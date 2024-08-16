U.S. Battery Manufacturer Announces $1.4B Production Facility in North Carolina

Natron Energy, Inc. announced it will invest $1.4 billion to establish a sodium-ion battery giga-factory at the Kingsboro CSX Select Megasite in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, creating more than 1,000 jobs.

The new facility will add to the company’s Michigan-based production capabilities. Natron will receive close to $30 million from the North Carolina Megasite Readiness Program for onsite preparation of the Kingsboro Megasite.

In the 2022 legislative session, the North Carolina General Assembly tasked the EDPNC with overseeing the Megasite Readiness Program, providing $1 million to identify and evaluate sites for preferred development and marketing. The General Assembly later amended the Megasite Readiness Program to include more opportunities for grant funding, appropriating $10 million for use in the 2023-24 fiscal year and $97.8 million for use in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Natron is the first recipient of Megasite Readiness Program funds, which are subject to final approval from the EDPNC’s Board of Directors.

The Kingsboro CSX Select Megasite is a 2,187 acre, shovel ready site located just outside of Rocky Mount in Edgecombe County. It is one of six megasites or sites that have 1,000 or more acres of contiguous land, across North Carolina.

In addition to overseeing and administering Megasite Readiness Program funds, the EDPNC partnered with the North Carolina Department of Commerce on this project, offering support during the company’s decision-making process, as well as guiding the company through incentives.

This year, Natron opened its Holland, Michigan, production facility, which became the first sodium-ion battery production facility in North America. Natron’s new giga-factory at the Kingsboro Megasite is another first of its kind, becoming the first sodium-ion giga-factory in the company’s history.

The factory will enable Natron to extend its customer base beyond the EV industry.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for Natron’s new positions will be $64,071.