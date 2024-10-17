ARCO/Murray to Build 1.1 Million-Square-Foot Solar Manufacturing Hub in North Carolina

The company expects the two-phase program to create over 900 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 17, 2024
Arco Murray To Build 1 100 000 Square Foot Solar Manufacturing Hub In North Carolina
ARCO/Murray

ARCO/Murray announced it has been selected to lead the design and construction of Boviet Solar's 1.1 million-square-foot solar module and solar cell manufacturing project in North Carolina. The company expects the two-phase program to create over 900 skilled local jobs.

Phase 1: 2.0 GW Solar Module Manufacturing

Phase 1, which began construction in Q3 2024, involves renovating an existing 500,000-square-foot facility to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for solar modules. This phase will utilize Boviet Solar's advanced solar cell technology to produce high-efficiency Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules designed for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications across the U.S.

ARCO/Murray will execute extensive building infrastructure, mechanical and electrical upgrades, production equipment installation and support start-up operations.

Phase 2: 2.0 GW Advanced Solar Cell Manufacturing

Phase 2, scheduled to break ground in Q4 2024, will involve the construction of a new 600,000-square-foot facility dedicated to producing two gigawatts of the most advanced solar cells.

These high-performance cells will serve as the core component for PV modules, enhancing the efficiency and output of solar installations. ARCO/Murray will coordinate with overseas equipment manufacturers and work closely with the city and utility companies to integrate necessary mechanical, electrical, gas and chemical distribution systems.

This phase will also include a substation and wastewater treatment plant to meet the facility's operational demands.

The completed facilities will produce two gigawatts of solar modules and two gigawatts of solar cells annually.

Latest in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 9, 2024
The Three Mile Island nuclear power generating station shown, March 28, 2011, in Middletown, Pa.
Big Tech's Power Demands Mean Nuclear is Getting a Fresh Look from Electricity Providers
October 17, 2024
A nuclear power plant.
Amazon, Google Make Dueling Nuclear Investments to Power Data Centers with Clean Energy
October 16, 2024
A green hydrogen renewable energy pipeline.
Important Design Considerations for Building Green Hydrogen Infrastructure
October 15, 2024
Related Stories
Rendering3 Crop (1) (1)
Energy
Lyten Announces Plans to Build World’s First Lithium-Sulfur Battery Gigafactory
Law
Energy
Man Admits to Shooting Equipment at Energy Facilities With High-Power Rifle
ORNL’s Jay Tiley inspects a hydroelectric runner from TVA’s Cherokee Dam. ORNL is partnering with TVA and others to develop a process to produce large metal components like this for clean energy applications.
Energy
ORNL-Led Manufacturing Effort Focuses on Large Parts for Clean Energy in Hydropower
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 9, 2024
A nuclear power plant.
Energy
Amazon, Google Make Dueling Nuclear Investments to Power Data Centers with Clean Energy
Both tech giants seek new sources of carbon-free electricity to meet surging demand.
October 16, 2024
A green hydrogen renewable energy pipeline.
Energy
Important Design Considerations for Building Green Hydrogen Infrastructure
Developing robust green hydrogen infrastructure is critical in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.
October 15, 2024
Electrical power lines string across the landscape near downtown Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn, as Nashville Electric Service distributes power to surrounding communities and is supplied their electricity from The Tennessee Valley Authority.
Energy
Permits Put on Hold for Planned Pipeline to Fuel a New Tennessee Natural Gas Power Plant
The 32-mile pipeline project has been put on hold over health and environment issues.
October 15, 2024
Chris Cowan with Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's street outreach team loads water and other cooling supplies before visiting homeless camps, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore.
Energy
Oregon's Most Populous County Adds Gas Utility to $51B Climate Suit Against Fossil Fuel Companies
The lawsuit accuses the companies’ carbon emissions of being a cause of the heat-dome event.
October 14, 2024
The assembly line for Hyzon’s innovative single-stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS) in Bolingbrook, Illinois.
Energy
Hyzon Announces Start of Production of 200kW Fuel Cell System
Further accelerating the decarbonization of heavy-duty industries.
October 8, 2024
Trash is unloaded at the Otay Landfill in Chula Vista, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024.
Energy
Cutting Food Waste Would Lower Emissions
But so far only one state has done it.
October 1, 2024
Cindy Taff, right, and Brianna Byrd, left, with Sage Geosystems, a startup that aims to make clean electricity, pose while visiting Southwest Research Institute where testing and research is taking place in San Antonio, Monday, April 1, 2024.
Energy
Former Shell VP Helps Create a New Way of Making Clean Electricity
Sage Geosystems is introducing clean energy to regions where, until now, were thought to be impossible.
September 30, 2024
General view of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. The UK's last coal-fired power plant, Ratcliffe-on-Soar, will close, marking the end of coal-generated electricity in the nation that sparked the Industrial Revolution.
Energy
Britain's Last Coal-Fired Electricity Plant Is Closing
In 1990, coal provided about 80% of Britain’s electricity.
September 30, 2024
A lithium battery pack module.
Energy
Battery Cathode Material Could Revolutionize EV Market and Energy Storage
Iron chloride costs a mere 1%-2% of typical cathode but stores the same amount of electricity.
September 25, 2024
A worker stands near the NH3 Kraken, a tugboat powered by ammonia, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Kingston, N.Y.
Energy
Ammonia-Powered Tugboat Sails for First Time
The vessel is an example of how the maritime industry can slash planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions.
September 23, 2024
This April 18, 2018, file photo shows an aerial view of Three Mile Island, in Dauphin County, Pa.
Energy
Three Mile Island Could Soon Reopen to Power Microsoft Data Centers
The plant was shutdown five years ago.
September 20, 2024
A 3D-printed part (left) used in the oil and gas industry, transformed through precision machining (right) to meet exacting specifications.
Operations
Continuum Powders Helps Large Oil and Gas Company Recycle Nickel Alloy Parts
The company's powder-as-a-service offering was chosen to recycle Ni718 internal products.
September 19, 2024
I Stock 1199439178
Energy
Workers at UK's Biggest Steel Plant Get Better Severance Deal Ahead of Green Transition
Port Talbot Steelworks employees will also be offered a reskilling package.
September 13, 2024
Field of solar panels.
Energy
DOE Announces $40 Million to Support a Domestic Solar Supply Chain
Funding from the Investing in America Agenda will boost solar manufacturing.
September 13, 2024