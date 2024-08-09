Clean Energy Industry to Power Growth with $500B in Investments, 100K Manufacturing Jobs

The report found that the industry is leading a manufacturing renaissance.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 9, 2024
Cleanenergy
iStock.com/Frederick Doerschem

A report released by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) showed that, in the last two years, the U.S. clean energy industry announced $500 billion in new investments, spurring the American economy and creating tens of thousands of new jobs.     

ACP’s 2024 Clean Energy Investing in America report found that the industry is leading a manufacturing renaissance, with plans to build or expand over 160 domestic manufacturing facilities along with announcements of more than 100,000 new manufacturing jobs nationwide.  

Clean Energy Investment: Highlights from the report include historic investments announced for the U.S. clean energy economy since August 2022:  

  • Total Capital Investment Announced: $500 billion
  • Manufacturing Investment Announced: $60+ billion
  • Realized Project Investments: $75 billion into projects that have come online in the last two years 

Manufacturing Renaissance: The investment into clean energy is driving a new American manufacturing renaissance, marked by substantial new or expanded facilities and job creation: 

  • Total New Manufacturing Facilities Announced: 161 facilities
  • Facilities Online and Operating: 42 facilities
  • Facilities in Development: 119 facilities 

Creating High-Quality Jobs: The clean energy manufacturing renaissance is also significantly contributing to American employment opportunities:  

  • Total New Manufacturing Jobs Announced: 100,000+
  • 20,000 jobs generated by operational facilities
  • 80,000 jobs expected from facilities in development 

Building More Clean Power: The clean energy sector has continued to expand its generating capacity and ambitions: 

  • Capacity Announced: Over 300 GW, enough to power the equivalent of over 47 million American homes.
  • Capacity Built: 55 GW
  • These projects generate enough energy to power the equivalent of over 10 million American homes.
Latest in Energy
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsored
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
August 7, 2024
I Stock 533996744
Stihl Invests $60 Million to Improve Battery Manufacturing in Virginia
August 9, 2024
UL Solutions grand opening of new facility.
UL Solutions Opens State-of-the-Art Battery Testing Laboratory in Michigan
August 8, 2024
JLG lifts are operated outside a Hanwha QCells Solar plant.
U.S. Government Will Loan $1.45 Billion to Help Build a Solar Plant in Georgia
August 8, 2024
Related Stories
Delta
Energy
Positive Reaction: Chemical Processor Sees Significant Savings with HDPE Cooling Towers
Panasonic
Energy
Panasonic Uses Heat from Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell Generators as Heat Source for AC Equipment
Emissions
Energy
Billion-Dollar Mitsubishi Chemical Plant Economically Questionable, Energy Group Says
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsor Content
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
More in Energy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 15, 2024
UL Solutions grand opening of new facility.
Energy
UL Solutions Opens State-of-the-Art Battery Testing Laboratory in Michigan
It is one of the most extensive electric and hybrid vehicle and industrial battery testing laboratories in the U.S.
August 8, 2024
JLG lifts are operated outside a Hanwha QCells Solar plant.
Energy
U.S. Government Will Loan $1.45 Billion to Help Build a Solar Plant in Georgia
The complex is worth $2.2B all together.
August 8, 2024
Central Maine Power transmission lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine.
Energy
Energy Department Awards $2.2B to Strengthen Grid Against Extreme Weather
The projects will also advance the transition to cleaner electricity.
August 6, 2024
A woman works at a coal depot in Ahmedabad, India.
Energy
India has Pushed Hard for Solar, But as Billions Demand More Power, Coal Provides
Coal plants run at full capacity to meet high electricity demand.
August 6, 2024
Delta
Energy
Positive Reaction: Chemical Processor Sees Significant Savings with HDPE Cooling Towers
Cooling towers offer a smaller footprint and deliver greater efficiencies with less maintenance.
August 2, 2024
Hermes Architect Rendering July2024 3x2 2048x1365
Energy
America's First Approved Gen IV Nuclear Reactor Is Under Construction
It scheduled to be operational by 2027.
August 1, 2024
Parts on Trek Bicycle Corporation’s new Madone Gen 8 road bike have a lower carbon footprint with Syensqo’s advanced specialty polymers.
Energy
Trek Madone Road Bike Introduced with Sustainable Polymers
The parts are very high in recycled content.
July 31, 2024
A Nissan logo is displayed on a Nissan Pathfinder SUV at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Automotive
Nissan Aims for Sustainability and Worker Inclusivity
Nissan is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
July 31, 2024
Rendering of the elevator style wind turbine assembly system from CLS Wind.
Energy
Elevator Style Assembly System Approved for Offshore Wind Turbine Construction
It doesn't require the use of large cranes and heavy-lift barges or vessels.
July 30, 2024
Emissions
Energy
Billion-Dollar Mitsubishi Chemical Plant Economically Questionable, Energy Group Says
The facility would produce a chemical component found in cement, adhesives, textiles and plastics.
July 23, 2024
A brigade from the Electric Power Authority repairs distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Energy
U.S. Announces $325 Million to Boost Puerto Rico Solar Projects Amidst Power Outages
An outage in June left 350,000 without power.
July 19, 2024
Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I.
Energy
Three Events Show Uneven Progress of Offshore Wind
A major project started in New York while new research tries to prevent environmental damage in New Jersey and a Massachusetts wind farm was just shut down after a broken turbine blade washed ashore.
July 18, 2024
Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor.
Energy
Nantucket Wind Power Operations Suspended After Turbine Blade Parts Wash Ashore
Six truckloads of debris have been collected.
July 18, 2024
Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor, July 11, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Energy
Searchers Comb Beaches for Debris from Damaged Offshore Wind Turbine
They are looking for pieces on the beaches of Nantucket Island, a popular summer tourist destination.
July 17, 2024