Holdings.”

Energizer invested in extensive research to inform the structure of the new, fully recyclable packaging. The design reportedly lets consumers effortlessly peel open the battery pack, which now includes easy-to-store boxes. For retailers, key design fundamentals were incorporated throughout to help streamline store operations and maximize merchandising capabilities, such as:

Slim design for increased shelf capacity for each facing.

Shelf-ready display trays that save on restocking time.

Visual stopping power with a larger visual footprint.

Energizer stated that once all retail partners complete the transition, over 90% of the brand’s North America portfolio will feature plastic-free packaging.