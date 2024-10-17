ARCO/Murray to Build 1.1 Million-Square-Foot Solar Manufacturing Hub in North Carolina

ARCO/Murray announced it has been selected to lead the design and construction of Boviet Solar's 1.1 million-square-foot solar module and solar cell manufacturing project in North Carolina. The company expects the two-phase program to create over 900 skilled local jobs.

Phase 1: 2.0 GW Solar Module Manufacturing

Phase 1, which began construction in Q3 2024, involves renovating an existing 500,000-square-foot facility to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for solar modules. This phase will utilize Boviet Solar's advanced solar cell technology to produce high-efficiency Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules designed for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications across the U.S.

ARCO/Murray will execute extensive building infrastructure, mechanical and electrical upgrades, production equipment installation and support start-up operations.

Phase 2: 2.0 GW Advanced Solar Cell Manufacturing

Phase 2, scheduled to break ground in Q4 2024, will involve the construction of a new 600,000-square-foot facility dedicated to producing two gigawatts of the most advanced solar cells.

These high-performance cells will serve as the core component for PV modules, enhancing the efficiency and output of solar installations. ARCO/Murray will coordinate with overseas equipment manufacturers and work closely with the city and utility companies to integrate necessary mechanical, electrical, gas and chemical distribution systems.

This phase will also include a substation and wastewater treatment plant to meet the facility's operational demands.

The completed facilities will produce two gigawatts of solar modules and two gigawatts of solar cells annually.