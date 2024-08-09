Clean Energy Industry to Power Growth with $500B in Investments, 100K Manufacturing Jobs

A report released by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) showed that, in the last two years, the U.S. clean energy industry announced $500 billion in new investments, spurring the American economy and creating tens of thousands of new jobs.

ACP’s 2024 Clean Energy Investing in America report found that the industry is leading a manufacturing renaissance, with plans to build or expand over 160 domestic manufacturing facilities along with announcements of more than 100,000 new manufacturing jobs nationwide.

Clean Energy Investment: Highlights from the report include historic investments announced for the U.S. clean energy economy since August 2022:

Total Capital Investment Announced: $500 billion

Manufacturing Investment Announced: $60+ billion

Realized Project Investments: $75 billion into projects that have come online in the last two years

Manufacturing Renaissance: The investment into clean energy is driving a new American manufacturing renaissance, marked by substantial new or expanded facilities and job creation:

Total New Manufacturing Facilities Announced: 161 facilities

Facilities Online and Operating: 42 facilities

Facilities in Development: 119 facilities

Creating High-Quality Jobs: The clean energy manufacturing renaissance is also significantly contributing to American employment opportunities:

Total New Manufacturing Jobs Announced: 100,000+

20,000 jobs generated by operational facilities

80,000 jobs expected from facilities in development

Building More Clean Power: The clean energy sector has continued to expand its generating capacity and ambitions: