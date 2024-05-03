Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Ukraine's Battered Energy Plants Seek Air Defenses Against Russian Attacks

The staff is asking allies for air-defense systems like the U.S.-made Patriots.

Jill Lawless
May 3, 2024
Workers walk among debris in a damaged DTEK thermal power plant after a Russian attack in Ukraine, Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Workers walk among debris in a damaged DTEK thermal power plant after a Russian attack in Ukraine, Thursday, May 2, 2024.
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At a Ukrainian power plant repeatedly hit by Russian aerial attacks, equipment department chief Oleh has a one-word answer when asked what Ukraine's battered energy industry needs most: "Patriot."

Ukrainian energy workers are struggling to repair the damage from intensifying airstrikes aimed at pulverizing Ukraine's energy grid, hobbling the economy and sapping the public's morale. Staff worry they will lose the race to prepare for winter unless allies come up with air-defense systems like the U.S.-made Patriots to stop Russian attacks inflicting more destruction on already damaged plants.

"Rockets hit fast. Fixing takes long," Oleh said in limited but forceful English.

The U.S. has sent Ukraine some Patriot missile systems, and said last week it would give more after entreaties from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Associated Press on Thursday visited a plant owned by DTEK, the country's biggest private energy supplier, days after a cruise-missile attack left parts of it a mess of smashed glass, shattered bricks and twisted metal. The coal-fired plant is one of four DTEK power stations struck on the same day last week.

The AP was given access on the condition that the location of the facility, technical details of the damage and workers' full names are not published due to security concerns.

During the visit, State Emergency Service workers in hard hats and harnesses clambered atop the twisted roof of a vast building, assessing the damage and occasionally dislodging chunks of debris with a thunderous clang.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Foreign Policy magazine that half of the country's energy system has been damaged by Russian attacks.

DTEK says it has lost 80% of its electricity-generating capacity in almost 180 aerial attacks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It estimates that repairing all the damaged plants would take between six months and two years — even if there are no more strikes.

Shift supervisor Ruslan was on duty in the operations room when the air alarm sounded. He sent his crew to a basement shelter but remained at his post when the blast struck only meters (yards) away.

He rushed out to darkness, dust and fire. He said he wasn't scared because "I knew what I needed to do" – make sure his team was OK and then try to help put out the flames.

Russia pummeled Ukraine's energy infrastructure to devastating effect during the "blackout winter" of 2022-23. In March it launched a new wave of attacks, one of which completely destroyed the Trypilska power plant near Kyiv, one of the country's biggest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has framed the attacks as retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Oleh said the Russians are "learning all the time" and adapting their tactics. Initially they targeted transformers that distribute power; now they aim for the power-generating equipment itself, with increasing accuracy. The Russians also are sending growing numbers of missiles and exploding drones to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, and striking the same targets repeatedly.

DTEK executive director Dmytro Sakharuk said in March that out of 10 units the company had repaired after earlier strikes, two-thirds had been hit again.

More Russian missiles have been getting through in recent months as Ukraine awaited new supplies from allies, including a $61 billion package from the U.S. that was held up for months by wrangling in Congress. It was finally approved in April, but it could be weeks or months before all the new weapons and ammunition arrives.

Ukraine's energy firms have all but exhausted their finances, equipment and spare parts fixing the damage Russia has already wrought. The country's power plants urgently need specialist equipment that Ukraine can no longer make at sufficient speed and scale.

Some 51 DTEK employees have been wounded in attacks since 2022, and three have been killed. Staff say they keep working despite the danger because they know how crucial their work is.

Machine operator Dmytro, who was on shift during the recent attack and took shelter in the basement, said that when he emerged, "my soul was bleeding when I saw the scale of the destruction."

He thought of the many people who had poured heart and soul into building the mammoth power plant.

"This was destroyed in a few seconds, in an instant," he said.

Dmytro, who worked at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant before it was seized by Russia, said he would continue to show up for work every day, "as long as I'm able."

"It's our duty towards the country," he said.

Latest in Energy
Workers walk among debris in a damaged DTEK thermal power plant after a Russian attack in Ukraine, Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Ukraine's Battered Energy Plants Seek Air Defenses Against Russian Attacks
May 3, 2024
Energy Gtx Building Sign 1 Mtc Rgb
GAF Energy Celebrates New Timberline Solar Manufacturing Facility in Texas
May 2, 2024
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
5 Takeaways from Global Negotiations on Treaty to End Plastic Pollution
April 30, 2024
Natron Blue Pack
Natron Energy Begins Full-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries
April 29, 2024
Related Stories
Pioneer Natural Resources Midland headquarters office is shown on Jan. 13, 2021, in Midland, Texas.
Energy
Exxon Mobil $60 Billion Deal with Pioneer Gets FTC Nod
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Energy
5 Takeaways from Global Negotiations on Treaty to End Plastic Pollution
Wind
Energy
Tribes Want U.S Appeals Court to Weigh In on $10B SunZia Energy Transmission Project
Zich Shirley Meng 051 1024x683
Energy
Resurgence Startup ExPost Awarded $8M from DOE in Bid to Improve Battery Recycling
More in Energy
Energy Gtx Building Sign 1 Mtc Rgb
Operations
GAF Energy Celebrates New Timberline Solar Manufacturing Facility in Texas
GAF Energy built the facility to meet the demand for the company's solar roof, Timberline Solar.
May 2, 2024
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Energy
5 Takeaways from Global Negotiations on Treaty to End Plastic Pollution
The last meeting was marred by disagreements.
April 30, 2024
Natron Blue Pack
Energy
Natron Energy Begins Full-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries
Natron’s patented Prussian blue electrodes store and transfer sodium-ions faster and more often.
April 29, 2024
Wind
Energy
Tribes Want U.S Appeals Court to Weigh In on $10B SunZia Energy Transmission Project
Supporters say SunZia will bolster the agenda for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
April 26, 2024
A closed wet battery recycling system can capture black mass more effectively and at far improved purity if properly designed and built by companies experienced with these techniques.
Energy
Lithium Battery Recycling: The Dry Versus Wet Debate
The pros, cons and misperceptions of both dry and wet recycling methods as the industry evolves.
April 26, 2024
The Marshall Steam Station coal power plant operates March 3, 2024, near Mooresville, N.C.
Energy
Tough New EPA Rules Would Force Coal-Fired Power Plants to Capture Emissions
Or shut down.
April 25, 2024
Ap24110817775638
Energy
Biden Announces $7 billion in Federal Solar Power Grants
Solar is gaining traction as a key renewable energy source that could reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels.
April 22, 2024
Zich Shirley Meng 051 1024x683
Energy
Resurgence Startup ExPost Awarded $8M from DOE in Bid to Improve Battery Recycling
The startup’s patent-pending process removes impurities from recycled lithium battery materials.
April 19, 2024
People watch the sunset at a park on an unseasonably warm day, Feb. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Energy
Study: Climate Change's Economic Bite Will Hit $38 Trillion a Year
By 2049.
April 17, 2024
23 G07914 Direct Lithium Extraction Infographic Pcg V4 (1)
Energy
Chemists Invent Efficient Way to Extract Lithium from Mining Sites, Oil Fields, Used Batteries
The team has applied for a patent for the invention.
April 17, 2024
Wind turbines operate at an energy plant near Stetten, north of Kaiserslautern, Germany, as the sun rises on, March 19, 2024. According to a new report published Tuesday, April 16, 2024, last year, marked the best year for new wind projects.
Energy
2023 Was a Record Year for Wind Installations
There was a 50% increase from the year before.
April 16, 2024
Pipelines
Safety
Expanding Pipeline System Faces Critical Safety Concerns
The technology is there, but funding and implementation remain challenging.
April 15, 2024
Mortar cubes rest in the product lab at Fortera's facility in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Energy
Making Cement Is Very Damaging for the Climate. One Solution is Opening in California
Fortera has developed a technology that reduces carbon dioxide in the making of cement.
April 11, 2024
Ussteel
Energy
U.S. Steel Reaches Agreement to Capture Plant's Carbon Emissions
The project will be located at one of North America's largest integrated steel mills.
April 5, 2024
Dji 20240206150717 0059 D
Operations
HUBER Unveils New Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
HUBER has created 80 jobs in the last two years and plans to create 50 more in 2024.
April 4, 2024