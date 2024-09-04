Ebon Solar Picks New Mexico for $942M Factory

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Ebon Solar, a Delaware-based U.S. solar cell manufacturing company, jointly announced an estimated $942 million investment in New Mexico’s solar industry.

Ebon Solar plans to construct an estimated 834,000-square-foot solar cell manufacturing facility in Albuquerque’s Mesa del Sol industrial development area and create over 900 new jobs.

The greenfield investment for Ebon Solar’s New Mexico production complex is aimed at developing beginning-to-end advanced manufacturing of solar cells.

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) served as a key project management partner throughout Ebon Solar’s market evaluation process, facilitating numerous visits, interviews and data analysis of the region as well as site selection support.

“Ebon Solar is proud to be an innovator in technologies that support renewable energy,” Ebon Solar CEO Judy Cai said. “The choice of Albuquerque for our investment aligns with our commitment to sustainable innovation, and New Mexico offers abundant solar resources, favorable renewable energy policies and a dedicated, skilled workforce."